Oil & Energy
Don Hails Fuel Pump Price Reduction
A financial expert, Prof. Uche Uwaleke, says the Federal Government’s reduction in the price of fuel will complement the stimulus package announced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to reduce the effect of COVID-19.
Uwaleke, of Nasarawa State University, Keffi said this in Lagos, yesterday while reacting to the reduction in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) from N145 to N125 per litre by the Federal Government.
“It, the pump price reduction complements the stimulus packages just announced by the CBN.
“The immediate impact is a reduction in transport costs and possibly food inflation,” Uwaleke said.
The professor, who commended government for the reduction said that if properly implemented, it would lower inflation rate, which stood at 12.20 per cent in February.
He said that lower inflation rate would translate to improved purchasing power and lower cost of living.
According to him, movement of goods and people will lead to increased economic activities, thereby translating to higher Gross Domestic Product.
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reduction in the pump price of PMS from N145 to N125 per litre following the crash of crude oil price in the international market.
The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva confirmed this after the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) presided over by President Buhari, yesterday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
Sylva had last week said the government was in consultation with relevant stakeholders on the possibility of reducing the price following the crash in crude oil prices in the international market.
Oil & Energy
Stakeholders Hail Rivers Policy On Gas Dev
Stakeholders in the oil and gas sector have commended the Rivers State Government over the development of a gas master plan for the development and use of natural gas for industrial activities in the state.
Some stakeholders who spoke with The Tide in an interview described the gas masterplan as a visionary objective that is critical to the development of the industrial sector in the state.
A senior lecturer in the Department of Environmental Sociology, University of Port Harcourt, Dr Steve Wordu said the development of the existing gas base in the state into commercial capacity for industrial use was a good effort by the state government.
He said, “ the Rivers State has done well to bring out a Gas Master Plan. This will ensure that the gas that is flared every day is conserved for effective use. I want to urge the government to extend such vision in other sectors of the economy.”
Another respondent and former Chairman of the Port Harcourt branch of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association (IPMAN), Comrade Emmanuel Inimgba also lauded the state government over its gas development policy.
He said, “with this new development, Rivers State will open up to industrialisation as companies that require gas for the production activities will invest in the state.”
It would be recalled that the Rivers State Commissioner for Energy and Natural Resources, Dr Peter Medee had stated that the Rivers State Gas Master Plan would boost industrialisation, create employment opportunities as well as increase the revenue profile of the state.
He said the state government was planning to map out modalities on how to fully implement the Gas Master Plan to promote investment in the state, especially in the industrial and general production sector.
He pointed out that the Rivers State Government was engaging development partners and investors to take advantage of the availability of gas supply in the state and do their businesses in the state.
The commissioner described Rivers State as a safe haven for investment, adding that the state was ready to partner with the private sector to develop the enormous natural resources of the state.
By: Taneh Beemene
Oil & Energy
Nigeria Lauds AfDB’s Investment In Sustainable Energy Solutions
Minister of State for Power, Mr Goddy Jedy Agba has commended the African Development Bank for investing in the National Electrification Project (NEP), which is to address critical energy access deficits by channeling private sector investments into the mini-grid and off-grid solutions.
The project, which will be implemented by Nigeria’s Rural Electrification Agency, is a boost to efforts to achieve the target of universal energy access by 2030.
Joint financing of $200 million from the Bank and Africa Growing Together Fund (AGTF) will de-risk and scale-up private sector investment in the off-grid sector, nurturing a business ecosystem conducive to the rapid electrification of Nigeria’s off-grid communitie
Highlighting the transformative potential of the project at the launch on Tuesday, Agba said “Imagine the impact a project like the NEP will have when it is replicated across rural communities in the country,” he said.
The Bank’s Acting Vice President for Power, Energy, Climate Change and Green Growth, Wale Shonibare outlined the expected development outcomes of the project.
“Over 500,000 people will have access to approximately 76.5 MW of increased installed power of which 68 MW will be solar generated,” he said.
He said eight universities would have access to reliable energy, while 150 female students would receive training on renewable energy solutions.
Also, 20,000 Micro, Small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) will be supplied with appliances and equipment, he said.
Senior Director for the African Development Bank in Nigeria, Ebrima Faal said the NEP and other bank-supported energy projects had been carefully designed to ensure that Nigerians have better access to reliable, affordable and safe power.
The NEP is aligned with the African Development Bank’s New Deal on Energy for Africa, the High 5 priorities and the Bank’s Climate Change Action Plan.
The project is also aligned with the federal government of Nigeria’s Rural Electrification Strategy and Implementation Plan (RESIP) and the Power Sector Recovery Programme, which has the objective of increasing private investments in the energy sector.
Oil & Energy
Boms Tasks NDDC On N’Delta Communities Dev Urges It To Deploy Oil Money For Dev Purposes
Former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Rivers State, Hon Worgu Boms, has urged the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to deploy the huge allocations it receives from oil revenue for the massive infrastructural development of Niger Delta communities.
Boms stated this while speaking as a guest speaker at a public lecture organised by a group known as Journalists for Sustainable Development in Nigeria, at the Ernest Ikoli Press Center in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.
He said the interventionist agency should not only concentrate on the removal of water hyacinth on the Niger Delta waterways and the building of class room blocks, but also embark on projects that will promote sustainable economic growth in the oil rich region.
Boms, who described the NDDC as the regional government for the integration of the Niger Delta people, said; “The commission should devote itself to and commit its resources nearly wholly to the construction of and provision of modern speed railways for the beleaguered people of the Niger Delta.
“Railway services running from Cross Rivers State through Akwa lbom to Rivers State, down to Bayelsa, Edo and Ondo would be a mole visible index of measurement of the spending of oil money on the oil region and its people”.
He pointed out that such development strides will create employment and tackle poverty in the region.
He called for the amendment of the NDDC act to strengthen the operations of the commission to respond to enormous challenges of development in the region.
Boms who spoke on the topic, “Rivers of unity, peace and love: not of blood”, called on the Rivers State Government to create the enabling environment for investment and industrialization to thrive in the state so as to create employment and tackle poverty and crime.
By: Taneh Beemene
