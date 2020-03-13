Sports
Tiger Woods To Be Inducted Into Hall Of Fame
Tiger Woods will be inducted into the World Golf Hall of fame in its class of 2021.
Woods has won 15 majors – second only to Jack Nicklaus’ 18 – and a joint record 82 times on the PGA Tour.
The 44-year-old will be eligible for the Hall of Fame in December after the age of entry was lowered from 50 to 45.
“Tiger has done more for the game than anyone ever thought possible,” said PGA Tour commissioner and World Golf Foundation Board member Jay Monahan.
Woods is currently out of action with a back injury but he has enjoyed a special 12 months.
He won the Masters at Augusta last April for his 15th major, but first since winning the US Open in 2008. His victory at the ZOZO Championship in Japan saw him draw level with Sam Snead on 82 PGA Tour wins, and he was a successful player-captain as USA defeated the International team in the Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne in December.
“This past year has been such an incredible journey and the support I’ve received from my family, friends and fans has been overwhelming,” said Woods. “This achievement is the ultimate recognition to never give up and keep chasing.”
Woods is missing this week’s Players’ Championship at Sawgrass, but hopes to be fit to defend his Masters title next month.
Sports
Man City, Madrid’s UCL Tie On Hold
The second leg of Manchester City’s last-16 second leg Champions League tie against Real Madrid, scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed.
The decision, confirmed by Uefa, comes after the Real Madrid squad went into quarantine because of coronavirus.
The second leg of Juventus’ last-16 tie against Lyon has also been postponed on the same date.
Juve’s squad will spend two weeks in quarantine after defender Daniele Rugani tested positive for the virus.
A Uefa statement said: “Following the quarantine imposed on players of Juventus and Real Madrid, the matches will not take place as scheduled.”
City’s Premier League game with Arsenal was postponed on Wednesday as a precautionary measure.
Pep Guardiola’s side hold a 2-1 lead from the first leg against Real in Spain on 26 February, while Juventus trail Lyon 1-0 after the first leg in France.
Sports
Real Madrid On Lockdown, La Liga Postponed
Real Madrid are in lockdown and it has brought Spanish football to a juddering halt.
Yesterday, Los Blancos announced that the squad was being put into quarantine after a member of the basketball team had tested positive for coronavirus.
Minutes later, La Liga declared games scheduled to be played behind closed doors this weekend would be postponed, citing Madrid’s quarantine as one of the reasons for the decision.
Zinedine Zidane’s side had arrived for training at 11am as normal, ahead of tonight’s clash with Eibar at the Santiago Bernabeu, but left half an hour later not knowing when they would return to Valdebebas.
Their Champions League clash at Manchester City was later confirmed as being postponed, with it unknown when that game could be played, or if it ever will be.
According toour source the players and staff were gathered by the head of Real Madrid services Niko Mihic, who informed those present of the safety steps which they will have to follow, including not coming back in for at least 15 days.
American basketball player Trey Thompkins had been diagnosed with coronavirus and because the teams share the same canteen and hydrotherapy amenities, it means there is a chance some of Zidane’s squad has been infected too.
“They share facilities at Valedebebas, eating in the same dining room which is why everything’s been locked down and they’ve all been quarantined,” a Real Madrid source told disclosed.
“(Staff) are a bit worried. But everyone is following the suggestions and hoping it’s going to be alright.
“It will probably be more than one case because if Thompkins is infected then obviously he’s been in the same locker room and sweating and everything with everyone else, and not just his team-mates but all the basketball coaches. It would be unlikely that it’s just him.”
Zinedine Zidane spoke to the squad to tell them training has been cancelled for the foreseeable future.
Madrid players have been given individual training plans to work on in their own homes to make sure they stay fit during La Liga’s freeze-out, which is currently set to last for two rounds of matches but could be extended depending on the virus situation.
Sports
Ighalo, Living His Dream At Man Utd
As a young boy growing up in Nigeria, Odion Ighalo had to save up his lunch money in order to watch his beloved Manchester United on TV at the weekend.
Now 30, he is a United player, having signed for his boyhood club on loan until the end of the season from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua in January.
Since then, Ighalo has scored three goals in eight appearances for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, and enjoyed his first Manchester derby victory on Sunday.
In a wide-ranging interview with the BBC, he discusses growing up as a united fan, the panic to make his move from China possible and the impact team-mate Bruno Fernandes can have.
When I was growing up, I knew a lot about football because I saw some of my grown-up siblings watching football on TV and they supported Manchester United.
Sometimes you would listen to commentary on the radio. Sometimes you would go out to watch at the viewing centre because some of us didn’t have the opportunity to subscribe or pay to watch.
During the week, you had to save every day from Monday to Friday to be able to do that, so I’m happy I did that because my life was all about football. I played football and I watched my team and it was one of those things I cherished every weekend.
You’d get ready, wash your jersey and go out and support your darling team. You had to save for it because without, you can’t watch.
Sometimes you would just go there and see, if you were lucky, if someone would pay for you or sneak you in, but sometimes it wasn’t possible. Sometimes you would just hear if they scored – when they shouted “goal” when Man Utd scored – and you would wait outside until the game finished, you got the result of the game and then you would go home happy.
To be the first Nigerian to play for Manchester United is a great achievement for me which I am going to cherish for the rest of my life because it’s not easy to dream something and it comes true. It’s a great feeling.
I never believed it was going to happen because the time difference from China to the UK is crazy and with the coronavirus that is going on in China.
But dreams do come true. I prayed about it and it happened. When my agent told me about it I was hoping and longing, but I was having doubts in my mind because I was in China. How was I going to fly to the UK? Am I going to beat this coronavirus to get in and united have another striker they are looking at?
I was happy my name was being mentioned but I did not put my mind on it 100% because I thought it was not going to happen because of the situation in China.
When my agent called me and told me Manchester United wanted to do this deal I said “are you serious?” and “how am I going to speak to the director because he doesn’t speak English?”.
I had to go to the translator and bang on his door. He had to go to the director to talk. I was talking to the translator and he was translating to the director, there were three-way calls with my agent and Man Utd were talking too. I didn’t get to sleep until 6am.
It still feels like a dream sometimes. But I don’t want to get carried away with too much emotion so that I am able to concentrate on training well and playing well. I know I am playing for the biggest club in the world.
Before the game, we knew it was going to be tough because we were playing against a good side, but we are United. We are capable of beating any team if we play to our standard and play very well, which we did.
You could see everyone was buzzing from the first minute. Everybody from the first minute to the last minute gave everything they had, even those who came on from the bench.
This form can be sustainable because it’s hard work, belief and determination. The group are together working towards one goal.
I’m not saying we’re not going to lose games – sometimes we will. But we are sticking together, fighting together, and our belief is there. I think we have what it takes to do even better than we are doing now.
Ighalo and Bruno Fernandes both signed for United on transfer deadline day in January
It’s not my first time playing with Bruno. I played with him at Udinese back in 2010.
He’s a great player. He has vision. He’s the guy who wants the ball because he can do something fantastic with it if you give him space. He’s a good passer of the ball and he’s what this team needs to score goals.
You’re still going to see more and better from him because he is still getting used to the Premier League. When he’s finally settled Bruno Fernandes is going to do well in this team.
Before I came here I knew Manchester United were looking at him and I was hoping they would get him because he is a good player and I knew he was going to change the dynamic of the team.
He’s not going to have the best game every time but what he is going to bring to the team is going to be unbelievable.
