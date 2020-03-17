Niger Delta
… Seeks Teachers, Traders,Transporters’ Support
The Rivers State Government has intensified public awareness campaign to buy into the support of residents and people doing business in the state to ensure that no case of Coronavirus is recorded in any community in the state.
To this end, the 5-man Rivers State Government Committee on Coronavirus Enlightenment under the Chairmanship of the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, will today hold meetings with relevant stakeholders, including school principals, headmasters/head-teachers, teachers and proprietors of both private and public schools in the state with a view to eliciting their cooperation.
The committee will also interact with leaders of traders’ associations, executive officers of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), and other transport unions in the state today to mobilise support for the government’s effort to prevent any case of the virus in the state.
Both meetings will take place at the Ministry of Justice auditorium at 10am and 1pm, respectively.
The Tide reports that the committee had last Friday met with leaders of Community Development Committees (CDCs) and religious and media stakeholders, yesterday, with large turnout of representatives of affected interest groups.
According to the schedule of the enlightenment campaign made available to The Tide, the committee will also interface with the rank and file as well as commanders of the military, paramilitary, police and other security agencies in the state on Thursday, March 19, 2020 by 10am.
That meeting will be followed with another session to be attended by leaders of the International Oil Companies (IOCs), oil and gas servicing companies and related operators in the oil and gas industry in the state by 1pm; just as another breakout session will be held with members and leaders of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) by 3pm the same day.
Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
NDDC Attributes Office Project Delay To Covid-19
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), has attributed the delay on completion of its new headquarters to the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic affecting many countries.
The commission said the global pandemic had delayed its importation into the country of materials and essential components needed for the project.
NDDC Acting Executive Director of Project, Dr Cairo Ojougboh, stated this in a statement yesterday in Port Harcourt by the commission’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Charles Odili.
According to him, the delay had affected the March 31 project completion date set by the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the commission.
“The completion of the headquarters is no longer feasible because of the delay in importing materials already paid for due to Covid-19 pandemic.
“Based on the assessment of the situation, the contractor handling the project has affirmed that building would be handed over to us by April 30.
“We will hold the contractor liable to this deadline; just as we urge the contractor to continue not to let the commission down,” he said.
The executive director expressed satisfaction with the pace and quality of work on the new NDDC office complex.
The Project Consultant, Mr Ebiwene Bozimo was quoted in the statement to having assured the commission of delivering the project on or before April 30.
“So, while we await the importation of materials, every task that does not involve anything external is going on at the highest pace on site,” he said.
RSG Tasks Stakeholders On COVID-19 Prevention
As part of creating awareness against the Coronavirus pandemic in Rivers State, the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, has re-emphasised the need for people living and doing business in the state to be aware of key facts on how to prevent contracting the Coronavirus.
Speaking, last Friday, on the sideline of a gathering of chairmen and secretaries of Community Development Committees (CDCs) of communities in all the 23 local government areas of the state in Port Harcourt, Nsirim used the opportunity to educate the people on efforts being made by the government, and how to prevent contracting the Coronavirus.
Nsirim, who is the chairman of the recently appointed 5-man committee made up of commissioners to carry out an aggressive awareness creation campaign on Coronavirus, noted that it was in accordance with Governor Nyesom Wike’s quest to ensure that Rivers State remains Coronavirus-free.
“His Excellency’s government is responsive. With what is happening around the world (over Coronavirus), the Rivers State Executive Council felt strongly that there would be need to sensitise all those living and doing business in Rivers State, because health care delivery is one of governance that His Excellency has placed premium on,” he said.
According to him, “What is happening around the world is frightening, and because our state is a commercial centre: we have an international airport, we have two seaports; and because of the economic hub that we are, human traffic into Rivers State, into Port Harcourt, from all parts of the world, we can’t control them.
“So, what do we do? Like we say, prevention is better than cure. That’s why the Rivers State Executive Council set up this committee that I’m chairing to engage stakeholder groups like you to pass relevant information as to how we, as a people, could protect ourselves, families, neighbours, and our communities”, he stated.
Throwing more light on the preventive measures to be taken, the Director, Public Health, Disease and Control, Rivers State Ministry of Health, Dr Golden Owhondah, said the measures need to be strictly adhered to considering that the state practices communal existence.
According to Owhondah, the key ways of preventing anyone from contracting the Coronavirus is to indulge in frequent washing of hands, using disposable towels when coughing or sneezing, and keeping 1.5 meters distance away from anyone coughing or sneezing.
He explained that from indications, “It is when you touch secretions, may be not COVID-19, but something that can be retransmitted”. Consequently, “it’s very important to wash your hands”.
While washing of the hands should be done regularly, he stated that it must be done with running water, not water in a bowl, and with soap.
“Make sure the tap around you is running, and you wash your hands with soap. After washing your hands, we have to stop the era of using handkerchiefs and towels to clean our hands and put it back into our pockets. Use disposable towels. After washing your hands, clean your hands with disposable towels and dispose of it appropriately. Don’t keep it where children can pick it up”, he said.
In the absence of water, Owhondah said a hand sanitizer should be used.
On coughing and sneezing, which, he said, are normal physiological symptoms from time to time, he advised persons who have it to stay a while at home, or wear mask if one must go to what he called a “Colgate setting”.
“If it is sudden, and you want to cough, simply put your hand across your face and sneeze (or cough) into the sleeve, or on your shoulder, if you’re wearing a short sleeve. If the virus gets on the fabric, it will die shortly.
Delta Monarch To Partner NAPTIP On Human Trafficking Eradication
The Dein of Agbor, Obi Benjamin Ikenchukwu, says his Kingdom will partner the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) to end human trafficking in Delta State.
The monarch stated this yesterday in his palace when he received the NAPTIP management team on a courtesy visit, after the team had inspected migrants and trafficked persons shelter located in Agbor.
Ikenchukwu, the Keagborekuzi I, described human trafficking as “a scourge” that needed the efforts of every stakeholder to be totally curbed or reduce.
The royal father said he would mobilise the people in his domain against the vice.
On coronavirus, he advised the general public to imbibe the culture of hand washing with soap and water regularly.
He also urged the general public to always cover their mouths and noses with tissue or sleeve when coughing or sneezing to avoid the spread of the virus.
Director General, NAPTIP, Mrs Julie Okah-Donli, told the monarch that the team was in the palace to seek royal blessings for the fight against human trafficking in the area.
Okah-Donli said that the chiefs in the kingdom had a role to play in the fight against trafficking, and called for sensitisation of the communities on the need to fight against the menace.
“Delta State happens to be number three in terms of trafficked victims. In 2019 alone we were able to rescue 34 victims of trafficking who are from Delta State,” she said.
She appealed to the palace to partner with the Federal Government in its efforts to eradicate the menace.
Also, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, in the state, Peter Mrakpor, urged all stakeholders to rise against human trafficking.
