COVID-19: How FG Confirmed Third Positive Case …Suspected Patient In Rivers Tests Negative
The third positive case of Coronavirus has been confirmed in Lagos. The patient is unconnected with the index case, the Italia who came to Nigeria from Milan, Italy.
The latest case is a Nigerian national in her 30s, who returned from a short visit to the United Kingdom on March 13.
The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, made this known, yesterday, at a press briefing in Abuja on updates on Coronavirus.
According to him, “The stringent surveillance efforts of the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) have identified a new case of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) within our borders, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to three.
“The latest case is a Nigerian national in her 30s, who returned from a short visit to the United Kingdom on March 13.
“Fortunately, she decided, upon returning home, to go into a 14-day self-isolation, but subsequently developed symptoms of fever and cough on March 16, at which point she voluntarily called the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) toll-free call line, to report her condition.
“Officials from the Lagos State Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) were immediately dispatched to her home to collect samples, which upon testing came out positive for the Coronavirus.
“The lady is currently at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) in Yaba, where she has remained clinically stable and is responding to treatment”.
He further added that: “Intensive contact tracing has begun, to help identify all persons who the patient has been in contact with since her return. We expect the number to be small, because of her sensible decision to go into self-isolation from the time of her arrival. We commend her for following the recommended guidelines to the letter.
“The Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) will continue to assess the situation and adjust response accordingly. The inaugural meeting of the Presidential Task Force on Coronavirus will hold later today.
“With regard to banning flights into Nigeria or social activities and festivals, I will provide an update after the deliberations of the Inter-Ministerial meeting of the Presidential Task Force on Coronavirus, scheduled for later today, headed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.
“The Federal Government of Nigeria will make further announcements later, today. The Federal Ministry of Health continues to carry out the necessary risk assessments on a daily basis. The National Emergency Operations Centre and partners will work with Lagos State Health authorities in their response.
“It is important to note that many people who are infected with Coronavirus will experience only mild symptoms and recover without incident. Of great concern are those with existing underlying medical conditions and senior citizens, who are known to be more vulnerable. We strongly advise these citizens to stay more at home”.
Wike Blasts Uzodinma Over False Claim Against PDP …Seeks Protection Of Judiciary From Destructive Tendencies Of APC … PDP Expresses Concern Over S’ Court’s Reserved Judgement On Zamfara Poll
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has berated the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma for alleging that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was responsible for the attempted removal of National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, saying that the allegation was baseless and untrue.
Wike also declared that the APC was out to destroy the Judiciary, and urged the Judiciary to protect itself from the destructive tendencies of the APC.
In an interview at the Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday, Wike said the comments credited to Uzodinma are unfortunate.
He said: “I read that Senator Hope Uzodinma said that the PDP conspired to plot the attempted removal of APC national chairman. That is an unfortunate lie.
“It is unfortunate that Senator Hope Uzodinma will have the temerity to make that false allegation. Hope Uzodinma was an APC agent while he was in PDP. That was why APC used him as an agent to support Ali Modu Sheriff, but they failed.
“It is unfortunate that people of questionable character are in government. Hope Uzodinma cannot talk about the attempted removal of APC national chairman and mention the PDP. What is our business in the attempted removal of Oshiomhole? “
Wike said that the APC is not a political party that means well for the country.
“APC does not mean well for Nigeria. It is a party of strange bedfellows merely formed to take over power.
“If Senator Uzodinma dares to make such false comments again about the PDP, we will tell the world about him.
“That he fraudulently took the mandate of PDP does not mean that PDP is weak. Hope Uzodinma lacks the capacity to discuss the PDP.”
Wike said that Nigerians must be vigilant and work towards protecting the Judiciary.
“We must protect the Judiciary to do its work. But the Judiciary should protect itself. APC has destroyed the Judiciary,” he said.
Wike wondered why the Judiciary should allow leaders of the APC to toss it around as has been witnessed during the party’s internal crisis.
He decried the situation where the Court of Appeal granted a stay of execution on the suspension of the APC national chairman, but the FCT High Court went ahead to declare another person the acting national chairman.
He said only the National Executive Committees of political parties have such powers.
Wike said: “The Judiciary should be very careful. The Judiciary should be alert. It should not allow itself to be used. It should not allow itself to be destroyed.
“APC should not be allowed to destroy the Judiciary. Judiciary was there before APC. It was there before any political party. I cannot see the Judiciary being destroyed and keep quiet.
“I am not interested in what happens in the APC. But I am concerned with the Judiciary and its survival.”
He urged the Chief Justice of Nigeria to caution judges.
“With what the APC is doing today, we may not have the Judiciary and everyone will pay the price. The party is trying to destroy the hope of the common man,” he said.
