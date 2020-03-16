Editorial
Still On Fight Against Corruption
Nearly three weeks ago, a Federal High Court in Abuja sentenced former Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh, to a total of 39 years imprisonment for money laundering.
Metuh’s sentencing by Justice Okon Abang which came after four years of trial followed his conviction in a case filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
The former PDP spokesman will, however, serve only seven years as his prison terms are to run concurrently.
His imprisonment is reportedly on corruption charges regarding his activities preceding the 2015 presidential election which his party lost.
Metuh and his company, Destra Investment Limited, were arraigned on a seven-count charge bordering on money laundering to the tune of N400 million received from the former National Security Adviser, Col Sambo Dasuki (rtd).
While The Tide is in sync with the Federal Government over its resolve to track down suspected looters of the nation’s wealth and recover every dime and property stolen from it previously, we, however, take exception to the selective approach being employed in the otherwise noble pursuit. We are particularly appalled by the use of the media to try suspected offenders before their eventual arraignment in court.
Granted that the present administration has recorded successes in the prosecution of some All Progressives Congress (APC) members who once served as governors, but those were mainly cases already pending in courts prior to its inauguration in 2015.
To be sure, the present Federal Government has spared its officers while showing more determination in investigating petitions raised against officials of the former PDP administration.
The Acting Chairman of EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, who was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 has had his confirmation as substantive chairman rejected twice by the Senate based on some damning findings against him by the Department of State Services (DSS), yet Mr. President has continued to retain his ‘man Friday’ in the fight against corruption.
Adams Oshiomhole, APC’s embattled national chairman was said to have wooed willing opposition party defectors at a 2019 presidential election rally in Edo State with a promise to have their ‘sins’ forgiven them if only they joined the ruling party. He too was accused of receiving millions of dollars in bribe to favour candidates during the party’s primary polls in 2018.
APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu, was once criticised during last year’s elections after two bullion vans were seen driving into his popular Ikoyi residence in Lagos, raising suspicion that they were conveying money for election rigging. The EFCC has refused to be moved by petitions calling for an investigation.
Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, was seen in a video clip that later went viral receiving bribe in dollars from a state contractor. Not a few Nigerians were surprised when Buhari accepted to stand on the same podium with the governor during a presidential campaign rally in Kano and publicly endorse him for re-election.
Lt-General Tukur Buratai is Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff. He was recently accused of purchasing posh houses in Dubai (UAE) and a sprawling snake farm in Abuja through monies realised from the execution of shoddy contracts while he served as the Director of Procurement at Army Headquarters.
Erstwhile Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun, resigned from office after the discovery that her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Exemption Certificate was forged. An honourable thing to do, no doubt; but a regime that claims to be seriously fighting corruption ought to have probed further rather than ease her off back to England.
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Babatunde Fashola, Kayode Fayemi, Chibuike Amaechi and a number of other prominent figures in the Buhari government have individually been petitioned to the EFCC but to no avail. In Amaechi’s case, it was over the sale of Rivers State Government properties while he served as governor between 2007 and 2015.
The Tide has not also forgotten the Federal Government’s initial reluctance to pursue the case of 580,000 British Pounds hanging round the neck of the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, and the 43 million US Dollars Ikoyi Towers hidden treasure traced to the former Director of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ayodele Oke.
While the African Union (AU) sees Buhari’s posture against graft as deserving of its Anti-Corruption Champion award, Nigeria still ranks 144th (out of 180 countries) on Transparency International’s latest Corruption Perception Index (CPI), which translates to a marginal 100 basis points improvement in percentage terms.
The nation’s anti-corruption fight should not only be about loot recovery. It ought to tackle other official sleazes and misdemeanors. And Mr. President can be said to be equally guilty here. For instance, apart from the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, whose appointment he renewed last year, and perhaps one or two others, Buhari’s picks for heads of extra-ministerial agencies have remained largely lopsided in favour of his native North. And this smirks of ethnicity and nepotism.
Well, just as the President suggested in his speech at the EFCC Course Five passing-out ceremony in Kaduna recently, we hope the Federal Government adopts more technology-based systems to help discourage and prevent corrupt practices than continue to encourage the selective vendetta currently being pursued across the land by its so-called anti- graft agency.
The Treasury Single Account (TSA), Bank Verification Number (BVN), Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) and the other government adopted automated systems may have their peculiar shortcomings, but they all seem to be working in the main.
