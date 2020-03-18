RSG Pledges To Rebuild Sports Institute

The Rivers State Government has reiterated its determination to support the Sports Institute of Rivers State (SIRS), Isaka to regain its lost glory as the school held its first Inter-House Sports competition after two decades.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Sports, Honour Sirawoo, made the assertion during the 7th Inter-House sports competition of the Institute held at the Sports Arena, Isaka, in Okrika Local Government Area over the weekend.

Sirawoo, the chief guest of Honour, who was represented by Collins Amadi of the state authority said the institute as a parastatal will not be abandoned in terms of facilities.

He assured that the Ministry of Sports will ensure that the institute was given its rightful place especially in sports and others and formerly declared the competition open.

In his remarks, chairman of the occasion, Chief Aribitonye Okiri, who is also the special adviser to the Governor on School Sports Development, said the institute which represented sports and academic pursuit had written its name in gold adding that the Rivers State Government is determined to establish schools sports programme.

Okiri, who was represented by Hon. Omanginma Harry enjoined the students to regard themselves as future heroes in sports and academics, and urged the authorities of the· school to interact with him as the doors of his office are always open for them.

He thanked the management of institute for all their efforts and called for partnership in sports development.

Earlier in his address, the Director, of the Institute, Mr Mike Okocha, expressed dismay that the 2020 annual Inter-House Sports Competition was holding 20 years after the last one was held due to various challenges; but will carry out the functions stipulated by the Edict No 4 of 1987 on the establishment of the institute.

Okocha further noted that the facilities and equipment of the institute called for urgent attention as they were out to provide opportunities for the youths to learn recreational skills and for physical fitness to be mentally alert.

At the end of the competition, Okrika Local Government Council Chairman’s House (Red) came first with 372 points, followed by Isaka House (Yellow) with 358 points while Naval Superintendent. House (Green) chalked the third position and Spiff House (Blue) with 312 points occupied the fourth place.