Wike regretted that the APC and her supporters attack the Judiciary when judgment is not in their favour.
He pointed out the attacks on Justice Mary Odili in the Bayelsa State Governorship matter.
The governor said that the recent order by the wife of the member of a House of Representatives wherein she reaffirmed the freedom of the former Emir of Kano, was hailed, even though she was the wife of a PDP member.
He said that the APC is an association that was only concerned about the removal of former President Goodluck Jonathan, adding that having removed Jonathan, APC has been unable to use power to the advantage of Nigerians.
The governor wondered how a national official of the APC, who resigned to contest the deputy governorship position in Rivers State, would still go to court to seek to be acting national chairman.
Wike agreed with the former governor of Lagos State that the struggle in the APC was about 2023.
“I agree with the former Lagos State Governor, Senator Bola Tinubu that the crisis in APC is about 2023. Everyone wants to be President or Vice President. This virus is indeed worse than Coronavirus,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed concerns over the Supreme Court’s decision to reserve its judgment on the Zamfara governorship election matter in which the All Progressives Congress (APC) was asking the Apex Court to review its judgment.
The party expressed the concern in a press conference addressed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan yesterday in Abuja.
“Our party is concerned that the surprising decision to reserve this judgment is not in tandem with the established practice of the highest court.
“This was reaffirmed in its judgments on the Bayelsa and Imo governorship elections, where it dismissed the applications for review on the grounds that it lacked jurisdiction to review its own judgment,” Ologbondiyan said.
He urged the Supreme Court not to allow itself to be manipulated into a “judicial summersaul
The Supreme Court had adjourned till a yet to be announced date, its decision in a application by the Abdulaziz Yari faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for a review of its May 24, 2019 judgement in the intra-party dispute in the Zamfara APC.
The Supreme Court had, in the judgement, held among others, that the APC did not hold valid primaries preparatory to the 2019 general elections, voided its (the party’s) victory in the elections and made a consequential order, directing the party with the second highest scores in the election to claim the victory.
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara State benefited from the effect of the consequential order.
But, in an application argued yesterday by the lawyer to the Yari faction of the Zamfara APC, Robert Clarke (SAN) prayed the court to review the consequential order, on the grounds that it was wrongly made.
Clarke argued that the order the Supreme Court ought to make was that directing the APC and INEC to conduct fresh primaries and elections in Zamfara State, instead of voiding the party’s victory.
He argued that, by the consequential order, the Supreme Court made it possible for the PDP, which was not a party in the Zamfara APC’s intra-party dispute, to benefit from the outcome of the dispute.
In a counter-argument, lawyer to the Senator Kabir Marafa. faction of the APC in Zamfara, Mike Ozekhome (SAN) urged the court to dismiss the application with punitive cost.
Ozekhome argued that, not only is the application without merit, it constitutes an abuse of the process of the court.
However, another faction of the APC in the state led by Senator Kabiru Marafa, urged the apex court to dismiss the application marked SC/377/19 for being incompetent.
In a preliminary objection they filed through their lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, the Marafa-led group, argued that the Supreme Court had become functus officio in the matter.
Ozekhome attached as Exhibit A, a similar application the Applicants brought before the Supreme Court in 2019.
He said the apex court struck out the application on July 22, 2019, for being in contravention of Order 8 Rule 16 of the Supreme Court Rules.
Besides, Ozekhome contended that in view of Section 285(12) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, the matter, being a pre-election issue that ought to be decided within 60 days from the day the initial notice of appeal was filed, had become status barred.
He said the instant application which was filed about 10 months after the Supreme Court gave its final judgement on the Zamfara matter, amounted to gross abuse of the judicial process.
He drew attention of the court to its recent judgments in Bayelsa and Imo states, wherein, it stressed that it lacked the jurisdiction to review its final judgement.
On its part, INEC said it would abide by the decision of the apex court on the matter.
After it had listened to all the parties, a five-man panel of Justices of the apex court headed by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, reserved ruling on the application.
The CJN said the ruling date would be communicated to the parties, though he cautioned counsel to the Applicants, Clarke, for saying that the apex court placed itself in “a dilemma” with its decision in Zamfara.
He said all legal authorities and submissions of the parties would be considered and each member of the panel allowed to take his decision.
He added that, with the recent two decisions of the Supreme Court, in the governorship disputes in Bayelsa and Imo states, the applicant ought not to have quietly withdrew the application.
Ozekhome prayed the court to dismiss the application with punitive cost.
After listening to the lawyers, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Muhammad, who led a five-man panel that heard the application, announced that the court’s decision is reserved until a date to be communicated to parties.
Nigeria Needs More Than Military Tactics To Combat Insurgency-Osinbajo
The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has said Nigeria requires more than military approach to combat the insurgency in the northeast.
