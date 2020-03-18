Politics
PDP LG Congress: Obuah Urges Peaceful, Orderly Conduct
As the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State prepares to hold its Local Government Area Congress across the 23 LGAs in the State, today the State Chairman of the party, Bro. Felix Obuah has charged members of the party especially delegates to the congress to conduct themselves in a peaceful, orderly and mature manner to ensure the success of the exercise.
Bro. Obuah in a statement reminded all delegates that as a party where internal democracy holds sway, they should endeavour to replicate the success of last Saturday, March 14, Ward Congress across the State.
The State PDP boss said it is only by so doing that the party would retain the confidence reposed in it as the only true political party of the people of Rivers State.
Meanwhile, new names of returning/electoral officers for the Wednesday, March 18, Local Government Congress across the State has been released.
Bro. Obuah said this list supersedes earlier list released and directed all the returning/electoral officers to report at the State Party Secretariat along Aba Road, Port Harcourt at 8 O’clock in the morning, Wednesday, March 18, for further directives.
Politics
Nasarawa Lawmaker Tasks Fulani Community, Nigerians On Tolerance, Peaceful Co-Existence
A member of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Mr Mohammed Omadefu, has urged Fulani community and other Nigerians to tolerate and live peacefully with their neighbours for development to thrive.
Omadefu, , representing Keana Constituency, gave the advice, yesterday in Lafia, while playing host to members of the Fulani community from Keana Local Government area of the state.
He said that the importance of peace to societal development could not be over-emphasised, hence the need for his call.
Omadefu, who is the Chairman, House committee on Information, also urged the Fulani community and other communities across the state to support government policies and programmes in order to enjoy more dividends of democracy.
“ I want to appreciate you for the visit and to assure you of my readiness to continue to initiate good policies and programmes that will have direct bearing on your lives and the lives of others.
“I want to assure you of purposeful and inclusive leadership in order to change your lives for better.
“I urge you to live in peace; be your brother’s keepers and tolerate one another, considering the importance of security to nation building,” he said.
Omadefu urged the Fulani community and other people of the state to be law-abiding and respect constituted authorities for peace and development to be achieved.
He solicited for the support of all and sundry to enable him succeed in the task ahead.
The lawmaker said that government had put adequate machinery in motion to ensure the protection of lives and property.
Politics
Ugwuanyi Presents Three More Commissioner -Nominees To Assembly
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has presented names of additional three commissioner- nominees to the State House of Assembly for confirmation.
This was contained in a letter read by the speaker, Chief Edward Ubosi, during plenary in Enugu, yesterday.
Ubosi mentioned the nominees as Mr Emeka Mamah, Mr Uche Ogbodo and Mr Malfred Nzekwe.
He said that the governor expressed optimism that the lawmakers would do the needful to enable him continue with the governance of the state
Ubosi asked the nominees to appear before the house on Thursday for screening and subsequent confirmation.
In another development, the house has passed a bill making primary and junior secondary school education free and compulsory in the state.
This followed the amendment of the 2017 School Transfer Bill of the state.
Contributing to the debate, the House Leader, Mr Ikechukwu Ezeugwu, said that the amendment had become necessary in order to make the first nine years of education free in the state.
Politics
APC’s NWC Lifts Suspension On Shuaibu, Abdulkadir
The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress has lifted the suspension on the party’s Deputy National Chairman (North), Sen. Lawal Shuaibu, and National Vice Chairman North, Inuwa Abdulkadir.
National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, made the announcement after the party’s NWC meeting in Abuja, yesterday.
He said, “In the spirit of reconciliation, the NWC sat and reviewed the case of the Deputy National Chairman (North), Senator Lawal Shuaibu, and areas where we felt he offended the system, which led to the suspension and decided in the new spirit to lift the suspension.
“In the same spirit also, we reviewed the case of the National Vice Chairman North, Inuwa Abdulkadir, who was suspended and we have also lifted it. I am sure that with what we have done the opposition will be disappointed.”
Meanwhile, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, sang a conciliatory tune yesterday when he enjoined his colleagues in the National Working Committee to put the interests of Nigerians first.
He also suggested that the first post-crisis NWC should be devoted to “having a conversation around the coronavirus”.
Oshiomhole, holding his ‘rival’ Victor Giadom, said, “If it is one hour that we spend here, let us have a conversation around this issue.”
According to him, it should be an issue of concern that other countries were closing their international borders to contain the spread of the virus but Nigeria has yet to follow suit.
He explained that recent challenges the party had had to deal with were normal in a democratic setting.
Oshiomhole said: “Party Politics is about contestations. I am not the best chairman in the world and I don’t claim to be so, you can fault my style but you cannot fault my sincerity.
“The NWC is not divided. None of us seated here wants to destroy our party. My style is my style but I’ve learnt to reconcile my style with the style of others.”
The meeting, which was underway had most members of the 21 member NWC irrespective of which side they took during the crisis in attendance.
