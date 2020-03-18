Lawmaker, Elders Laud Wike Over Leadership Role In N’Delta

A member of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Mr Mohammed Omadefu, has urged Fulani community and other Nigerians to tolerate and live peacefully with their neighbours for development to thrive.

Omadefu, , representing Keana Constituency, gave the advice, yesterday in Lafia, while playing host to members of the Fulani community from Keana Local Government area of the state.

He said that the importance of peace to societal development could not be over-emphasised, hence the need for his call.

Omadefu, who is the Chairman, House committee on Information, also urged the Fulani community and other communities across the state to support government policies and programmes in order to enjoy more dividends of democracy.

“ I want to appreciate you for the visit and to assure you of my readiness to continue to initiate good policies and programmes that will have direct bearing on your lives and the lives of others.

“I want to assure you of purposeful and inclusive leadership in order to change your lives for better.

“I urge you to live in peace; be your brother’s keepers and tolerate one another, considering the importance of security to nation building,” he said.

Omadefu urged the Fulani community and other people of the state to be law-abiding and respect constituted authorities for peace and development to be achieved.

He solicited for the support of all and sundry to enable him succeed in the task ahead.

The lawmaker said that government had put adequate machinery in motion to ensure the protection of lives and property.