Osinbajo also noted that violent extremism currently prevalent in the Sahel region was threatening the relative peace in Nigeria and Africa.
The VP however noted that the military can win the war but must work with others stakeholders to ensure total victory.
He made this known in Abuja at a conference with the theme, ‘Insurgency and Counter Insurgency in Nigeria: Perspectives on Boko Haram’ organized by Victim Support Fund in collaboration with Nigeria Defense Academy (NDA), yesterday.
The Vice President, who was represented by the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno while lamenting the impact of the insurgency said: “The insurgency has lasted over a decade. It has created one of the most humanitarian crisis. While we continue in building capacities of our armed forces and intelligence services, we recognize that insurgency is a complex trend which cannot be fought solely by kinetic measures.
“This administration is undertaking a pivot that shapes the orientation of our institutions from the traditional conception of rejigging security to that of human security as a core principle of our national security management.
“This means that the wellbeing of the people in all ramifications now shapes our understanding of national security. This approach is designed to give new life to the dictates of our constitution which states that the security and welfare of the Nigerian people shall be the primary purpose of government.”
Osinbajo also said the Nigerian military officials deployed to the northeast have to understand and be sensitive to the needs of those residents there.
He said: “In the theatre, this comprehensive approach calls for the harmonization of combat imperatives with those of humanitarian operation, the conduct of military security and law enforcement institutions must exacerbate sensitivity to the peculiarities of the local environment.
“The strength of our military must be blended with the resilience of local communities in an era which warfare is easily waged by non-state actors that hide within the civilian populations, civil military relations has emerged as a strategic point. In recognition of this, the Nigerian army has established a directorate of civil military relations to build trust with conflict affected communities.
“Our armed forces are fully capable of delivering military victory; however, an insurgency of this scale which violently questions the legitimacy of the nation itself requires victories in other spheres that can only be won by non-military means.
“For instance, we must imagine alternate scenarios of post-conflict rehabilitation, how do we address the issues of transnational …the conflict has thrown up a lot of questions. In interrogating the remote and immediate causes of the insurgency, many factors have been identified ranging from poverty, human and infrastructural deficits in the conflict affected states and the impact of climate change on lives and livelihoods in the Lake Chad region to social injustice and declining competence of the state in delivering developmental goods and preponderance of ungoverned spaces within which hostile non-state actors roam freely and foment trouble.”
Wike Seeks Unity Of N’Delta Ethnic Nationalities …Urges One Voice Irrespective Of Political Party Affiliation …Blames Niger Delta Problem On Discordant Tunes Of Ethnic Groups
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has called for the unity of all Niger Delta Ethnic Nationalities to promote the development of the region.
Speaking during a courtesy visit by leaders of the Niger Delta at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Wike said unless the people speak with one voice, they will continue to lose out.
He said: “We must speak with one voice irrespective of the political party that we belong. The time has come for us to work together. If we don’t work together, we will continue to lose out.”
The governor said that the song for all ethnic nationalities should be the promotion of the development of the Niger Delta.
He said: “The song we should sing is the Niger Delta, not any specific ethnic group. When we sing any specific ethnic group, it is difficult to unite. Let’s not restrict our struggle to any particular ethnic Nationality.”
Wike said that the problem of the Niger Delta is because the people sing in discordant tunes.
The governor said that the Amnesty for Niger Delta was mismanaged.
He decried the situation where the former Special Adviser on Amnesty was detailed to remove him from office as governor of Rivers State.
He said after the Special Adviser on Amnesty was removed, he cannot ask for his reappointment because he used his position to kill Rivers people during the elections.
The governor regretted that the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has been negatively manipulated to deny the people of the region key projects.
He said: “It is unfortunate that the NDDC cannot deliver on regional projects. There are no interstate roads and NDDC has not done any major project. Instead, the NDDC is engaged in micro projects to promote political interests.”
Wike stated that he is ready to host the conference of ethnic nationalities in Port Harcourt, but after due consultation with the five other South-South governors.
He commended the Delta State governor for providing the right leadership for the South-South to enhance development of the region.
Earlier, member of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon Smart Adoki, had said that the Niger Delta leaders were at the Government House to thank the governor for providing leadership for the region.
He urged the Rivers State governor to work for the restoration of the Presidential Amnesty Programme to faithfully serve the region.
In his remarks, leader of the delegation, Elder T.K. Ogorimagba urged the Rivers State governor to serve as the number one advocate for the development of the South-South.
He said that the Amnesty Programme was a security programme, which should be limited to only South-South.
Ogorimagba urged the Rivers State governor to host the conference of ethnic nationalities of the South-South to promote the development of the area, and declared Wike as “the Advocate of the Region.”
