Okorocha Denies Reports Of Court Order To Probe Him
Former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, has denied speculations and some newspaper publications that a Federal High Court in Abuja has granted the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) a court order to probe and recover money and properties from him.
Okorocha in a press statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Sam Onwuemeodo, described the publication as deceitful and petty.
According to the statement, “Imo people and Nigerians, in general, woke up one morning to read in the media that a Federal High Court in Abuja presided over by Justice Ahmed Mohammed had granted the EFCC the licence to probe Senator Rochas Okorocha following the application to that effect by Barr. K. M. Okere. And that the court also ordered and listed what should be recovered from Okorocha, including cash, moveable and unmoveable assets”.
He, however, challenged whoever has a copy of the said court order to come forward with it.
Okorocha said: “First and foremost, no court including that of Justice Mohammed had ordered for the recovery of any item or money from Okorocha or even ordered the EFCC to probe him. And we swiftly challenge Barr. Okere or any other interested persons including the PDP elements in the state to publish the said court order without further delay.
“Indeed, they should do that within 48 hours. And where they fail or refuse to do that, they should be sorry for themselves.”
The former governor, however, explained that Barr. Okere as a lawyer, filed a suit to compel EFCC to probe him and that is all. “Nothing else has been done with regard to that and we stand to be faulted,” Okorocha said.
He emphasised that he has no problem with EFCC investigating him since the petition was written by Emeka Ihedioha’s short-lived government.
Speaking further on the matter, Okorocha said: “So, for anybody to go to court now to seek for an order of the court compelling the EFCC to investigate Okorocha is belated. The investigation had begun long before now”.
Rivers APC Is In Tatters, Abe Declares
The immediate past Senator who represented the Rivers South East District at the National Assembly, Magnus Abe has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State is in tatters, urging members to change their attitude in order to save the party.
Abe who spoke in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital explained that with the continued crisis rocking the party, members cannot continue to do the same thing that plunged them into the crunch and be deluded that they were making progress.
According to him, “It is clear that we cannot continue to do the same thing that brought us to where we are and expect that we are making progress. As far as the All Progressives Congress is concerned, we need to live up to our ideals because that is what the Nigerian people expect of us.
“If we make that effort, it would yield benefits and fruits all across the country, including Rivers State,” Senator Abe stated.
He noted that the present state of disunity in the party at the State and the National levels is a disservice to Rivers people and not good for democracy.
“The fact that the main opposition party in the State is merely in tatters, all reasonable people understand that that is not good for democracy. In a democracy you must have viable alternatives, if not it is not a democracy.
“Being the way we are now, we are doing Rivers people a disservice. We need to change our behavior, re-tweak our priorities and try and do things differently in the interest of the state,” he said
Reps Want Naval Air Base In Calabar
The House of Representatives Committee on Navy has called for the establishment of a Naval Air Base at the headquarters of the Eastern Naval Command in Calabar.
Chairman, House Committee on Navy Rep. Yusuf Adamu-Gagdi, said this, yesterday in an interview with newsmen in Calabar.
Adamu-Gagdi led other members of the committee on an oversight function to Navy formations under the Eastern Naval Command.
He said the call for the establishment of a naval air base in Calabar became necessary to increase maritime security surveillance.
The chairman said that having gone round the eastern naval command with members of the committee, he was satisfied that the Nigerian Navy was doing well.
He lauded the navy for the quality of work done on its projects, saying that the service was known for standard and quality.
“We will make sure that the navy, in all the three commands, just like the western naval command has a naval air base; I think there is a need for the eastern naval command to have that base established in order to increase maritime security surveillance.
“There is need for them to have platform like helicopters in order to ensure quick interception of ships and vessels on illegal activities within the maritime corridor.
“If you have things like helicopters and trained navy personnel to go round and ensure that they got those things, be rest assured that the navy will function beyond our imaginations. “In the eastern naval command, they have gone digital, the flag officer commanding has done well with his own tactical commanders for establishing e-administration; we have not seen files in their offices.
South-East To Get Dev Commission, Bill Scales Second Reading
The 9th Senate, yesterday endorsed the South East Development Commission Bill which has just scaled the second reading.
The bill sponsored by Senator Oduah, Stella Adaeze (Anambra North) titled “A bill for an act to establish the South East Development Commission in the Federal Republic of Nigeria to act as a catalyst to develop the commercial potentials of the South East and other connected matters, 2020 (SB. 161)” scaled its second reading.
During her lead debate Oduah explained to her colleagues that the establishment of the commission would promote national unity and boost the nation’s revenue.
She explained further that the bill would harness the potential of the South East in the aspect of managerial, entrepreneurship, science and technology thus increasing the revenue allocation to the federation account. She also noted that the commission would address the development challenges in the region as well as address the agitations witnessed in the region due to marginalisation.
Speaking in support of the bill, Senator Kabiru Gaya (Kano South) commended Oduah for coming up with the bill. He also suggested the increment in the financial content of the bill, stating that the proposed amount was meagre. Gaya also pointed out that the establishment of the commission would address the environmental challenges like erosion witnessed in the region.
