Coronavirus: Senate Wants N10.5trn 2020 Budget Cut, Subsidy Removal, Others
The Senate, yesterday, said a downward review of the N10.5trillion Appropriation Act 2020 had become inevitable amid the sharp drop in the price of crude oil.
It, however, said the modalities to be adopted in the budget review should be agreed to by both the legislature and the executive.
This followed consideration of a report of Senate Joint Committee on Finance, Appropriations, National Planning and Petroleum Resources (Upstream) on the urgent need to monitor and examine the current economic reality caused by sharp drop in the price of crude oil, the emergence of deadly Coronavirus and the uproar within the OPEC community.
The committee, chaired by Senator Solomon Adeola (APC, Lagos) was constituted last week to interface with the relevant stakeholders in the Executive and business community with the intention of bringing out suggestions, solutions and way forward out of the present economic reality.
Lawan warned, yesterday, that following the impact of the ravaging Coronavirus on the economy, Nigeria will be in deeper trouble if as a country, we are not ingenious enough.
Against this backdrop, the Senate has summoned the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele and the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, to appear before it at plenary next week.
According to Lawan, the summon would enable the ministers and the CBN to abreast the la lawmakers with what was going on at the moment with the economy and then the senators can make suggestions, just as the apex bank boss will come up with some measures that are intended to support the economy.
According to Lawan, the system requires a holistic approach, both fiscal as well as monetary policies, just as he promised that the Senate would come up with speedy legislations that would help create an environment where the nation’s economy does not collapse.
Lawan has also urged the Executive to as a matter of urgency, forward to the Senate the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) for quick consideration and passage.
Lawan said: “I think we are in a very challenging period but every challenge normally presents some opportunities. I think like Senator Odebiyi asserted that we should take our opportunities.
“The PIB we had expected by now would have been in the National Assembly but it is not. We had thought we would be able to pass the PIB within this year so that we are able to make our petroleum industry to have the legal framework that investors would find attractive to be here. But we are still expecting that the executive would work faster and harder to present the PIB to the National Assembly in the shortest possible time.
“But before then, now that we know that it is difficult or even impossible to get the foreign loans that we had built our hopes and implementation of our capital budgets on, I think we have to be very ingenious as a country. We have to look inwards.
“The Central Bank of Nigeria has come up with some measures that are intended to support the economy. I think it requires a holistic approach, both fiscal as well as monetary policies and if need be we pass a speedy legislations to create an environment where our economy does not collapse; that our economy is sustained with internal resources.
“But we have to be very careful. If we have to now borrow as a government from the domestic available resources, we should be very careful that we do not crowd out the private sector from getting required loans. So, it is going to be walking a tight rope. But we need to have a plan in which both the executive and the legislature come together.
“We need to listen to them really. I would probably suggest that going forward, in the next one or two weeks that the entire Senate to have a briefing from the Ministries of Finance, Petroleum and the Central Bank so that we are abreast with what is going on and then we can make our suggestions.
“But meanwhile, our Joint Committee continues to engage them, but this is a very tough time and it is a time that we should not suffer only but we should also benefit from this tough time.
“We need to understand what the CBN is talking about. I saw about seven or eight measures that the CBN has come up with to support local investments. We need to engage them and find out whether that is good enough or we can do better because the truth is, every country now will be trying to stay alive.
“So, probably there may not be anything to spare for any other country and if we are not ingenious enough, I think we will be in a deeper trouble. But Nigeria is a very resilient country so we should come together with the executive arm of government and work out a way out of this mess and probably come up with more serious agenda for diversification.”
Citing the committee’s findings, the lawmaker said the effects of the sharp drop in the crude oil price would be felt from May, June and July.
The report therefore recommended that, “Downsizing the Appropriation Act 2020 as passed by the National Assembly is inevitable, but the modalities to be adopted in the review of the budget shall be as agreed to between the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning and the joint committee of the Senate.”
The report also said the revenue-generating agencies must be alive to their responsibility in line with the Fiscal Responsibility Act passed by the National Assembly and other relevant laws of the National Assembly.
Adeola said the committee, at its inaugural meeting with the Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed, discussed issues bordering on the current Appropriation Act 2020; cost of production of a barrel of crude oil; loss of revenue as a result of gas flaring which runs into several billions of dollars; devaluation of Naira; removal of oil subsidy.
He said, “The Joint Committee looked at the issues discussed from two angles; the short and long term solution.
