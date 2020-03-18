Sports
Rohr Focusing On Job, Not Contract Situation
Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr, says he is focusing on his job with the national team and not his contract situation with the NFF.
The former Franco-German’s current deal with the Nigeria Football Federation expires in July and there have been no talks for extension so far.
Although the 66-year-old has made it clear that he wants to continue with the team, he’s adamant that he won’t run after the Federation for a new deal.
“I will not ask the NFF what is going on with my contract renewal (with just over three months left on his present deal). It’s for the NFF to approach me. I am still waiting,” BBC’s Osas Obayiuwana quoted Rohr on Twitter.
“My job is to focus on the Super Eagles, as long as I am the coach of this team. And I am going to do just that.”
“Right now, my concern is that our players in Europe stay physically fit, even when they are not playing, because of the coronavirus situation.”
Rohr signed with the Nigeria Football Federation back in 2016 and has led the Super to two major tournaments.
He led the team to the 2018 world cup, where they failed to make it out of the group stage and also third-place finish at the 2019 Afcon tournament in Egypt.
RSG Pledges To Rebuild Sports Institute
The Rivers State Government has reiterated its determination to support the Sports Institute of Rivers State (SIRS), Isaka to regain its lost glory as the school held its first Inter-House Sports competition after two decades.
The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Sports, Honour Sirawoo, made the assertion during the 7th Inter-House sports competition of the Institute held at the Sports Arena, Isaka, in Okrika Local Government Area over the weekend.
Sirawoo, the chief guest of Honour, who was represented by Collins Amadi of the state authority said the institute as a parastatal will not be abandoned in terms of facilities.
He assured that the Ministry of Sports will ensure that the institute was given its rightful place especially in sports and others and formerly declared the competition open.
In his remarks, chairman of the occasion, Chief Aribitonye Okiri, who is also the special adviser to the Governor on School Sports Development, said the institute which represented sports and academic pursuit had written its name in gold adding that the Rivers State Government is determined to establish schools sports programme.
Okiri, who was represented by Hon. Omanginma Harry enjoined the students to regard themselves as future heroes in sports and academics, and urged the authorities of the· school to interact with him as the doors of his office are always open for them.
He thanked the management of institute for all their efforts and called for partnership in sports development.
Earlier in his address, the Director, of the Institute, Mr Mike Okocha, expressed dismay that the 2020 annual Inter-House Sports Competition was holding 20 years after the last one was held due to various challenges; but will carry out the functions stipulated by the Edict No 4 of 1987 on the establishment of the institute.
Okocha further noted that the facilities and equipment of the institute called for urgent attention as they were out to provide opportunities for the youths to learn recreational skills and for physical fitness to be mentally alert.
At the end of the competition, Okrika Local Government Council Chairman’s House (Red) came first with 372 points, followed by Isaka House (Yellow) with 358 points while Naval Superintendent. House (Green) chalked the third position and Spiff House (Blue) with 312 points occupied the fourth place.
Rivers United Still In Title Race – Coach Eguma
Head coach of Rivers United, Stanley Eguma, has insisted that his side remains in the title race despite losing their previous game against Enugu Rangers.
Rivers United lost to Rangers by a lone goal in the NPFL match day 24 which made them to remain second on the log, trailing the table toppers Plateau United with four points.
Eguma said his side will not give up because he believed the Port Harcourt based club can play a catch up against Plateau United and still win the league, he said.
Speaking to newsmen Eguma says he is confident that his side will fight until the end.
“We are still in the race, we are not perturbed with the loss against Rangers; we can get result anywhere,’ the coach said.
“We have so many matches to play, so we are not losing hope, we are not losing grip, we will keep working very hard, it’s not over until it’s over, “ he concluded.
2020 NWFL Gets New Commencement Date
The Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) Board has postponed the earlier scheduled date for the commencement of 2020 league season to next week.
The postponement was necesary due to some clubs inability to meet up with the submission of evidence of payment of players wages and completion of the comprehensive medical reports.
This was carried in a press release by the NWFL media and made available to Tidesports, yesterday.
The league will now kick off next week, on the 25th of March 2020.
The board, however, regrets any inconveniences this postponement might cause the various clubs.
It would be recalled that the 2020 NWFL was earlier scheduled to hold today across the federation.
Meanwhile, the 2020 NWFL Fixtures has Pelican Stars FC, Bayesa Queens FC, Nasarawa Queens FC, Dream Stars Ladies FC, Sunshine Queens FC, Edo Queens FC, Abia Angels FC and Confluence Queens FC in Group A.
While Group B has Rivers Angels FC, Royal Queens FC, Delta Queens FC, Adamawa Queens FC, Osun Babes FC, Robo Queens FC, Heartland FC and Ibom Angels FC.
