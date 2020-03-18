Arsenal Angry Over Barca’s Aubameyang Approach

President of the Old Boys Association, Government Technical College ( GTC) Port Harcourt, Engr. Lucky Okachi has said that the importance and benefit of sports in the lives of individuals cannot be over emphasised.

According to Okochi, who was chairman at the 2020 Inter House Sports event of GTC, last week. Sporting activities make people stronger, ensure healthy living and promote friendship among all ages.

He explained that during sports competition a lot of talents are discovered that would in near future become world class athletes that would represent the state and country at international sports competitions.

He noted that this year’s edition of the school’s Inter House sports was significant and unique because it marks it’s Golden Jubilees.

“The cutting of the Inter House Sports cake the was an indication of the good plan we have to mark the Golden Jubilee of our Alma mater, Engr. Lucky Okochi promised.

He however, expressed dissatisfaction with the deplorable condition of the school premises, adding that there was the need for government and good spirited individuals to come to the aid of the school in order to tackle the erosion inside the school.

“This school is one of the schools the state government should pay attention so as to tackle the issue of erosion that has engulfed the entire school premises, Engr. Okochi pleaded.

He pleaded for the support of the government at all levels to step up policies on technical education and expressed delight with the performances of the students, adding that they have the potential to become World class athletes..

Earlier, Principals of the ( senior secondary). Mrs Roseline Adoo and Mr Anthony Wosu ( UBE) explained that the 2020 sports meet of the school was it’s 33rd senior secondary and 14th UBE Junior Secondary of the college, saying that it is historical because it is sequel to the school’s golden celebration.

She maintained that one of the benefits of sports is that it helps students and people be in psychological and emotional condition to excel.

“Sports as we all know have taken people to places they least expected. Apart from monetary gain and value one can derive from sports. It has been on record that students who participate in sports are emotionally and physically stable.