Before 2023 Elections

Hardly does a forthnight passes without one news of police brutality and extra-judicial killing or another in Nigeria. In fact, Nigerians have been inundated with stories of policemen taking laws into their own hands across the country, to the extent that on several instances, their indiscretions result to loss of innocent lives.

Ordinarily, the Nigerian Police, as outlined in the Nigerian Police Act is supposed to involve itself in the protection of lives and property, apprehension of offenders, preservation of law and order and the prevention of crime. Policemen in all aspects are expected to work with and for the people with the understanding that they are for the people and not against them.

However, Police in Nigeria have been accused of committing extra-judicial killings, torture, rape and extortions with relative impunity. That the Nigerian Police personnel routinely carry out summary executions of persons accused or suspected of crime and rely on torture as a principal means of investigation are no longer new stories.

Interestingly, the excessive use of force even in performance of lawful duties is covered under the Nigerian Criminal Code, pursuant to which any person authorised by law to use force as being criminally responsible for any excessive use of force. The Criminal Code also considers it unlawful to kill any person unless such killing is authorised or justified by law. This is pursuant to the right to life guarantee under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

This is why The Tide is perplexed over the incessant reports of extra-juridical killings by the Police in Nigeria which seem to be on the upswing in recent times. The country is yet to recover from the trauma and angst caused by the regrettable death of Chima Ikwunado, an automobile mechanic based in Port Harcourt, who was one of the ‘Ikoku Five’ arrested by the Police last December. He was allegedly tortured to death. According to one of the victims arrested alongside the deceased, Victor Ogbonna, “They tortured Chima, broke his legs and Chima died in pain. (They (Police) hung Chima in the air for two hours and went on patrol, only to return afterwards to lose him. By then, he merely fell down like a cocoyam, already dead”.

Barely a couple of weeks later, the Nigerian Police was again in the news for being complicit in the violent death of Tiaimiyu Kazeem, a footballer and Vice Captain of Remo Stars FC, along the Sagamu-Abeokuta Expressway in Ogun State.

Drivers, commuters and even Keke riders undergo harrowing experiences daily in the hands of some unscrupulous elements in the Police Force, with some being cut down in cold blood at the slightest or no provocation at all.

We believe that no human being, even members of the force have the right to take the life of another without going through legal and judicial process. This is because the extant laws of the land recognise a suspect, even a known criminal, to be innocent until proven guilty. Thus, the tendency of men and women of the Police Force to often times resort to summary executions, ‘accidental discharge’ killings and deliberate shooting to kill of suspects are not only condemnable but must be seen as serious infractions on the law and crime against humanity.

The Police, as is often bandied, is surposed to be friendly to the people rather than a fiend, as is found in the expression by the Police Force itself, “Police is your friend”. Regrettably, their antecedents seem to portray them as fiends of the people. This, perhaps expresses the reluctance of the people to readily co-operate with the Police and eagerness to avoid them as much as possible.

We totally condemn all trigger-happy Police personnel that are wont to bully the people with their guns at slightest opportunity. Most of them are ready to shoot for a mere N100.00 token. We, however know that such attitude would hardly be what was inculcated in them during their training but wonder why such persons continue to be tolerated in the force.

Moreso, we are dismayed by the tendency of the Police top brass’ readiness to cover up and shield officers involved in such heinous crime as extra-judicial killing, from the law, rather than exposing them and helping to prosecute such officers.

Indeed, the Police Force needs to be reformed, beginning from changing its name from the Nigerian Police Force to the Nigerian Police Service. We think that the Police need to see itself more as a service delivery organ than a force to combat the people.

We, therefore, call on the National Assembly to set machinery in motion for the immediate restructuring of the Nigerian Police Force with a comprehensive re-orientation programme that will acquaint the personnel with world best practices, especially, in relating with the people and the handling of their weapons. It is also expected that the issue of carrying heavy arms would be revisited, so that regular policemen would carry light arms like in other developed climes.

While we believe that the Police have so many challenges and serious threats in carrying out their responsibilities, it is time for the personnel to recognise that they are paid with tax payers money and should see the people as partners rather than foes to intimidate, harass, maim or even kill.

They must also be made to observe due process and abide by the established rules of engagement in all their operations.

Until every errant police officer is made to be responsible for and face the consequences of his or her indiscretions, they would continue to see themselves as being above the law.