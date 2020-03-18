Politics
Coronavirus: Lagos Lawmaker Distributes 10,000 Sanitisers To Constituents
A lawmaker, Mr Gholahan Yishawu, says he has distributed 10,000 sanitisers to his constituents as part of the efforts to contain the spread of Coronavirus pandemic in his constituency.
Yishawu, a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, representing Eti-Osa II, made this known yesterday during the awareness campaign in Eti-Osa area of Lagos.
Our source reports that the exercise was tagged: “GOY Coronavirus Awareness Campaign”.
Yishawu said that about 10,000 sanitisers with leaflets containing information on Covid-19 had been distributed so far since the exercise commenced few days ago.
The lawmaker, who is also the Chairman, House Committee on Budget and Economic Planning, explained that the idea was to complement the efforts of the state government.
“We have done a lot of awareness campaign to inform our people on the need to take preventive measures by regularly washing their hands with soup and sanitisers.
“At this time, all hands must be on deck to prevent Covid-19 in Nigeria and Lagos State,” he said.
A beneficiary, Mrs Semiat Akinlabi, appreciated the lawmaker for his kind gesture, urging other lawmakers to do same in their respective constituents.
Also, Mrs Alice Yusuf, expressed her gratitude to the lawmaker, saying that she did not expect him to give them sanitisers after creating awareness on how to protect themselves.
Yusuf said sanitiser was currently scarce due to the high demand for it, which was the reason its price was on the high side in the market.
According to her, we want to appreciate our lawmaker for deeming it fit to do this. It shows his concern to his constituents.
Covid-19 spreads between people through direct contact with the body fluids of an infected person and through airborne droplets.
Part of the prevention of the virus include: washing of hands regularly with soap and running water and sanitise it.
PDP LG Congress: Obuah Urges Peaceful, Orderly Conduct
As the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State prepares to hold its Local Government Area Congress across the 23 LGAs in the State, today the State Chairman of the party, Bro. Felix Obuah has charged members of the party especially delegates to the congress to conduct themselves in a peaceful, orderly and mature manner to ensure the success of the exercise.
Bro. Obuah in a statement reminded all delegates that as a party where internal democracy holds sway, they should endeavour to replicate the success of last Saturday, March 14, Ward Congress across the State.
The State PDP boss said it is only by so doing that the party would retain the confidence reposed in it as the only true political party of the people of Rivers State.
Meanwhile, new names of returning/electoral officers for the Wednesday, March 18, Local Government Congress across the State has been released.
Bro. Obuah said this list supersedes earlier list released and directed all the returning/electoral officers to report at the State Party Secretariat along Aba Road, Port Harcourt at 8 O’clock in the morning, Wednesday, March 18, for further directives.
Nasarawa Lawmaker Tasks Fulani Community, Nigerians On Tolerance, Peaceful Co-Existence
A member of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Mr Mohammed Omadefu, has urged Fulani community and other Nigerians to tolerate and live peacefully with their neighbours for development to thrive.
Omadefu, , representing Keana Constituency, gave the advice, yesterday in Lafia, while playing host to members of the Fulani community from Keana Local Government area of the state.
He said that the importance of peace to societal development could not be over-emphasised, hence the need for his call.
Omadefu, who is the Chairman, House committee on Information, also urged the Fulani community and other communities across the state to support government policies and programmes in order to enjoy more dividends of democracy.
“ I want to appreciate you for the visit and to assure you of my readiness to continue to initiate good policies and programmes that will have direct bearing on your lives and the lives of others.
“I want to assure you of purposeful and inclusive leadership in order to change your lives for better.
“I urge you to live in peace; be your brother’s keepers and tolerate one another, considering the importance of security to nation building,” he said.
Omadefu urged the Fulani community and other people of the state to be law-abiding and respect constituted authorities for peace and development to be achieved.
He solicited for the support of all and sundry to enable him succeed in the task ahead.
The lawmaker said that government had put adequate machinery in motion to ensure the protection of lives and property.
Ugwuanyi Presents Three More Commissioner -Nominees To Assembly
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has presented names of additional three commissioner- nominees to the State House of Assembly for confirmation.
This was contained in a letter read by the speaker, Chief Edward Ubosi, during plenary in Enugu, yesterday.
Ubosi mentioned the nominees as Mr Emeka Mamah, Mr Uche Ogbodo and Mr Malfred Nzekwe.
He said that the governor expressed optimism that the lawmakers would do the needful to enable him continue with the governance of the state
Ubosi asked the nominees to appear before the house on Thursday for screening and subsequent confirmation.
In another development, the house has passed a bill making primary and junior secondary school education free and compulsory in the state.
This followed the amendment of the 2017 School Transfer Bill of the state.
Contributing to the debate, the House Leader, Mr Ikechukwu Ezeugwu, said that the amendment had become necessary in order to make the first nine years of education free in the state.
