NPFL’s Matches Not Suspended – Dikko
Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) clubs have been directed to ignore speculations in the media suggesting that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has ordered the suspension of the league.
Chairman of the League Management Company (LMC), Shehu Dikko clarified that the statement by the NFF on it’s Twitter account was very unambiguous that match commissioners and host state football associations must ensure that all medical requirements, including equipment and personnel must be in place before starting a ticular game.
Dikko reproduced the NFF statement, which read. “The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) regrets the incidence in Lafia involving a player of Nasarawa United and further condole the immediate family of the late player and the football stakeholders at large.
“The NFF has in conjunction with the Ministry of Sports engaged the LMC and reviewed the situation. As an immediate first step, it has directed that no further match be played except there is full compliment of the medical equipment and personnel, as provided in the NFF Club Licensing Regulations.
“All match commissioners and the host FA are to ensure they inspect all the facilities including carrying out test runs before giving go-ahead for any match to be played.
“The above statement does not translate to a blanket suspension of the league, but not to allow a game to start at any venue that is in breach”, stated Dikko. He further noted that: “While the incident in Lafia remains unfortunate, it needs be stated that match commissioners are always armed with a checklist of pre-match requirements, covering security, state of changing room and pitches, as well as the medicals. What is in place now is stricter enforcement of the requirements”.
Tiger Woods To Be Inducted Into Hall Of Fame
Tiger Woods will be inducted into the World Golf Hall of fame in its class of 2021.
Woods has won 15 majors – second only to Jack Nicklaus’ 18 – and a joint record 82 times on the PGA Tour.
The 44-year-old will be eligible for the Hall of Fame in December after the age of entry was lowered from 50 to 45.
“Tiger has done more for the game than anyone ever thought possible,” said PGA Tour commissioner and World Golf Foundation Board member Jay Monahan.
Woods is currently out of action with a back injury but he has enjoyed a special 12 months.
He won the Masters at Augusta last April for his 15th major, but first since winning the US Open in 2008. His victory at the ZOZO Championship in Japan saw him draw level with Sam Snead on 82 PGA Tour wins, and he was a successful player-captain as USA defeated the International team in the Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne in December.
“This past year has been such an incredible journey and the support I’ve received from my family, friends and fans has been overwhelming,” said Woods. “This achievement is the ultimate recognition to never give up and keep chasing.”
Woods is missing this week’s Players’ Championship at Sawgrass, but hopes to be fit to defend his Masters title next month.
Man City, Madrid’s UCL Tie On Hold
The second leg of Manchester City’s last-16 second leg Champions League tie against Real Madrid, scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed.
The decision, confirmed by Uefa, comes after the Real Madrid squad went into quarantine because of coronavirus.
The second leg of Juventus’ last-16 tie against Lyon has also been postponed on the same date.
Juve’s squad will spend two weeks in quarantine after defender Daniele Rugani tested positive for the virus.
A Uefa statement said: “Following the quarantine imposed on players of Juventus and Real Madrid, the matches will not take place as scheduled.”
City’s Premier League game with Arsenal was postponed on Wednesday as a precautionary measure.
Pep Guardiola’s side hold a 2-1 lead from the first leg against Real in Spain on 26 February, while Juventus trail Lyon 1-0 after the first leg in France.
Real Madrid On Lockdown, La Liga Postponed
Real Madrid are in lockdown and it has brought Spanish football to a juddering halt.
Yesterday, Los Blancos announced that the squad was being put into quarantine after a member of the basketball team had tested positive for coronavirus.
Minutes later, La Liga declared games scheduled to be played behind closed doors this weekend would be postponed, citing Madrid’s quarantine as one of the reasons for the decision.
Zinedine Zidane’s side had arrived for training at 11am as normal, ahead of tonight’s clash with Eibar at the Santiago Bernabeu, but left half an hour later not knowing when they would return to Valdebebas.
Their Champions League clash at Manchester City was later confirmed as being postponed, with it unknown when that game could be played, or if it ever will be.
According toour source the players and staff were gathered by the head of Real Madrid services Niko Mihic, who informed those present of the safety steps which they will have to follow, including not coming back in for at least 15 days.
American basketball player Trey Thompkins had been diagnosed with coronavirus and because the teams share the same canteen and hydrotherapy amenities, it means there is a chance some of Zidane’s squad has been infected too.
“They share facilities at Valedebebas, eating in the same dining room which is why everything’s been locked down and they’ve all been quarantined,” a Real Madrid source told disclosed.
“(Staff) are a bit worried. But everyone is following the suggestions and hoping it’s going to be alright.
“It will probably be more than one case because if Thompkins is infected then obviously he’s been in the same locker room and sweating and everything with everyone else, and not just his team-mates but all the basketball coaches. It would be unlikely that it’s just him.”
Zinedine Zidane spoke to the squad to tell them training has been cancelled for the foreseeable future.
Madrid players have been given individual training plans to work on in their own homes to make sure they stay fit during La Liga’s freeze-out, which is currently set to last for two rounds of matches but could be extended depending on the virus situation.
