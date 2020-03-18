Business
Coronavirus Threatening Our Debt Servicing Plans – DMO
The Debt Management Office (DMO) has raised the alarm that the outbreak of coronavirus was threatening the arrangement put in place to service the nation’s debts.
The DMO explained that Nigeria’s total public debt grew from $17.35billion in 2006 to $85.4billion, which is about N26.2trillion, in September 30, 2019.
The Director-General of the DMO, Patience Oniha, stated this at a public lecture, titled, ‘Public debt in Nigeria: Trend, Sustainable and Management,” organised by the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies.
She put the total domestic debts at about N18 trillionn (or $58.4 billion), which is 68.45 per cent of the total public debts.
Oniha explained that the recent approval of the 2016-2018 External Borrowing Plan of $22.7 billion would shoot the total debt stock of Nigeria to about N33 trillion with debt to GDP ratio being 21 per cent.
The DMO boss said the Federal Government had put in place necessary arrangements to service the nation’s debt with about N2.4 trilllion from the N10.59tn passed by the National Assembly as the 2020 budget.
She, however, lamented that the revenue projection of the Federal Government might fail with the dwindling revenue target on the back of the coronavirus outbreak, which has affected oil prices.
She said the only way to effectively manage the debt profile of the country was with an improved revenue drive which the Finance Act, among other sources, was meant to achieve.
She said, “The total public debt has indeed been growing. The debt includes external and domestic debts of the Federal Government, state governments and the FCT; and the debt has accumulated over many years.
”Whilst Nigeria’s debt is sustainable, recent developments in the global environment induced by COVID 19 already suggest a less-than-favourable economic outlook with implications for Nigeria.
“Irrespective of COVID-19, the drive towards revenue generation should remain a priority for Nigeria, to finance development and strengthen development sustainability.”
Oniha also said, “Concerns have been expressed about the growth in Nigeria’s debt stock since the exit from the Paris and London Club of Creditors. It is true that the public debt stock has grown from $17,349.69 million in 2006 to $85,390.82 million as of September 30, 2019.
“However, it must be recognised that the current debt stock is the result of cumulative borrowing by successive governments to finance budget deficits and various infrastructure projects.”
The Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Local and Foreign loans, Senator Bima Enagi, said the focus of the National Assembly was not on whether public expenditure was financed wholly or partially from borrowing or actual revenues earned by the country.
Rather, he said the focus would be on the transparency and the judicious deployment of all public funds, irrespective of their sources to ensure the maximum good for the citizens.
Business
NIWA Boss Wants Nigerians To Invest In Waterways
The Managing Director of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Dr George Moghalu, has called on Nigerian investors to invest in the several potentials that are available in Nigeria waterways.
Dr Moghalu made the call at a stakeholders’ meeting held in Lagos, last Friday on how to make NIWA perform optimally.
According to him, Lagos stakeholders’ meeting is the 12th in the series, having held same in Abeokuta, Calabar and the rest, saying “all the meetings are to address the challenges in our waterways”.
The NIWA boss recalled that on assumption of office four months ago, he gave himself a year target to use water transportation to move bulk cargoes from the ports, assuring he will make sure it is achieved.
He said the Authority had started clearing water hyacinths, removal of wrecks, remolding of the Lagos shorelines base and construction of six new jetties, adding that the Baro Port in Niger State and Onitsha Port in Anambra State are 100 per cent completed.
He also disclosed that the Oguta River Port in Imo State is 60 per cent completed, saying the agency is sourcing for funds to complete it as soon as possible.
On the conflicts between NIWA and the Lagos State Government, the NIWA boss said he held a meeting with the Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, assuring that all the complaints and areas of conflicts will be resolved.
On security of the waterways, Moghalu said the Authority was collaborating with the Police to strengthen security on the waterways.
He disclosed that he had placed ban on night and early morning voyages by boat operators as according to him, most of the accidents occurred either in the nights or early mornings.
Business
PH Residents Express Mixed Feelings On Cashless Policy
Ahead of the full implementation of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) cashless policy across the nation from April, many Nigerians have expressed mixed feelings about the policy.
While some hailed the move as a welcome development, many others said as long as the banks did not have control over the telecoms service providers, its success was far-fetched
They reasoned that service charges and poor network services, as well as poverty and illiteracy would hinder the progress
A school teacher, Mrs Koru Akugbo said, “the service providers will frustrate the efforts of CBN. When you want to transfer, sometimes the money would not go, you’d be having transaction error.
