Politics
Former Gov Segun Oni Set To Dump APC For PDP
The former All Progressive Congress National Deputy chairman (South), Engr. Segun Oni said yesterday that he was set to dump the ruling party for the People’s Democratic Party.
Oni, a former governor of Ekiti State, who spoke with journalists yesterday in Ado-Ekiti via a telephone chat, said his decision to dump APC was in the best interest of his political family whom he said were marginalized in the scheme of things in the party.
The ex-governor said he was treated with disdain and not accorded respect as a former deputy national chairman of the ruling party, alleging that the issue of his suspension from the party was never attended to by the party’s leadership.
He noted that arrangements had begun discussion with critical stakeholders in the Ekiti PDP like ex-governor Ayodele Fayose and Senator Biodun Olujimi about his resolve to return to his former party.
Oni added that in a matter weeks, he would be received back in Ekiti PDP with his teeming supporters, said he took the decision to return the PDP as a way
of acceding to the request of his people, who were desirous of taking the political step.
The ex-governor who joined the ruling APC from PDP ahead of 2014 gubernatorial polls in the state, expressed displeasure about how himself and his supporters were being ostracised from all engagements in APC, including appointments and privilege to contest elections.
“It is true that I am leaving the APC for the PDP. You all knew the kind of treatment I have been getting. As we speak, none of my supporters was being allowed to get appointment or contest elections in APC.
“If the APC gives me the whole world, I won’t be happy seeing integral part of my political family, I mean my supporters being treated badly.
Politics
APC Crisis: Osita Okechukwu Lists Oshiomhole’s 10 Mortal Sins
Ahead of the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the All Progressive Congress (APC), a chieftain of the party and the Director-General, Voice of Nigeria (VON), Chief Osita Okechukwu, yesterday adduced reasons why a faction of the party is calling for the removal of the party’s national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.
Okechukwu who issued a statement on behalf of the “Oshiomhole Must Go” group shortly after the Court of Appeal session in Abuja listed 10 “sins” allegedly committed by Oshiomhole against the party.
Among other things, the group accused Oshiomhole of reviving and resurrecting the collapsing Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) structure, a political party it said was in 2018, ravaged by internecine intra-party feud but yet went ahead to win more states like Adamawa, Bauchi, Zamfara, and Sokoto, all strongholds of APC.
The statement reads: “With the greatest respect to our national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we are passionate and loyal members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the grassroots level. Permit us to state without equivocation that, hitherto we held Comrade Adams Oshiomhole in high esteem and had high expectations of optimum performance and quality leadership from him. That explains why we the APC delegates nationwide unanimously and consensually elected him as sole chairmanship candidate two years ago.
“It is therefore, with deep regret that two years down the line, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, now a bull in the China shop, in utter disregard to the high expectations of the responsibility entrusted on him, and the constitution of the APC has today committed without remorse or introspection 10 monumental cardinal sins against our great party, the APC. If there is a virus as our revered Asiwaju proclaimed, it is more of Osho-virus than 2023 virus!
“With deep anguish and regret may we among the litany of woes, itemise the 10 Osho-Virus blunders as follows: Revival and Resurrection of collapsing Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) structure, a political party in 2018 was ravaged by internecine intra-party feud, to win more states like Adamawa, Bauchi, Zamfara, and Sokoto, all strongholds of APC.
Politics
Lawmaker Wants Politicians To Fulfill Electoral Promises
A chieftain of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) and lawmaker in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Micheal Chinda, has appealed to politicians to endeavour to fulfill promises made to their constituents.
Chinda who represents Obio/Akpor Constituency 2 in the 32-member legislature made the appeal during the 2020 mothering Sunday celebration at the St. Michael Anglican Church in Ozuoba, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.
He said God is not kind to those who make vows in the House of God without honouring same, urging politicians in the state who have made such vows to try and redeem them in order to attract blessings from God.
“I am using this opportunity to call on my friends, politicians, those who have made vow to this Church to fulfil their vow. The book of Ecclesiastics chapter 5 verse 4, if you read it you will find that God is not kind, to those who made vow and abandoned it.
“It is worse especially in the house of God. So they (politicians) should try and fulfil their vows,” Chinda stated, just as he advised women to emulate the life of the Biblical Abigail so as to receive God’s blessings.
The lawmaker further said, “I have come to felicitate with our women and as God has given us not only life to live, but to serve him, honour him and do his work. How do we do the work of God, we do it either when we are given position to perform in the church or when we are called upon to support financially. You heard the sermon on the life of Abigali which women have been charged to emulate. That is the summary of it all.”
Dennis Naku
Politics
2019 Result Falsification: AGF Fails To Produce INEC Officials In Court
Attorney-General of the Federation’s office yesterday failed to arraign two officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for their alleged involvement in electoral fraud during the February 23, 2019 Presidential and National Assembly elections.
The officials, Sulaiman Ikhuoriah and Olugbenga Omotiloye were scheduled to be arraigned before Justice Yusuf Halilu of an FCT High Court, Maitama.
The AGF charged the suspects with falsifying results in favour of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidates against the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidates in the elections held in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo.
Ikhuoriah was said to have served as the Collation Officer for Ward 6 in Saint Maria Gorreti Secondary School, while Omotiloye was an electoral officer at Bishop Kelly, beside St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Airport Road, Benin City.
The alleged infractions of the two officials of the electoral body were investigated by the Edo Command Office of the DSS.
The duo were initially billed for arraignment before the court March 10 but the court did not sit that day.
At the resumed hearing , both defendants were absent in court, prompting the judge to ask the counsel from the Office of the AGF of their whereabout.
The prosecution told the court that the DSS had yet to bring the two defendants to Abuja from Edo State, adding that the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (OAGF) communicated through letters with the DSS to bring the defendants to Abuja and expressed surprise that the Service did not bring them.
They, therefore, asked for a date in April for the prosecution to bring the two before the court for arraignment.
Justice Halilu, however, frowned at the inability of the prosecution to bring the defendants to court.
According to him, the court was not a warehouse where the prosecution would only come and file the case against the defendants and subsequently do nothing about it.
He then told the counsel from the OAGF that he would not give the prosecution any date, saying, however, that, “If you bring them (from Edo State) today, bring them tomorrow to court for arraignment.”
Trending
-
Business5 days ago
Nigeria Loses N6.75bn To Bribery …As Police, FRSC Top List Of Bribe Collectors
-
News5 days ago
Petrol Pump Price Drops To N114.53 Per Litre
-
News5 days ago
Senate Okays HND As Minimum Qualification For President, Govs …Moves To Strip President, VP, Govs, Dep Govs Of Immunity
-
Politics5 days ago
Rivers APC Is In Tatters, Abe Declares
-
Featured5 days ago
No Confirmed Case Of Coronavirus In Rivers, RSG Assures …Says Mischief Makers Trying To Cause Panic …Increases Surveillance At Land Borders …Sets Up Awareness C’ttee On COVID-19 Prevention
-
Entertainment5 days ago
Singer, Teni Dumps Wizkid For Naira Marley
-
Niger Delta5 days ago
UNIPORT Lecturers Disagree Over ASUU Warning Strike
-
Niger Delta5 days ago
UNICAL To Graduate 3,600 Students At 33rd Convocation