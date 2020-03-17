Environment
Exposure Of Nigerians To Unsafe, Contaminated Water Worries FG
The Federal Ministry of Water Resources says it is concerned that majority of Nigerians are still exposed to unsafe and contaminated water.
Mr Emmanuel Awe, the Director, Water Quality Control and Sanitation in the ministry, said this in Enugu during a workshop on Water Safety Plan (WSP) for states in the South East.
Awe was represented by the Deputy Director, Water Quality Surveillance, Mrs Rukayyah Bako.
The director said that available statistics were not favourable to the country’s quest of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) with a standalone Goal 6 for water and sanitation.
He said that it had become imperative for all water service providers including state water agencies and community water committees to develop a WSP in their drinking water supply system.
“This will ensure the minimisation or complete eradication of contamination across the water service delivery chain.
“We are also aware that Nigeria joined comity of 193 nations in putting in place SDGs with a standalone Goal 6 for water to ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all by 2030.
“The targets 6.1 and 6.2 for water supply and sanitation have more stringent clause of delivering them as safely managed,” he said.
According to Awe, target 6.3 is strictly on improving water quality by reducing pollution, eliminating dumping and minimising release of hazardous chemicals and materials, halving the proportion of untreated waste water.
He said that Nigeria had not fared too well in the provision of uncontaminated water as could be shown in a recent survey.
He said that a Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey conducted in 36 states and the FCT was quite revealing.
“The survey showed that percentage of household drinking water contaminated with E.coli in the homes and at the sources are 90.8 per cent and 77.3 per cent respectively.
“Another data from WASH National Outcome Routine Monitoring in 2018 showed a marginal increase in access to improved water supply to 67.9 per cent with only 3.7 per cent meeting safely managed drinking water services.
“This implies that 96.3 per cent are yet to achieve the target,” he said.
Awe said that the Nigerian Standard for Drinking Water Quality (NIS:554:2015), especially clause 3.24 stipulates that all water service providers must develop a WSP.
An expert, Dr Grace Oluwasanya in a lecture, said that over 80 per cent of the world’s diseases were caused by contaminated water.
Oluwasanya is the acting Head, Department of Water Resources Management and Agro-Meterology, Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta.
She said that WSP was introduced in 2004 in the global guidance to preserve public health and ensure that people did not get sick arising from the use of water released by water agencies.
She said that WSP aimed at ensuring safe drinking water through good water supply practice preventing contamination at water sources and preventing re-contamination in distribution and household handling.
The don expressed worry that most water sources were either contaminated by excreta through open defecation, illegal connections or by animal or birds that perch on water tanks.
Oluwasanya appealed to governors of the South East to provide good potable water to their people. (NAN)
Environment
Wildfire Destroys Animals, Plants In Rivers Community
Dozens of animals and plants, including farmlands have been destroyed by a wildfire at Ngo mainland in the Andoni Local Government Area.
Sources from the area informed The Tide that communities in the area including Ngo, the headquarters of Andoni Local Government Area is being threatened by the inferno.
According to the source, the fire is few kilometers away from Ilotombi, Ngo and other communities in the Ngo mainland.
Speaking in an interview with The Tide, the chairman, Community Development Committee (CDC) Ngo, Mr Clement Clement, said the fire was noticed around February 21, 2020, stressing that the fire seems to be coming from the direction of coastal communities on the Ngo mainland.
He, however, claimed ignorance of the causes of the fire. Clement who is the chairman, Forum of Community Development Committees, Ngo mainland, called on the government to come to the aide of communities in the area.
Meanwhile, an environmentalist, Miss Blessing Digbani has called for thorough investigation of the fire incident.
Digbani, who spoke in a telephone interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt said the causes of the incident should be investigated with a view to determining whether it was caused by farming activities or not.
“If it is farmers they should be asked to stop it.” She said the incident of the wildfire in Australia should be a reminder that bush burning was not the best way of farming.
The environmental expert listed the negative effect of bush burning to include destruction of flora and fauna and called for the habit to be discouraged.
Digbani also called on government to set up cooperative societies for farmers to enable them acquire modern tools for farming.
Effort to get the reaction of Andoni Local Government chairman proved abortive as his phone line was not available.
Environment
Kpofire: Commissioner Raises Alarm Over Rise In Lung Cancer
The Rivers State Commissioner for Environment, Dr Igbiks Tamuno, has raised alarm over the increasing cases of lung and asthma diseases in the state following the proliferations of artisenal refineries (Kpofire) on the state.
Dr Tamuno who said this at a stakeholders meeting in modular refineries in Port Harcourt also said more cases of cancer will be recorded in the years to come.
He said government cannot close its eyes while people are dying, adding that the meeting was not to threaten anyone, but to provide a viable alternative that will be good for all.
The Commissioner said the environmental challenges associated with Kpofire is enormous, adding that seven million people cannot continue to suffer from the activities of less than 2,000 persons.
He also said artisenal refineries business is common in 14 Local Government Areas out of the 23 Local Government Areas.
Also speaking, the Commissioner for Energy and Natural Resources, Dr Peter Medee said, his ministry was willing to partner with those involved in illegal refineries to legalise their operations.
Dr Medee also told stakeholders at the meeting to inform their people of the commitment by the government to end Kpofire business in the state.
Meanwhile, Chairman, Community Development Committee (CDC), Bile, Dr Isaac Somiari, has called for legal framework on modular refineries.
Speaking at the meeting, Dr Harry also called for mass participation in the programme.
Environment
‘Current Heat Wave May Have Serious Health Implications’
An environmentalist, Miss Blessing Digbani says the current heat wave across the country may have serious health implications for the people.
Digbani, who spoke in an exclusive interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt said the heat wave can lead to Insomnia, a sleeping disorder that can eventually affect the general wellbeing of an individual.
According to her, “it can also caused sudden death as somebody can slump.”
She listed other effects to include reduction in agricultural productivity rising sea level occasioned by the melting of glaciers, a situation that can lead to erosion, amongst others.
Digbani, who blamed the heat wave on climate change, also called on the government to fashion out ways of reducing the emission of Green house gases.
The environmentalist also charged the government to check the rate of traffic emissions in cities, while the practice of open incinerations should be discouraged.
She also called for the discouragement of gas flaring especially in the Niger Delta while the proliferations of illegal refineries popularly known as “Kpofire” should be stopped.
Digbani criticised the Nigerian military for the incessant burning of Kpofire barges which she said was not friendly to the environment.
According to her, instead of destroying the barges and spilling their contents into the environment, it should be sent to the refineries.
Digbani also regretted that the government is not giving serious attention to the climate challenge problem.
“To be honest as Nigerians, we have to tell ourselves the truth and the truth is that, we are currently experiencing climate change, a serious one in that matter,” she said.
She argued that the sooner the government realises this, the better it would be for the society.
Digbani described carbon dioxide as the worst form of green house gas which according to her trapps radiation when emitted into the atmosphere.
“It causes heat, that is why we need to cut down gas emission, cut down gas flaring and Kpofire,” she said, Digbani also called on the members of the society to prepare for the worst if the trend continues.