“At other times, the money would leave your account, you’d even be debited, but it would not hit the recipient’s account. And you can’t carry out another transaction because you now have insufficient balance and the recipient urgently needs the money. It can be frustrating”.
Another respondent who simply gave his name as Nkwocha, noted that the charges of online transactions were too high and differ from bank to bank and asked, “why can’t they make the charges minimal and uniform”?
However, a real estate practitioner, Mr Pedro Opono, said the policy, when fully implemented, would be beneficial as it would reduce the movement of huge physical cash, which he opined would in turn reduce risk of theft and robbery.
He further said that the cashless policy would reduce the cost of transporting large amounts of cash.
Also speaking, a financial analyst, Frank Ele, described the CBN policy as apt, saying “the world is moving towards digitalisation”.
He observed that world economies were moving towards making a global village, where economic transactions would only be a click away.
According to him, “it will help to take our financial inclusion further, if you ask me. We have to grow alongside the rest of the world. The world has gone digital in many places and cashless policy is an integral part”.
He noted, however, that the greatest challenge the policy would face would be that of communication.
According to him, “because if you have to do cashless, it would affect the rural areas, the rural dwellers don’t know what you mean by Wi-Fi and they couldn’t be bothered by it. It would require them to spend the money you have told them they would save on transport to buy internet access. CBN would have to work on that”.
Recall that the CBN had earlier started the policy in Lagos, Ogun, Kano, Anambra, Abia and Rivers States and the Federal Capital Territory.
By: Tonye Nria-Dappa
Business
Onitsha Chamber Applauds FG’s Suspension Of $22.7bn Loan
The Onitsha Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ONICCIMA) has applauded the Federal Government’s decision to suspend its planned borrowing of 22.7 billion dollars external loan for infrastructural projects.
The Chamber’s Vice President, Mr Chinedu Nwonu made the position of the group known in a statement issued in Onitsha, yesterday.
Nwonu noted that the suspension was a better opportunity for the government to review the imperative of the loan as well as review how such facility would be used subsequently.
He said that the distribution of the listed infrastructural projects for the proposed loan lent credence to the alleged lopsidedness and the exclusion of South-Easterners since the advent of this administration.
“The exclusion of South-East in the mainstream projects outlined for execution leaves so much to be desired since about 35 projects listed to be executed cut across different sectors of the economy, with infrastructure given the top notch,” he said.
Nwonu recalled that the South-East zone was also excluded from the first Chinese loan for the railway corridor, which cost more than 5 billion dollars.
The vice president said it was no longer news that there were massive infrastructural deficit in the South-East which were enough to warrant that major projects should be listed for execution in the zone.
“While many infrastructural projects have been initiated, executed and commissioned in other parts of the country, the few insignificant projects in the South East are still under construction since the last five years.
“This calls for worry and overtly supports, if not validate, the ante of marginalisation that has upped in the South-East in recent years,” he stressed.
The vice president, therefore, urged the House of Representatives to stand down their assent to the loan and should ideally not entertain its debate on the floor of the house, in the interest of equity.
He said the economic funding policies and borrowings should reflect the provisions of the ‘Fiscal Responsibility Act’ as well as the Constitution to favour every section of the country.
Nwonu argued that since the resources (taxes and oil revenue) of the country would be used to repay the loan, excluding the South-East could best be described as “sacrilegious”.
“Since every part of the country must repay the loan, every part of the country must benefit from its proceeds,” he added.
The Tide recalls that the Nigerian Senate had approved the 22.7 billion dollar loan request earlier presented by President Muhammad Buhari.
However, the Minister of Finance, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, on March 16 announced the suspension of the external borrowing plans citing the current realities in the global economic landscape as the reason.
Trending
-
Featured2 days ago
Black Sunday: Lagos Blast Kills Scores, Destroys 70 Buildings …NNPC Says Explosion Came From Gas Pipeline …Buhari, Lawan, Gbajabiamila, Others Condole Families Of Victims
-
Niger Delta3 days ago
Dickson Urges Ijaw Youths To Support Bayelsa Gov
-
News3 days ago
‘FG Losing N6.5trn To Corruption In Customs’
-
Niger Delta3 days ago
Pray For Wisdom, Banigo Tells Women
-
Featured3 days ago
FBI Nabs 24 Nigerians, Others Over $30m Scams
-
Business3 days ago
Dakuku Denies Corruption Allegations Against Him …Holds Closed Door Meeting With Osibanjo
-
Editorial2 days ago
NERC’s Directive On Estimated Billing
-
Editorial3 days ago
Still On Fight Against Corruption