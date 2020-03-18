Politics
Buhari Meets Diri, Promises To Work For Peace In Bayelsa, N’Delta
President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday met with Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, promising to work for peace in the state in particular and the Niger Delta region in general.
Buhari was meeting Diri officially for the first time since he assumed duty as governor, February 14th.
Recall that the Supreme Court had on February 13th sacked the governor-elect of Bayelsa State, David Lyon, and his Deputy, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremieoyo.
A five-man panel of the apex court led by Justice Mary Peter-Odili ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to withdraw the Certificate of Return issued to the All Progressives Congress’ candidate as the winner of the November 16, 2019 governorship election in the state.
The apex court ordered INEC to issue a fresh certificate of return to the candidate of the party with the next highest votes and with the required constitutional spread of votes in the results of the election, which are the Peoples Democratic Party.
The court upheld the November 12, 2019 judgment of the Federal High Court in Abuja which had disqualified Degi-Eremienyo in the election for submitting forged certificates to INEC.
The court ruled that Mister Degi-Eremienyo’s disqualification had infected the joint ticket with which he and the governorship candidate, Lyon, ran for and won November 16, 2019.
Speaking to State House Correspondents after the meeting, Diri said he was received like a son.
He said: “It is a private visit. Since I resumed as Governor of Bayelsa State, precisely on the 14th of February, I have not come to see the father of the nation. Today, I just did that, to come and see the father of our country and to work with the Federal Government of Nigeria in ensuring peace and stability in my state and ensuring the development of my state. That is what informed my visit to Mr. President today.”
On how he was received and the promise he made to Bayelsa State, Diri said: “Mr. President received me as one of his sons, as a governor of a state and he received me very warmly. I am very satisfied with the reception.
“As I said earlier, Mr. President received me as one of his sons, as a state governor and the reception was very warm. He went ahead to say that he was happy that I came and that he was happy with the way I have started. He went on to say he has read about all the statements that I have made and the security so far in Bayelsa.
“He promised as one of his sons, a state like Bayelsa that is critical to the security and peace in the Niger Delta, he was prepared to also work with me.”
Politics
PDP LG Congress: Obuah Urges Peaceful, Orderly Conduct
As the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State prepares to hold its Local Government Area Congress across the 23 LGAs in the State, today the State Chairman of the party, Bro. Felix Obuah has charged members of the party especially delegates to the congress to conduct themselves in a peaceful, orderly and mature manner to ensure the success of the exercise.
Bro. Obuah in a statement reminded all delegates that as a party where internal democracy holds sway, they should endeavour to replicate the success of last Saturday, March 14, Ward Congress across the State.
The State PDP boss said it is only by so doing that the party would retain the confidence reposed in it as the only true political party of the people of Rivers State.
Meanwhile, new names of returning/electoral officers for the Wednesday, March 18, Local Government Congress across the State has been released.
Bro. Obuah said this list supersedes earlier list released and directed all the returning/electoral officers to report at the State Party Secretariat along Aba Road, Port Harcourt at 8 O’clock in the morning, Wednesday, March 18, for further directives.
Politics
Nasarawa Lawmaker Tasks Fulani Community, Nigerians On Tolerance, Peaceful Co-Existence
A member of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Mr Mohammed Omadefu, has urged Fulani community and other Nigerians to tolerate and live peacefully with their neighbours for development to thrive.
Omadefu, , representing Keana Constituency, gave the advice, yesterday in Lafia, while playing host to members of the Fulani community from Keana Local Government area of the state.
He said that the importance of peace to societal development could not be over-emphasised, hence the need for his call.
Omadefu, who is the Chairman, House committee on Information, also urged the Fulani community and other communities across the state to support government policies and programmes in order to enjoy more dividends of democracy.
“ I want to appreciate you for the visit and to assure you of my readiness to continue to initiate good policies and programmes that will have direct bearing on your lives and the lives of others.
“I want to assure you of purposeful and inclusive leadership in order to change your lives for better.
“I urge you to live in peace; be your brother’s keepers and tolerate one another, considering the importance of security to nation building,” he said.
Omadefu urged the Fulani community and other people of the state to be law-abiding and respect constituted authorities for peace and development to be achieved.
He solicited for the support of all and sundry to enable him succeed in the task ahead.
The lawmaker said that government had put adequate machinery in motion to ensure the protection of lives and property.
Politics
Ugwuanyi Presents Three More Commissioner -Nominees To Assembly
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has presented names of additional three commissioner- nominees to the State House of Assembly for confirmation.
This was contained in a letter read by the speaker, Chief Edward Ubosi, during plenary in Enugu, yesterday.
Ubosi mentioned the nominees as Mr Emeka Mamah, Mr Uche Ogbodo and Mr Malfred Nzekwe.
He said that the governor expressed optimism that the lawmakers would do the needful to enable him continue with the governance of the state
Ubosi asked the nominees to appear before the house on Thursday for screening and subsequent confirmation.
In another development, the house has passed a bill making primary and junior secondary school education free and compulsory in the state.
This followed the amendment of the 2017 School Transfer Bill of the state.
Contributing to the debate, the House Leader, Mr Ikechukwu Ezeugwu, said that the amendment had become necessary in order to make the first nine years of education free in the state.
