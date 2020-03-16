APC Leadership Crisis Shifts To Appeal Court

The leadership crisis rocking the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has shifted to Court of Appeal where the Abuja division of the court will today commence hearing in an appeal by the embattled National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

In the appeal, Oshiomhole is seeking, among others, the reversal of his suspension by a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Justice Danlami Senchi, had in an interlocutory ruling last Wednesday, ordered among others, that Oshiomhole should desist from parading himself as the APC chairman.

The Court of Appeal’s Registry communicated the hearing date to parties via hearing notices sent to them earlier this week.

The appeal which is predicated on four grounds is contesting the ruling of Justice Senchi stating that he erred in law and arrived at a wrong conclusion, which occasioned a miscarriage of justice by placing him on suspension at an interlocutory stage of a suit instituted against him by some aggrieved members of the party.

Oshiomhole also argued that the High Court further erred in law when it decided that he, in the performance of his duties as APC national chairman, would interfere in the court action filed against him by the aggrieved members.

He argued that the issue of duties as APC national chairman is a matter which arose from substantive issues for determination and claim and ought not to have been determined at the interlocutory stage of the main matter.

Oshiomhole claimed that the trial judge erred in law and arrived at a wrong conclusion, which occasioned a miscarriage when after ordering the filing of pleadings and immediately set down motion for interlocutory injunction for hearing in the absence of pleadings.

He further faulted the suspension order against him on the grounds that the trial court determined the motion for interlocutory injunction without recourse to triable issues, which ought to have been discerned from pleadings.

Respondents in the appeal are: APC National Vice Chairman (North-East) Mustapha Saliu, Edo State APC Chairman, Anselm Ojezua, Alhaji Sani Gomna, Mr Oshawo Stephen, Mr. Fani Wabulari and Mr. Princewill Ejogharado.

Others are the Inspector General of Police and the State Security Service.

However, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has blasted Nigerian politicians already warming up for 2023.

Tinubu, in a statement commended the Lagos, Ogun and Federal Governments for their quick response in tackling the dreaded COVID-19 disease but noted that another virus, more deadly than the Coronavirus was already eating deep into the society.

The former Lagos Government identified the new illness as “old ambition-virus 2023,” adding that it afflicts many in the political class along with their allies in the media.

According to Tinubu, those touched by this illness find that their ability to tell time and discern the difference between the present and the future has been strongly impaired.

He added, “Due to early responses of Lagos and Ogun state governments, actively supported by the federal machinery, Nigeria was able to quickly identify and isolate the two cases of the novel Coronavirus 19.

“This action, thus far, has stopped the spread of the disease into the wider community as has been seen in other nations. We are grateful to God and to all those involved in the response effort, particularly the brave and committed medical teams on the frontline.

“While Corona has been presently contained in Nigeria, we must be alert to another sickness that seems rampant within a certain segment of society. That sickness is old Ambition-virus 2023.

“This illness afflicts many in the political class along with their allies in the media. Those touched by this malady find that their ability to tell time and discern the difference between the present and the future has been strongly impaired.

“The carriers of this sickness are confused as to the very season our nation now finds itself. They conflate things which no sensible person would conflate.

“The primary symptom of their malady is the driving tendency to believe the events of 2023 will be decided before we even exit the year 2020.

“Consequently, everything they say and do is geared toward obsessive jockeying for position to control and manipulate a race still three years away. In doing so, they recklessly undermine the very party which they claim to serve and weaken the administration of President Buhari to which they claim to be loyal.

“They line up to run a race for which the track has not yet been constructed. Put another way, they seek to pluck the fruit before the seed is planted. As such, their actions border on the pathological. True, ambition is inherent in human endeavour. Without it, nothing great is achieved.

“However, strong ambition applied in the wrong way has never done anything positive. At best, it results in confusion. Usually, its results in something worse. No matter how great one’s ambition and how able one may be, nobody can rush or speed time.