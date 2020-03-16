Business
NGO Lauds Wike’s Agric Initiative
A Non-Governmental Organisation, Rivers Angel of Peace (RAP), has described the new agric initiative of the Rivers State governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, as an economic strategy that would help the people of the state to grow sustainable business.
The National President of RAP, Ibudeinte Igoniko, said this in an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt, last Friday.
She advised the youths of the state to take full advantage of the programme to grow their businesses in the agriculture sector.
RAP President noted that the state has abundant potentials in agriculture, adding that if the programme is properly managed, it will provide food to most families, reduce the cost of food items, create huge employment opportunities and turn youths away from anti-social practices.
“Each time I hear the state government’s jingle, ‘man must wake’, on air, I feel excited because agriculture is the direction to go.
“Youths should be wise and embrace it. It is profitable and can address so many challenges confronting our society today”, she said.
Igoniko advised the state government to decentralise the programme to involve grassroot people who she said are the real farmers.
According to her, “many similar programmes in the past failed because either it was seen as urban thing or hijacked by politicians who see it as opportunity to settle their party members”.
She expressed hope that if the agric programme is properly implemented, thousands of unemployed persons would get involved in lucrative and sustainable businesses.
“I encourage our youths and even members of our organisation to go fully out and register their interest for the agric initiative.
“It will provide adequate food for their families, employment engagement, and make good income instead of involving themselves in demeaning activities”, she said.
Business
Tears, Pains As Explosion Rocks Lagos, Destroys Houses
Tears, anguish pervaded some parts of Lagos State yesterday as many residents watched their houses and properties destroyed by a massive explosion that rocked the state.
The Tide learnt that residents of Abule Ado, Amuwo, FESTAC, Satellite Town who were affected by the explosion that reverberated across the length and breadth of the area, were thrown into deep tension and confusion as they scampered for safety.
Initial information on some social media platforms indicated that the incident was caused by a pipeline explosion around Abule Ado in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of the state, but the National Emergency Agency (NEMA) has since refuted the reports.
Speaking in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Acting Coordinator of the Lagos territorial office of NEMA, Ibrahim Farinloye, said the incident had no connection with pipeline explosion.
“From the information given by officials of the Lagos State Fire Service who are currently on ground, the implosion is not connected to pipeline but might have occurred in a factory located in the Abule Ado area,” he said.
Although the number of casualties was unknown as at the time of filing in this report, many families, according to eye witness accounts, were said to have become homeless, following the explosion.
Information reaching The Tide confirmed that students of Bethlehem Girls, a boarding school in Amuwo were seriously injured in the unfortunate incident.
A FESTAC resident who is a victim told newsmen that “the roof of our building is off and a nearby school is on fire”.
NEMA said over 50 buildings were destroyed in the explosion that rocked the suburb.
Farinloye disclosed that the cause of the incident and casualty figure were currently unknown as “rescue operations are still going on in the affected area”.
He said the resulting fire, from the explosion, later spread to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) oil pipeline passing through the area, adding that the pipeline had, however, been shut down as a precautionary measure.
According to him, a combined team of the Lagos State Fire Service, Federal Fire Service and the Nigerian Navy Fire Tender are currently battling to put out the inferno.
Boye Salau
Business
COVID-19: ECA Warns Nigeria, Others On Economic Effects
The Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), has warned that the coronavirus pandemic could seriously affect Africa’s already stagnant economic growth.
The UN body said in a statement that this would manifest with oil exporting nations losing up to US$ $65 billion in revenues as crude oil prices continue to tumble.
According to ECA Executive Secretary, Vera Songwe, COVID-19 was inevitably impacting Africa’s trade having already strongly hit Africa’s major trading partner, China.
She said, although a few COVID-19 cases had been reported in some 15 countries so far, the crisis was set to deal African economies a severe blow.
“Africa may lose half of its GDP with growth falling from 3.2 per cent to about 2 per cent due to a number of reasons.
