News
Alleged N13bn Fraud: Reps Threaten To Arrest PPPRA Boss
The House of Representatives Committee, yesterday, threatened to issue a warrant of arrest for the Executive Secretary of Petroleum Products Pricing and Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), Mr. Tony Okonkwo, if he failed for the third time on March 30, to honour its invitation on allegations that his agency failed to remit generated revenue from 2014 to 2019.
The Chairman of House Committee on Finance, Rep. James Faleke, issued the threat, yesterday, after his committee dismissed officials from the agency who appeared in a representative capacity.
It would be recalled that the House Committee on Finance had threatened early last month to effect the removal of the General Manager of Finance at the Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), over alleged diversion of over N13billion of funds generated from operations of the agency in 2014.
The agency’s General Manager of Finance, Mr. Peter Joshua, who represented the Executive Secretary, told the committee that in the year 2014, his agency generated the only N2.8billion, even though, according to the lawmakers, PPPRA made about N13billion from 15k on every litre, deducted from sales of petroleum products.
Joshua, however, insisted that what his agency received from the actual revenue generated was only N2.8billion, with a balance of over N11billion still with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and other marketers of petroleum products.
Joshua represented the Executive Secretary of his agency.
The House Committee on Finance became infuriated by the submission of Joshua, threatening to order his sack.
News
‘Nigeria’ll Never Move Forward Until…’
The former governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko, yesterday, disclosed that Nigeria will never move forward until it is restructured.
He noted that Nigeria’s sub-nationalities must be given some level of autonomy to chart their own destinies.
Mimiko made the disclosure during a conference held to mark the 70th birthday of renowned poet and activist, Odia Ofeimun, at the Julius Berger Hall of the University of Lagos, UNILAG.
The celebration was organised by the Odia Ofeimun @70 Birthday Committee, in collaboration with the Faculty of Arts, University of Lagos.
Themed, ‘Taking Nigeria Seriously: A Conference in Honour of Odia Ofeimun’, the occasion witnessed a gathering of intellectuals, scholars and academics from within Nigeria, Africa and as wide as from North America and Europe, including, Dean, Faculty of Arts, UNILAG, Prof Olafunke Adegboye; former governor of Ondo State, Femi Falana, SAN; Hon Wale Osho; Prof Femi Osofisan, Dr Lola Akande; Prof Hope Eghagha, and many others.
The Ondo State former governor, who spoke shortly after the first session of the conference, described the celebrator as one of the very few individuals who still believe in the workability Nigeria, adding that, “If people like Odia are still very optimistic about this country, why shouldn’t we.”
He further noted that, “We may differ in perspective but I believe that Nigeria will never move forward until it is restructured. Until the components and sub-nationalities of Nigeria have some level of autonomy to be able to independently chart their destinies within the Nigerian nation. I believe in a big Nigeria but then, a Nigeria that is centrally governed, unitarily governed, can never move forward.
News
East-West Road Project Gets NSIA’s N20bn
Relief is on the way for commuters passing through excruciating pains plying the deteriorated East-West Road as the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), announced its decision to contribute about N20billion to the construction of the highway.
The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, who disclosed this in Abuja, yesterday, maintained that the funds would be spread across the four sections of the highway project.
Akpabio, to end, ordered contractors handling construction works on sections, 1, 2, 3 and 4 of the road to return to project sites in wake of NSIA’s commitment.
The minister said the NSIA, will make this contribution only if contractors, are ready to resume work on the site this week.
According to him, contracts of the East-West Road were given in 2007 and were scheduled to have been completed in 2010, but have not been completed.
The immediate past governor of Akwa Ibom, noted, however, that since the assumption of his office, all issues that seem to negate the completion of the project have been resolved.
He said, “Responsibility for funding the project is controlled by the NSIA, PIDF, which is controlled and warehoused by the NSIA, PIDF, which is the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund, is managed by the NSIA. This was transferred in 2018, September.
“By that time, the Federal Government had approved about N19.6billion to be provided for the interest group in 2018, out of which about N17.1billion was an amount given to contractors. Whatever was left of the N19billion would have been transferred to the NSIA fund, for continuous progress on the road.”
The minister added that the Section Five of the project will begin soon and details will be submitted to the Federal Executive Council (FEC), for approval, stating that the ministry is fully committed to completing the projects.
“The Federal Government is very concerned about this project because progress on the East-West Road is slow, totally non-existent, people of the Niger Delta region are very agitated and the contractors are also very worried.
“The problem is that the road contract that was supposed to have been completed in 2010 is still dragging on up to 14 years after.
News
NASS Talks Tough On Lagos Explosion, Begins Probe
The Senate has begun a holistic probe into the gas explosion that rocked the Abule Ado, Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State on Sunday.
Consequently, the Senate, yesterday, mandated its Committees on Petroleum Resources Upstream, Downstream and Gas Resources to carry out investigation and report back at plenary in two weeks.
According to the Upper Chamber, the committees must get to the remote and immediate cause of the explosion where no fewer than 17 persons have been confirmed dead and 25 others injured, just as more than 50 buildings in the area were impacted by the explosion, as hundreds of residents were rendered homeless.
Resolutions of the Senate were sequel to a motion by Senator Olamilekan Adeola, All Progressives Congress (APC), Lagos West who through Order 43 and 52 of the Senate Standing Orders as Amended to the unfortunate incident in Lagos.
