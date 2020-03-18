Politics
Social Media Bill: NUJ Urges Journalists To Engage In More Advocacy
The President, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Mr Christopher Isiguzo, has called on journalists to engage in more advocacy to prevent passage of the Social Media Bill before the National Assembly.
Isiguzo made the call yesterday in Lagos at an interactive session on “Promoting Media Freedom and Freedom of Expression in Nigeria’’.
It was organised by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) in Lagos.
“We need to engage in more advocacy, because from what I have heard, the leadership of NASS is bent on seeing the bill through,” he said.
According to him, this is only possible if Nigerians fail to be vigilant in their opposition to the bill, which seeks to curtail their freedom of speech.
He said that at the recent public hearing on the bill before the Senate, more than 95 per cent of memorandum received rejected the bill.
“We feel that this bill constitutes an unnecessary distraction to our democratic space, and should be thrown out,’’ the NUJ president said.
Isiguzo noted that there were several factors militating against the freedom of the press in Nigeria, apart from obnoxious legislation.
He said these included poor remuneration for journalists, refusal to pay salaries, ownership interest, harsh working environment and self-censorship.
The union president said that as the Fourth Estate of the Realm, the media should continue to hold governments at all levels accountable in the overall interest of Nigeria.
Also, Deputy Director of SERAP, Mr Kolawole Oluwadare, said at the Public Hearing on the bill before the Senate that only two groups, out of 67, spoke in favour of the bill.
According to him, this means that majority of Nigerians were against it.
“Despite this, there are still fears that the Social Media Bill might be passed. We should not forget the impact of the bill on our work as media professionals and Nigerians.
“There is also the Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) Bill, which is still before the National Assembly.
“These legislations can have big impacts on our work, if passed and signed into law, as it will curtail the freedom of expression in Nigeria,” he said.
The Guest Speaker, Mr Richard Akinnola, a veteran journalist, said that Section 22 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, gave media the obligation to hold government at all levels accountable.
Akinnola stated that Section 39 of the same Constitution granted the freedom of expression to all Nigerians, noting that this was, however, being hindered by obnoxious laws by government.
According to him, press freedom in Nigeria in the last 15 years, has been on a downward spiral.
He said that journalists and mass media houses had been facing various attacks by both Federal and State Governments, as well as public officials.
Akinnola flayed the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC) for the incessant clampdown on television and radio stations in the country.
He said that such attacks were impeding them from carrying out their constitutional responsibilities.
“There is no doubt that many public officials have not imbibed certain democratic norms, which include accepting criticisms.
“Section 22 of the 1999 Constitution is explicit, wherein the media was given a responsibility to hold the government accountable.
“Quite a number of these infractions are committed by the police and the army, which have exhibited lots of intolerance, even under a democratic setting.
“It is also worrisome that many state governors govern their states as fiefdoms, where criticism is seen as an anathema,” Akinnola said.
PDP LG Congress: Obuah Urges Peaceful, Orderly Conduct
As the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State prepares to hold its Local Government Area Congress across the 23 LGAs in the State, today the State Chairman of the party, Bro. Felix Obuah has charged members of the party especially delegates to the congress to conduct themselves in a peaceful, orderly and mature manner to ensure the success of the exercise.
Bro. Obuah in a statement reminded all delegates that as a party where internal democracy holds sway, they should endeavour to replicate the success of last Saturday, March 14, Ward Congress across the State.
The State PDP boss said it is only by so doing that the party would retain the confidence reposed in it as the only true political party of the people of Rivers State.
Meanwhile, new names of returning/electoral officers for the Wednesday, March 18, Local Government Congress across the State has been released.
Bro. Obuah said this list supersedes earlier list released and directed all the returning/electoral officers to report at the State Party Secretariat along Aba Road, Port Harcourt at 8 O’clock in the morning, Wednesday, March 18, for further directives.
Nasarawa Lawmaker Tasks Fulani Community, Nigerians On Tolerance, Peaceful Co-Existence
A member of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Mr Mohammed Omadefu, has urged Fulani community and other Nigerians to tolerate and live peacefully with their neighbours for development to thrive.
Omadefu, , representing Keana Constituency, gave the advice, yesterday in Lafia, while playing host to members of the Fulani community from Keana Local Government area of the state.
He said that the importance of peace to societal development could not be over-emphasised, hence the need for his call.
Omadefu, who is the Chairman, House committee on Information, also urged the Fulani community and other communities across the state to support government policies and programmes in order to enjoy more dividends of democracy.
“ I want to appreciate you for the visit and to assure you of my readiness to continue to initiate good policies and programmes that will have direct bearing on your lives and the lives of others.
“I want to assure you of purposeful and inclusive leadership in order to change your lives for better.
“I urge you to live in peace; be your brother’s keepers and tolerate one another, considering the importance of security to nation building,” he said.
Omadefu urged the Fulani community and other people of the state to be law-abiding and respect constituted authorities for peace and development to be achieved.
He solicited for the support of all and sundry to enable him succeed in the task ahead.
The lawmaker said that government had put adequate machinery in motion to ensure the protection of lives and property.
Ugwuanyi Presents Three More Commissioner -Nominees To Assembly
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has presented names of additional three commissioner- nominees to the State House of Assembly for confirmation.
This was contained in a letter read by the speaker, Chief Edward Ubosi, during plenary in Enugu, yesterday.
Ubosi mentioned the nominees as Mr Emeka Mamah, Mr Uche Ogbodo and Mr Malfred Nzekwe.
He said that the governor expressed optimism that the lawmakers would do the needful to enable him continue with the governance of the state
Ubosi asked the nominees to appear before the house on Thursday for screening and subsequent confirmation.
In another development, the house has passed a bill making primary and junior secondary school education free and compulsory in the state.
This followed the amendment of the 2017 School Transfer Bill of the state.
Contributing to the debate, the House Leader, Mr Ikechukwu Ezeugwu, said that the amendment had become necessary in order to make the first nine years of education free in the state.