Editorial
Enough Of Police Extra-Judicial Killings
Hardly does a forthnight passes without one news of police brutality and extra-judicial killing or another in Nigeria. In fact, Nigerians have been inundated with stories of policemen taking laws into their own hands across the country, to the extent that on several instances, their indiscretions result to loss of innocent lives.
Ordinarily, the Nigerian Police, as outlined in the Nigerian Police Act is supposed to involve itself in the protection of lives and property, apprehension of offenders, preservation of law and order and the prevention of crime. Policemen in all aspects are expected to work with and for the people with the understanding that they are for the people and not against them.
However, Police in Nigeria have been accused of committing extra-judicial killings, torture, rape and extortions with relative impunity. That the Nigerian Police personnel routinely carry out summary executions of persons accused or suspected of crime and rely on torture as a principal means of investigation are no longer new stories.
Interestingly, the excessive use of force even in performance of lawful duties is covered under the Nigerian Criminal Code, pursuant to which any person authorised by law to use force as being criminally responsible for any excessive use of force. The Criminal Code also considers it unlawful to kill any person unless such killing is authorised or justified by law. This is pursuant to the right to life guarantee under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
This is why The Tide is perplexed over the incessant reports of extra-juridical killings by the Police in Nigeria which seem to be on the upswing in recent times. The country is yet to recover from the trauma and angst caused by the regrettable death of Chima Ikwunado, an automobile mechanic based in Port Harcourt, who was one of the ‘Ikoku Five’ arrested by the Police last December. He was allegedly tortured to death. According to one of the victims arrested alongside the deceased, Victor Ogbonna, “They tortured Chima, broke his legs and Chima died in pain. (They (Police) hung Chima in the air for two hours and went on patrol, only to return afterwards to lose him. By then, he merely fell down like a cocoyam, already dead”.
Barely a couple of weeks later, the Nigerian Police was again in the news for being complicit in the violent death of Tiaimiyu Kazeem, a footballer and Vice Captain of Remo Stars FC, along the Sagamu-Abeokuta Expressway in Ogun State.
Drivers, commuters and even Keke riders undergo harrowing experiences daily in the hands of some unscrupulous elements in the Police Force, with some being cut down in cold blood at the slightest or no provocation at all.
We believe that no human being, even members of the force have the right to take the life of another without going through legal and judicial process. This is because the extant laws of the land recognise a suspect, even a known criminal, to be innocent until proven guilty. Thus, the tendency of men and women of the Police Force to often times resort to summary executions, ‘accidental discharge’ killings and deliberate shooting to kill of suspects are not only condemnable but must be seen as serious infractions on the law and crime against humanity.
The Police, as is often bandied, is surposed to be friendly to the people rather than a fiend, as is found in the expression by the Police Force itself, “Police is your friend”. Regrettably, their antecedents seem to portray them as fiends of the people. This, perhaps expresses the reluctance of the people to readily co-operate with the Police and eagerness to avoid them as much as possible.
We totally condemn all trigger-happy Police personnel that are wont to bully the people with their guns at slightest opportunity. Most of them are ready to shoot for a mere N100.00 token. We, however know that such attitude would hardly be what was inculcated in them during their training but wonder why such persons continue to be tolerated in the force.
Moreso, we are dismayed by the tendency of the Police top brass’ readiness to cover up and shield officers involved in such heinous crime as extra-judicial killing, from the law, rather than exposing them and helping to prosecute such officers.
Indeed, the Police Force needs to be reformed, beginning from changing its name from the Nigerian Police Force to the Nigerian Police Service. We think that the Police need to see itself more as a service delivery organ than a force to combat the people.
We, therefore, call on the National Assembly to set machinery in motion for the immediate restructuring of the Nigerian Police Force with a comprehensive re-orientation programme that will acquaint the personnel with world best practices, especially, in relating with the people and the handling of their weapons. It is also expected that the issue of carrying heavy arms would be revisited, so that regular policemen would carry light arms like in other developed climes.
While we believe that the Police have so many challenges and serious threats in carrying out their responsibilities, it is time for the personnel to recognise that they are paid with tax payers money and should see the people as partners rather than foes to intimidate, harass, maim or even kill.
They must also be made to observe due process and abide by the established rules of engagement in all their operations.
Until every errant police officer is made to be responsible for and face the consequences of his or her indiscretions, they would continue to see themselves as being above the law.
Editorial
Against Repentant Insurgents’ Bill
In what looks like a poor imitation of the Amnesty Programme in the Niger Delta, a bill seeking to establish an agency for rehabilitation of repentant Boko Haram members is about to be passed into law by the Senate.
