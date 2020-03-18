Coronavirus: Lagos Lawmaker Distributes 10,000 Sanitisers To Constituents

A lawmaker, Mr Gholahan Yishawu, says he has distributed 10,000 sanitisers to his constituents as part of the efforts to contain the spread of Coronavirus pandemic in his constituency.

Yishawu, a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, representing Eti-Osa II, made this known yesterday during the awareness campaign in Eti-Osa area of Lagos.

Our source reports that the exercise was tagged: “GOY Coronavirus Awareness Campaign”.

Yishawu said that about 10,000 sanitisers with leaflets containing information on Covid-19 had been distributed so far since the exercise commenced few days ago.

The lawmaker, who is also the Chairman, House Committee on Budget and Economic Planning, explained that the idea was to complement the efforts of the state government.

“We have done a lot of awareness campaign to inform our people on the need to take preventive measures by regularly washing their hands with soup and sanitisers.

“At this time, all hands must be on deck to prevent Covid-19 in Nigeria and Lagos State,” he said.

A beneficiary, Mrs Semiat Akinlabi, appreciated the lawmaker for his kind gesture, urging other lawmakers to do same in their respective constituents.

Also, Mrs Alice Yusuf, expressed her gratitude to the lawmaker, saying that she did not expect him to give them sanitisers after creating awareness on how to protect themselves.

Yusuf said sanitiser was currently scarce due to the high demand for it, which was the reason its price was on the high side in the market.

According to her, we want to appreciate our lawmaker for deeming it fit to do this. It shows his concern to his constituents.

Covid-19 spreads between people through direct contact with the body fluids of an infected person and through airborne droplets.

Part of the prevention of the virus include: washing of hands regularly with soap and running water and sanitise it.