“The short term solution is to address the sharp drop in the crude oil price which is creating difficulties in funding the 2020 Appropriation Act as passed by the National Assembly.
“The long term solution discussed is the need to consider and pass the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), which is yet to be laid before the National Assembly. This will address the issue of cost of production and Gas flaring where the country’s resources are going down the drain and other issues that might affect the petroleum sector.”
‘Nigeria’ll Never Move Forward Until…’
The former governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko, yesterday, disclosed that Nigeria will never move forward until it is restructured.
He noted that Nigeria’s sub-nationalities must be given some level of autonomy to chart their own destinies.
Mimiko made the disclosure during a conference held to mark the 70th birthday of renowned poet and activist, Odia Ofeimun, at the Julius Berger Hall of the University of Lagos, UNILAG.
The celebration was organised by the Odia Ofeimun @70 Birthday Committee, in collaboration with the Faculty of Arts, University of Lagos.
Themed, ‘Taking Nigeria Seriously: A Conference in Honour of Odia Ofeimun’, the occasion witnessed a gathering of intellectuals, scholars and academics from within Nigeria, Africa and as wide as from North America and Europe, including, Dean, Faculty of Arts, UNILAG, Prof Olafunke Adegboye; former governor of Ondo State, Femi Falana, SAN; Hon Wale Osho; Prof Femi Osofisan, Dr Lola Akande; Prof Hope Eghagha, and many others.
The Ondo State former governor, who spoke shortly after the first session of the conference, described the celebrator as one of the very few individuals who still believe in the workability Nigeria, adding that, “If people like Odia are still very optimistic about this country, why shouldn’t we.”
He further noted that, “We may differ in perspective but I believe that Nigeria will never move forward until it is restructured. Until the components and sub-nationalities of Nigeria have some level of autonomy to be able to independently chart their destinies within the Nigerian nation. I believe in a big Nigeria but then, a Nigeria that is centrally governed, unitarily governed, can never move forward.
East-West Road Project Gets NSIA’s N20bn
Relief is on the way for commuters passing through excruciating pains plying the deteriorated East-West Road as the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), announced its decision to contribute about N20billion to the construction of the highway.
The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, who disclosed this in Abuja, yesterday, maintained that the funds would be spread across the four sections of the highway project.
Akpabio, to end, ordered contractors handling construction works on sections, 1, 2, 3 and 4 of the road to return to project sites in wake of NSIA’s commitment.
The minister said the NSIA, will make this contribution only if contractors, are ready to resume work on the site this week.
According to him, contracts of the East-West Road were given in 2007 and were scheduled to have been completed in 2010, but have not been completed.
The immediate past governor of Akwa Ibom, noted, however, that since the assumption of his office, all issues that seem to negate the completion of the project have been resolved.
He said, “Responsibility for funding the project is controlled by the NSIA, PIDF, which is controlled and warehoused by the NSIA, PIDF, which is the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund, is managed by the NSIA. This was transferred in 2018, September.
“By that time, the Federal Government had approved about N19.6billion to be provided for the interest group in 2018, out of which about N17.1billion was an amount given to contractors. Whatever was left of the N19billion would have been transferred to the NSIA fund, for continuous progress on the road.”
The minister added that the Section Five of the project will begin soon and details will be submitted to the Federal Executive Council (FEC), for approval, stating that the ministry is fully committed to completing the projects.
“The Federal Government is very concerned about this project because progress on the East-West Road is slow, totally non-existent, people of the Niger Delta region are very agitated and the contractors are also very worried.
“The problem is that the road contract that was supposed to have been completed in 2010 is still dragging on up to 14 years after.
NASS Talks Tough On Lagos Explosion, Begins Probe
The Senate has begun a holistic probe into the gas explosion that rocked the Abule Ado, Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State on Sunday.
Consequently, the Senate, yesterday, mandated its Committees on Petroleum Resources Upstream, Downstream and Gas Resources to carry out investigation and report back at plenary in two weeks.
According to the Upper Chamber, the committees must get to the remote and immediate cause of the explosion where no fewer than 17 persons have been confirmed dead and 25 others injured, just as more than 50 buildings in the area were impacted by the explosion, as hundreds of residents were rendered homeless.
Resolutions of the Senate were sequel to a motion by Senator Olamilekan Adeola, All Progressives Congress (APC), Lagos West who through Order 43 and 52 of the Senate Standing Orders as Amended to the unfortunate incident in Lagos.