But unlike the Amnesty Programme in the Niger Delta where the ex-agitators were known and reasons for their agitation were well spelt out, the Boko Haram insurgents are terrorists who derive joy in killing innocent people without provocation and justification. The recent bill by the former Governor of Yobe State and Senator representing Yobe East, Ibrahim Geidam, cannot, therefore, be said to have met the criteria for which an Amnesty Programme in the Niger Delta was established.
Among other curious motives, the Geidam bill titled ‘Establishment of the National Agency for the Education, Rehabilitation, Deradicalisation and Integration of Repentant Insurgents in Nigeria and for Other Connected Purposes’, seeks to deradicalise repentant insurgents and equip them with requisite skills.
According to Senator Geidam, the bill “will help rehabilitate and reintegrate the defectors, repentant and forcefully conscripted members of the insurgent group, Boko Haram, to make them useful members of the society and provide an avenue for reconciliation and promote national security.
“It will also encourage other members of the group who are still engaged in the insurgency to abandon the group, especially in the face of the military pressure and enable the government to derive insider-information about the insurgency group for greater understanding of the group and its inner workings”.
The Yobe East Senator also believes that the bill “will enable government to use the defectors to fight the unrepentant insurgents”.
Details of the bill show that the proposed agency will rely majorly on funds from the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), and 0.5 per cent of the allocation of the six North East States.
The Tide finds inexplicable the rationale behind the idea of creating an agency to rehabilitate veritable savages when the victims of their bestialities are languishing in internally displaced persons’ (IDPs) camps.
There is no gainsaying the fact that for the eleventh year running, the Boko Haram terrorist group has remained a raging inferno that costs the country so much in human and material terms. Worst is the apparent helplessness of the Federal Government to contain the monster. The government’s assurance that Boko Haram would soon be history has become trite. The more the government promises to decimate the terrorist group, the more vicious it becomes.
But is the rehabilitation of the lunatic group the solution to insurgency in the country? The answer is No. It is against this backdrop that we frown at the reported release of 1,400 Boko Haram ‘’suspects’’ and a bill currently before the Senate for the establishment of a national agency to educate and rehabilitate repentant insurgents. The bill, which has already passed the first reading in the Red Chamber, is a mockery of the fight against insurgency and the unspeakable tragedy that has been wreacked on the nation by the Boko Haram sect in the last one decade.
It is appalling that members of a terrorist group who should be charged with treason and subjected to condign punishment are being treated with kid’s gloves.
For us, the idea of establishing an agency to take care of the terrorists who gleefully celebrate the decapitation of fellow humans and the casualties resulting from their bestialities is irreconcilable. The bill is curious and raises more questions than answers. Is the rehabilitation of members of the lunatic band the appropriate action to assuage the grief of widows and orphans left behind by those who died fighting against these same fanatics?
If the bill sails through, how do we get justice for so many officers and men of the Nigerian Armed Forces who, in the service to their fatherland, have paid the supreme price fighting Boko Haram? How would the government justify the humongous amount of the nation’s resources, including borrowing, that had been channelled into confronting the terrorists?
It is also unthinkable that the government will have to spend borrowed money to rehabilitate those who have immensely contributed to its financial crisis, should Geidam’s bill become law.
Again, how do we distinguish between pretenders and genuinely-repentant insurgents? What is the guarantee that many, if not most of the supposedly repentant insurgents will not find their way back to the fold of their fellow fanatics after gathering information that will enable them to wreak havoc in greater measure?
Like many other Nigerians, we fear that releasing the ‘repentant’ Boko Haram militants into civilian population could be counter-productive as there is high likelihood of hardened fighters returning to the terror group to commit more atrocities, just as there is the likelihood that the bill, if passed, will breed more insurgents.
The bill is, therefore, not only needless, but also a misplaced priority. This is even so that the nationality of the insurgents may be difficult to ascertain.
We also doubt if the Boko Haram elements who kill for no cause or justification can be rehabilitated. We advise that funds meant to rehabilitate them should be used to correct infrastructural decay in the area of roads, electricity and water supply. Better still, the funds can be used to fund the Army, the police and other security agencies as well as proper equipment to fight the insurgents.
Meanwhile, we believe that the situation in the North-East has been properly taken care of with the establishment of the North East Development Commission (NEDC). That commission should be well-funded and well-equipped to tackle all the socio-economic malaise which breed insurgents in that geo-political zone.
