Security Has Improved In North, Nigeria, Buhari Insists

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday, said the re-emergence of Argungu Agricultural and Fishing Festival after 11 years of suspension was a signal of improved security in the North and in Nigeria generally.

Buhari assured that the Federal Government will sustain investments in security infrastructure to boost cultural tourism and attract more investments in the entertainment industry.

Speaking at the Argungu Agricultural Fair in Argungu, Kebbi State, Buhari lamented that “insecurity created a lull in tourism and entertainment for many years,” with ripple effects on the economy, by restricting movements, gatherings and investments.

In a statement signed and sent to newsmen by his Media Aide, Femi Adesina, Buhari promised to promote policies that will stimulate more interest in tourism and entertainment.

He said: “Our presence here today is evidence of Government’s commitment to restoring security and expanding domestic food production as core mandate of our programmes.

“We are all aware that this important cultural gathering was suspended for 11 years as a result of insecurity. Today, by the grace of God, this festival is back and I hope back for good.

“We are not only celebrating the reinstatement of this important gathering, but we are also celebrating the remarkable progress made in restoring peace and security to this region and indeed, our country. It is also noteworthy that yesterday in Abuja a motor rally across five states, which will terminate here in Argungu, was flagged off.’’

President Buhari said many international festivals, such as the Argungu Fishing and Cultural Festival, were being celebrated across the country, bringing all Nigerians closer together and improving collective appreciation of the nation’s diversity, while projecting the rich history and culture to foreigners.

“In both instances, massive jobs are created in the tourism sector, which we all agree is still not fully developed. We must therefore continue to encourage, support and promote such festivals.

“Let me use this opportunity to commend Governor of Kebbi State, His Highness, the Emir of Argungu, Minister of Information and Culture, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and members of the organising committee at the local, state and federal levels for this remarkable event,’’ he said.