The Upper Chamber has also called on the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency; implement all the previous recommendations that have been made by the Senate.
While it observed a minute silence in honour of those who died during the explosion, the Senate also directed the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster to immediately send relief materials to the victims as well as settle the medical bills of affected persons.
Similarly, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, has advised Lagosians, and indeed, Nigerians not to trade blame over the cause of the Abule Ado explosion in Lagos.
The speaker, who visited the scene of the explosion, last Monday, commiserated with affected families, saying the government will do everything in her power to cushion the effect of the explosion.
Gbajabiamila, who came in company of Hon Egoh Ajokpa–Oghene, representing the Amuwo-Odofin Federal Constituency, and two other honourable members, said the explosion was caused by contributory negligence.
According to him, “This is not a visit that I was hoping or intending to make under these circumstances. We heard about the unfortunate incident on Sunday, and President Muhammadu Buhari sends his commiseration to the people of Lagos State.
“Personally and on behalf of the House of Representatives, my heart goes out to the people of Abule Ado, the people of Lagos and the people of Nigeria as a whole, because I know in this community we have people from various parts of Nigeria.
“You have the full compliments of the National Assembly and the Federal Government. I am aware the Group Managing Director (GMD), of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), was here on Sunday because I spoke with him. The fact is that some people did not do the right thing by insulating the pipeline and at the same time, are we supposed to build on places where we are not supposed to build? So, there is a lot, it is called contributory negligence.
“Lives have been lost, one life lost is one too many, not to talk about 20 lives. It is 20 lives too many, amongst whom I believe there are children as well. May their souls rest in peace! The death of the Reverend Sister is pathetic and sad. A woman who died as a martyr in a bid to save souls she could have left. She could have escaped but she tried to save her child, may her soul rest in peace.
“From all I have heard from the GMD of NNPC, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), and several eyewitness accounts, there is a lot of blame to go round. There was a lot of negligence both from government, from the community and everybody.
“But I can assure the people here that the Lagos State government is not going to abandon them. The Federal Government will also not abandon them. I want you to be rest assured that your government, because this is your government, I don’t care what party you belong to, it doesn’t mean anything to me, I don’t care where you come from, which religion you practice, right now is the time of sorrow and a time of grief.
“Sometimes, God has a way of doing things. It is in time like this that he brings us together, that we remember that we are all one and we must act as one. I know the governor has set up a committee to look at the causes, the effect and the way to address the damages. So, I come to encourage you, do not be discouraged, many lives have been lost, those who have lost brother, sister, family members, God will console you. We encourage you to be strong.”
While also calling on all Nigerians to learn the lessons from the explosion, Gbajabiamila said: “This is a lesson to all of us and we must learn from it. Things happen and the most important thing is that we must learn from these things when they happen. We must take the lessons to be learnt and we must tell each other the bitter truth.
“This is not the time for finger pointing, but this is the time to access, look at the mistakes we have made, where we have gone wrong, look at the damage. The time for blame and finger pointing will come later, but let us address the situation. This is the time to take stock. From the rubble we will build mansions again. It is the Nigeria spirit, that can-do spirit, that is what I see here today and by the Grace of God, we shall do whatever is necessary for us to get back on our feet. “
However, following the recent pipeline explosion that rocked Abule Ado in Amuwa Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State, the Federal Government has announced plans to unveil what it called National Guidelines on Industrial Disasters and to commence sensitisation on communities where oil pipelines are laid to avert further explosion.
The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, disclosed this, yesterday, in a statement released by her Special Adviser on Media and Press Affairs, Salisu Dambatta.
While commiserating with the government of Lagos State and families of affected persons, she said all relevant national assets should be deployed to assist whenever such incidence occurred.
“The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development is vigorously working with the relevant stakeholders to provide National Guidelines on Industrial Disasters such as pipeline explosions and will carry out pipeline safety sensitization programmes in communities through which pipelines passed.
“The minister noted that, when disaster strikes, all national, sub-national and private assets should be utilized as demonstrated in the case of this explosion to ensure an effective, quick and coordinated response to such emergencies.
“While this industrial disaster is very unfortunate, the minister is pleased with the rapid response by the emergency services around Badagry and FESTAC town, as well as some emergency services belonging to some banks.
“While the relevant authorities are working to ascertain the number of lives lost, the minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development commiserates with the Lagos State Government, families of the deceased and all other affected persons and organisations that have suffered losses in one form or the other, as a result of the explosion,” the statement read.