It will amount to a waste of resources to channel resources that are supposed to be used to bring an end to terrorism and the orgy of violence into setting up an agency in the name of rehabilitating a terrorist group that does not care a hoot about human lives.
We believe that the country is currently at war with insurgents, and the war must be fought to its logical conclusion. Deradicalisation can only come after the terrorist group has been defeated. Therefore, Geidam’s bill at this moment when the war is on amounts to putting the cart before the horse.
The bill, if passed into law, will not only offend the sensibilities of all the victims of Boko Haram’s insanity, it will also be an indication of appeasement if not outright capitulation. If this happens, both the sponsor and the Senate that passed the bill into law will be as quilty as the Boko Haram lunatics that have made the country a theatre of needless war for the past 11 years. Nigerians are watching.
Editorial
Fresh Call For National Unity
Fifty years after the Nigerian Civil War, which claimed well over 2.5 million lives, destroyed hundreds of thousands of properties, and rendered millions permanently maimed and traumatised in just about three years, principal actors, survivors, political leaders, historians, activists and other players in the Nigerian Project, last week, converged to provoke a sombre reflection, and warned against utterances and actions capable of triggering the disintegration of the country while advising that the catastrophe of the war years should serve as pivotal driving force for the promotion of peace, national reconciliation, cohesion and unity.
The warning was accentuated by diverse leaders across the nation from different professions, religious and ethnic orientations at the ‘Never Again Conference 2020’ organised by the Igbo think-tank, Nzuko Umunna and Ndigbo Lagos, in collaboration with civil society organisations. At the core of the conference was an x-ray of the major causes and consequences of the ill-fated Civil War and a critical appraisal of the present state of the nation which shows a seemingly dangerous replay of events in virtually all spheres of the Nigerian state.
Consequently, speaker after speaker noted that the complex dynamics, including heavily diverse cultures, tradition, religious affiliations and social backgrounds which have made it difficult for Nigerians to forge a strong, virile, progressive, peaceful and united nation, should be quickly harnessed, coalesced and weaved together in harmony to shut out any tendency to plunge the country into another Civil War. They regretted that the failure of Nigeria to move forward in peace and sustainable progress was because of the brazen disrespect of the majority and crass insistence of a minority group to foist its interests in the workings of the executive, legislative, judicial and even military and security superstructures without regard to the consequential violent implosion which such could unleash on the nation.
The leaders pointed at the various unfolding events of the last few years, including rising cases of abuse of power, outright impunity, looting of national treasury and assets, disregard for the rule of law and constitutionality, nepotism, tribalism, lack of compliance with the federal character principle, and targeted systemic violent attacks, killings and acts of war against people of other ethnic groups, and warned that the situation was capable of forcing the majority to fight back, thereby pushing the country into the brink of another civil war.
The Tide completely agrees that the songs of war, inciting, toxic and inflammatory attacks on people of other ethnic groups are heightening tension. We worry that violent attacks, killings, and kidnapping of people of certain tribes, religion and/or perceived to be of a given social status are taking a dangerous crescendo too. Even the deliberate government strategy to recruit and appoint people from a section of the country into virtually all critical sectors, agencies or departments at the federal level calls for concern.
We, therefore, caution harbingers of discord and war to remember the atrocities of the civil war and realise that so many things have changed and that the result of another potential war may never be the same. We say so because history tells us that no nation has ever survived two civil wars intact.
While we insist that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Nigeria is non-negotiable, we appeal to all players to respect the expressed interests of others, and allow the divergent views to co-exist for the peace and unity of the nation. Indeed, the best way to bring this to life is to key into the urgency to restructure the country with the objective of giving the people a true and acceptable federal structure under which each federating unit would deploy its resources to conquer poverty amongst the people while the rich and the poor cohabit in harmony.
We believe that only a patriotic commitment to peaceful and united Nigeria would lead the present and future generations to a country with tolerant and inclusive political, economic, social and security systems for all. To achieve these, our leaders must entrench the core values of democratic principles and eschew ethnic, religious differences so that the country’s driving force can revert to the ideal: merit, hardwork, creativity and innovation.
For us, there is no better time to raise the alarm than now because the fabric of the Nigerian state has been threatened and weakened by years of degenerate government tactics aimed at marginalising and alienating the majority in governance, repression and deployment of brute force to crush opposition, glorification of injustice and inequality, and other antics that enhance division and incite people to hate.
This is why we urge leaders in various sectors to heed the lesson of the civil war and the clarion call to do everything within their powers to promote peaceful coexistence and national unity. This is a call to duty and a task for all Nigerians.
