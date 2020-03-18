Nasarawa Lawmaker Tasks Fulani Community, Nigerians On Tolerance, Peaceful Co-Existence

The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress has lifted the suspension on the party’s Deputy National Chairman (North), Sen. Lawal Shuaibu, and National Vice Chairman North, Inuwa Abdulkadir.

National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, made the announcement after the party’s NWC meeting in Abuja, yesterday.

He said, “In the spirit of reconciliation, the NWC sat and reviewed the case of the Deputy National Chairman (North), Senator Lawal Shuaibu, and areas where we felt he offended the system, which led to the suspension and decided in the new spirit to lift the suspension.

“In the same spirit also, we reviewed the case of the National Vice Chairman North, Inuwa Abdulkadir, who was suspended and we have also lifted it. I am sure that with what we have done the opposition will be disappointed.”

Meanwhile, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, sang a conciliatory tune yesterday when he enjoined his colleagues in the National Working Committee to put the interests of Nigerians first.

He also suggested that the first post-crisis NWC should be devoted to “having a conversation around the coronavirus”.

Oshiomhole, holding his ‘rival’ Victor Giadom, said, “If it is one hour that we spend here, let us have a conversation around this issue.”

According to him, it should be an issue of concern that other countries were closing their international borders to contain the spread of the virus but Nigeria has yet to follow suit.

He explained that recent challenges the party had had to deal with were normal in a democratic setting.

Oshiomhole said: “Party Politics is about contestations. I am not the best chairman in the world and I don’t claim to be so, you can fault my style but you cannot fault my sincerity.

“The NWC is not divided. None of us seated here wants to destroy our party. My style is my style but I’ve learnt to reconcile my style with the style of others.”

The meeting, which was underway had most members of the 21 member NWC irrespective of which side they took during the crisis in attendance.