Politics
Suswam Wants Politicians, Leaders To Spend Time In Prison
Senator Gabriel Suswam (Benue East) has suggested that some leaders and politicians should be allowed to spend a day or two in prison to be better leaders and politicians.
Suswam made this suggestion last Tuesday at the plenary while contributing to a motion moved by Sen. Uche Ekwunife (Anambra Central) on ‘The need to upgrade, decongest and disinfect Correctional Centres nationwide.‘
“I want to strongly support this motion based on my personal experience of what I saw, and when I left, I recommended that for people to be proper leaders in this country, at least each and every one of us must spend one or two days in prison, we would be better human beings.
“Mr President, they took me there in the night, and the following day, which was morning, the entire prison knew that I was there.
“Mr President it might interest you to know that most of the people who spend years in prison are for a misdemeanour that you can even dismiss.
“A young man spent 7years in jail for just a problem of N10, 000, various individuals were there on very minor offences that the police could afford to correct them and send them home.
“I made it a point of duty when I left that place, for the next month, I took close to twenty of those young people out of that place.
“It didn’t take anything, it was just to pay that money and take them back to court.
“I selected about three lawyers, sent them to Kuje prison to go and attend to them, and about 20 of them were taken out.
“So, I think that I want to support the motion, because most of the people who are there do not need to be there, and they unduly congest the place”.
Suswam decried the poor state of hygiene in the correctional Centres, pointing out that they were breeding grounds for various forms of unthinkable diseases and crimes.
According to him, “when it comes to the issue of disinfecting the place, Mr President, God forbid that this COVID-19 infects any of these correctional centres in the country, Mr President it would be a calamity.
”The environment in any of the prisons here, Mr President you would be shocked if you go there; we need to as a matter of urgency ask the authorities responsible to address the issue raised in this motion with the urgency it deserves.
“So, we can be seen as a country ready to correct people rather than sending people to go and die or become more hardened,”he said
The former governor pointed out that in some parts of the world wealthy individuals and companies build correctional centres and work in collaboration with the government.
He said “in developed climes, individuals or companies build prisons and maintain them to the highest standards and government takes care of what is needed to be taken care of.
“So, let us encourage individuals who are wealthy or companies that want to engage in that business to begin to build prisons, and maintain them and give them standards, so, we will not have the situation of congestion.”
Sen. Suswam, a former governor of Benue is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for alleged N3.1 billion fraud and spent 2 days in Kuje prison.
Politics
Alleged N2.1bn Fraud: Court Adjourns For Dokpesi To Present Documents
The Federal High Court Abuja has adjourned the ongoing trial of Chairman emeritus of DAAR communications PLC, Raymond Dokpesi until May 14 to enable him produce more documents in his defence.
At the resumed trial yesterday, counsel to Dokpesi, Mr Mike Ozekhome, SAN, asked the court for an adjournment to enable him subpoena documents from the presidency and some ministries.
Ozekhome told the court that they had previously written letters to the concerned offices but they had failed to honour the letters.
He said that following their failure to respond to their letters, they had to subpoena them in order to get the certified true copies of documents he needed to defend his client.
He named the offices to include the presidency, the ministry of information and culture and the office of the secretary to the government of the federation, among others.
Opposing the application for an adjournment, the prosecuting counsel, Mr Rotimi Jacobs, SAN, said that no sufficient reason had been given for an adjournment.
Jacobs added that, moreover, if such documents were really important in the defendant’s defence, the defence team should subpoena them or summon the offices to give evidence.
He urged the court to refuse the application for adjournment adding that no injustice would be done if the defendant gave his evidence and the prosecution cross examined him.
The trial judge, Justice John Tsoho adjourned the matter until May 14 and May 15 to enable the defendant acquire the certified true copies of the documents to aid him in defending his case.
Earlier, while being led in evidence by Ozekhome, Dokpesi told the court that after the media initiative was adopted in 1994, it was recommended that it should be handled by the office of the National Security Adviser.
He added that in 2014, the Jonathan administration saw a need for the media campaign to correct the bad image the country had with respect to the raging insurgency.
He said he was contacted by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and a short extract was presented for a media campaign to rectify the image of the country adding that it was not a political campaign.
Dokpesi is being tried alongside his company, DAAR Investment and Holdings Ltd on a six- count charge bordering on procurement fraud and breach of public trust to the tune of N2.1 billion.
Politics
Reps Task FG on Navy Infrastructure
The House of Representatives Committee on Navy has called on the federal government to provide the Nigerian Navy with the needed infrastructure to enable it deliver on its primary responsibility.
Chairman, House Committee on Nigerian Navy, Yusuf Gagd stated this after a tour of Navy formations and facilities in Port Harcourt, saying the committee has concluded plans to hold stakeholders meeting on how to improve the maritime sector.
According to him, “There is a need for us to provide infrastructure that will guarantee the functions of those things that we need to grow further in terms of platforms, the jetties are even non-existent.
“I will again give you an example with the airport. You cannot have a functional airport without a functional landing facility. So you cannot have a navy, a ship and so on, without functional jetties. So if we want the activities of navy to function, we have to look at those basic infrastructure and provide them.”
The House Committee chairman, expressed happiness that maritime crime has reduced in the country and commended the Nigerian Navy for its efforts in combating crime in the waterways.
“We have not seen any institution of government that sticks to their own contract specification the way we have seen Nigeria Navy perform. We have seen contracts that were initiated by the Navy itself and executed by them.
“We have seen an organization where you have abandoned project. Navy will not go and initiate another one, they will ensure that provision is made to complete the abandoned one before they go on another,” Gadgi, stated
In his speech, the Flag Officer Commanding, Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral David Adeniran called for cooperation from all stakeholders in sustaining the success recorded in the maritime sector.
“The important thing is that we have been able to show and justify the resources that have been entrusted in the hands of the Nigerian Navy, and the maritime environment is not an environment that is Navy alone, there are other agencies that also operate there.
“Therefore all hands must be on deck to ensure that the Navy performs its role adequately,” he stated.
The Tide reports that over 100 maritime stakeholders attended an interactive meeting with members of the House Committee on Navy in Port Harcourt.
By: Dennis Naku
Politics
PDP Optimistic Of Winning Plateau South Senatorial By-Election
The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is optimistic of winning the Plateau South Senatorial District by-election when it eventually holds.
Mr Gwots Chocho, Plateau PDP Chairman, who sympathised with the late Sen. Ignatius Longjan’s family told news reporter on Wednesday in Jos that his party was confident of filling the vacancy created by the lawmaker’s demise.
Chocho said that PDP was only waiting on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to fix the date for the by-election.
He said that many candidates had indicated interest to contest for the position.
“According to the law, every vacant political position should be filled within three months.
“There are people willing to contest for the position and I believe more will join the race when INEC fixes the date.
“We are optimistic that we will emerge victorious as the position is open for every party willing to contest,” he said
According to the chairman, the party was not scared of the fact that the zone was that of the incumbent governor of the state, Simon Lalong.
He pointed out that even though INEC had yet to release the timetable for the by-election, there were candidates who had made contact with the party.
“I cannot disclose their names yet but candidates are already making contacts.
“We are waiting for INEC to flag off the position then we will start beating our drums,” he said.