“They include the disruption of global supply chains,” said Ms Songwe, adding that the continent’s interconnectedness to affected economies of the European Union, China and United States was causing ripple effects.
She said Africa would need up to US$ 10.6 billion in unanticipated increases in health spending to curtail the virus from spreading, while on the other hand, revenue losses could lead to unsustainable debt.
Songwe said COVID-19 could reduce Nigeria’s total exports of crude oil in 2020 by between US$14 billion and US$ 19 billion.
The ECA estimates COVID-19 could lead to Africa’s export revenues from fuels falling at around US$ 101 billion in 2020.
Songwe explained that remittances and tourism were also being affected as the virus continues to spread worldwide.
She said this would result in a decline in FDI flows; capital flight; domestic financial market tightening and a slow-down in investments – hence job losses.
The ECA boss said pharmaceuticals, imported largely from Europe and other COVID-19 affected partners from outside the continent, could see their prices increasing and availability reduced for Africans.
She said with nearly two-thirds of African countries being net importers of basic food, shortages are feared to severely impact food availability and food security.
“Furthermore, negative consequences are expected to worsen if COVID-19 develops into an outbreak in Africa.
“In addition, a decline in commodity prices could lead to fiscal pressures for Africa’s economic power houses such as Nigeria, South Africa, Algeria, Egypt and Angola,” she said.
Also, Director of ECA’s Regional Integration and Trade Division, Stephen Karingi, however, said there was an opportunity the continent could take advantage of.
This is as trading within the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is set to commence in July.
“The intra-African market could help mitigate some of the negative effects of COVID-19 through limiting dependence on external partners, especially in pharmaceuticals and basic food,” Karingi said.
He added that diversifying economies away from fuel-driven was vital beyond COVID-19 and stressed the need for the continent to urgently implement the AfCFTA.
He also urged African countries who export drugs to prioritise selling on the African market.
Business
PH Hosts 303 MAN’s National Council Meeting, Wednesday
All is now set for Rivers State capital, Port Harcourt, to host the 303 Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN)’s National Council Meeting.
The national meeting, according to information from Rivers/Bayelsa branch of the association confirmed that the National Council of MAN would storm Port Harcourt Wednesday and Thursday to brainstorm on the way forward for the association.
The Tide reports that this is the first time the branch will be hosting the national council meeting.
The hosting of the meeting in Port Harcourt is in fulfillment of the promise made by the President of the association, Engr. Mansur Ahmed, when the branch had its Annual General Meeting, last year.
MAN has been in the forefront in handling national issues that have to do with manufacturers and the availability of raw materials and markets for its members.
MAN has also played important role in guiding the President Muhammadu Buhari administration on the African Continental Free Trade Agreement(AfCFTA) to ensure that the country did not expose itself to more advanced countries without first weighing all the sides of the agreement.
The two-day council meeting is expected to chart the way forward for the association.
Trending
-
Featured5 days ago
Buhari Has Killed Economy, Destroyed Constitution -HURIWA …Advocates Emergency Actions By Citizens To Halt Systematic Destruction …Decries Existence Of Alleged Pliant, Inept National Assembly Leadership
-
News4 days ago
Petrol Pump Price Drops To N114.53 Per Litre
-
Business4 days ago
Nigeria Loses N6.75bn To Bribery …As Police, FRSC Top List Of Bribe Collectors
-
News5 days ago
Senate Stops State, FCT High Courts From Hearing Pre-Election Cases
-
Politics4 days ago
Rivers APC Is In Tatters, Abe Declares
-
News4 days ago
Senate Okays HND As Minimum Qualification For President, Govs …Moves To Strip President, VP, Govs, Dep Govs Of Immunity
-
Featured4 days ago
No Confirmed Case Of Coronavirus In Rivers, RSG Assures …Says Mischief Makers Trying To Cause Panic …Increases Surveillance At Land Borders …Sets Up Awareness C’ttee On COVID-19 Prevention
-
Niger Delta5 days ago
N2,000 Fee Scam: RSUBEB Summons Principal Over Unapproved Levy