The Upper Chamber has also called on the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency; implement all the previous recommendations that have been made by the Senate.
While it observed a minute silence in honour of those who died during the explosion, the Senate also directed the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster to immediately send relief materials to the victims as well as settle the medical bills of affected persons.
Similarly, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, has advised Lagosians, and indeed, Nigerians not to trade blame over the cause of the Abule Ado explosion in Lagos.
The speaker, who visited the scene of the explosion, last Monday, commiserated with affected families, saying the government will do everything in her power to cushion the effect of the explosion.
Gbajabiamila, who came in company of Hon Egoh Ajokpa–Oghene, representing the Amuwo-Odofin Federal Constituency, and two other honourable members, said the explosion was caused by contributory negligence.
According to him, “This is not a visit that I was hoping or intending to make under these circumstances. We heard about the unfortunate incident on Sunday, and President Muhammadu Buhari sends his commiseration to the people of Lagos State.
“Personally and on behalf of the House of Representatives, my heart goes out to the people of Abule Ado, the people of Lagos and the people of Nigeria as a whole, because I know in this community we have people from various parts of Nigeria.
“You have the full compliments of the National Assembly and the Federal Government. I am aware the Group Managing Director (GMD), of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), was here on Sunday because I spoke with him. The fact is that some people did not do the right thing by insulating the pipeline and at the same time, are we supposed to build on places where we are not supposed to build? So, there is a lot, it is called contributory negligence.
“Lives have been lost, one life lost is one too many, not to talk about 20 lives. It is 20 lives too many, amongst whom I believe there are children as well. May their souls rest in peace! The death of the Reverend Sister is pathetic and sad. A woman who died as a martyr in a bid to save souls she could have left. She could have escaped but she tried to save her child, may her soul rest in peace.
“From all I have heard from the GMD of NNPC, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), and several eyewitness accounts, there is a lot of blame to go round. There was a lot of negligence both from government, from the community and everybody.
“But I can assure the people here that the Lagos State government is not going to abandon them. The Federal Government will also not abandon them. I want you to be rest assured that your government, because this is your government, I don’t care what party you belong to, it doesn’t mean anything to me, I don’t care where you come from, which religion you practice, right now is the time of sorrow and a time of grief.
“Sometimes, God has a way of doing things. It is in time like this that he brings us together, that we remember that we are all one and we must act as one. I know the governor has set up a committee to look at the causes, the effect and the way to address the damages. So, I come to encourage you, do not be discouraged, many lives have been lost, those who have lost brother, sister, family members, God will console you. We encourage you to be strong.”
While also calling on all Nigerians to learn the lessons from the explosion, Gbajabiamila said: “This is a lesson to all of us and we must learn from it. Things happen and the most important thing is that we must learn from these things when they happen. We must take the lessons to be learnt and we must tell each other the bitter truth.
“This is not the time for finger pointing, but this is the time to access, look at the mistakes we have made, where we have gone wrong, look at the damage. The time for blame and finger pointing will come later, but let us address the situation. This is the time to take stock. From the rubble we will build mansions again. It is the Nigeria spirit, that can-do spirit, that is what I see here today and by the Grace of God, we shall do whatever is necessary for us to get back on our feet. “
However, following the recent pipeline explosion that rocked Abule Ado in Amuwa Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State, the Federal Government has announced plans to unveil what it called National Guidelines on Industrial Disasters and to commence sensitisation on communities where oil pipelines are laid to avert further explosion.
The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, disclosed this, yesterday, in a statement released by her Special Adviser on Media and Press Affairs, Salisu Dambatta.
While commiserating with the government of Lagos State and families of affected persons, she said all relevant national assets should be deployed to assist whenever such incidence occurred.
“The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development is vigorously working with the relevant stakeholders to provide National Guidelines on Industrial Disasters such as pipeline explosions and will carry out pipeline safety sensitization programmes in communities through which pipelines passed.
“The minister noted that, when disaster strikes, all national, sub-national and private assets should be utilized as demonstrated in the case of this explosion to ensure an effective, quick and coordinated response to such emergencies.
“While this industrial disaster is very unfortunate, the minister is pleased with the rapid response by the emergency services around Badagry and FESTAC town, as well as some emergency services belonging to some banks.
“While the relevant authorities are working to ascertain the number of lives lost, the minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development commiserates with the Lagos State Government, families of the deceased and all other affected persons and organisations that have suffered losses in one form or the other, as a result of the explosion,” the statement read.
Trending
-
Featured2 days ago
Black Sunday: Lagos Blast Kills Scores, Destroys 70 Buildings …NNPC Says Explosion Came From Gas Pipeline …Buhari, Lawan, Gbajabiamila, Others Condole Families Of Victims
-
Niger Delta3 days ago
Dickson Urges Ijaw Youths To Support Bayelsa Gov
-
News3 days ago
‘FG Losing N6.5trn To Corruption In Customs’
-
Niger Delta3 days ago
Pray For Wisdom, Banigo Tells Women
-
Featured3 days ago
FBI Nabs 24 Nigerians, Others Over $30m Scams
-
Business3 days ago
Dakuku Denies Corruption Allegations Against Him …Holds Closed Door Meeting With Osibanjo
-
Editorial2 days ago
NERC’s Directive On Estimated Billing
-
Editorial3 days ago
Still On Fight Against Corruption