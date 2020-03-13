Featured
‘Nigeria’s Wing Sensation Needs To Score More’
Samuel Eto’o has described Villarreal’s Samuel Chukwueze as an incredible player but wants him to work on his goalscoring abilities.
Chukwueze was snapped up by the Spanish top-flight team from Diamond Football Academy thanks to his impressive outing where he helped Nigeria win the 2017 Fifa U17 World Cup in Chile.
There, he was named third-best player behind Johannes Eggestein and compatriot Victor Osimhen.
Having impressed for Villarreal’s reserves in the third tier, he was promoted to the senior team – making his debut in a Europa League game against Rangers – as manager Javi Calleja brought him in as a 79th-minute replacement for Nicola Sansone.
He made his league debut on November 5, 2018, playing every minute in a 1-1 draw against Levante. Since then, he has been a regular in the Yellow Submarine setup – while accentuating his importance to the team with eye-catching performances which got him among last year’s Golden Boy 40-man shortlist and also earned him a call-up to Nigeria’s senior national team. The 20-year-old was part of Gernot Rohr’s Super Eagles team that finished third at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations – scoring his maiden goal in the 2-1 defeat of South Africa in the quarter-finals.
When asked about what the future holds for the in-demand player, the four-time African Player of the Year underlined the Nigerian’s quality but tasked him to step up in terms of scoring goals.
“He is an incredible player who is growing in leaps and bounds and it’s just a matter of time,” Eto’o told Tidesports source
“He is a quality player and he needs to score more goals, but he has the quality and ability to be more than just a goalscoring forward. Once he gets all of that he will be top.”
Chukwueze has recorded three goals in 26 La Liga appearances for Villarreal this season, with his latest strike coming in a 3-1 home defeat against Celta Vigo in November 2019.
Although he is reportedly attracting plenty of admirers across Europe, the Nigeria international would be hoping to help Calleja’s men end the season well in the Spanish top-flight.
Currently, they are placed eighth in the log after accruing 38 points from 27 league outings.
No Confirmed Case Of Coronavirus In Rivers, RSG Assures …Says Mischief Makers Trying To Cause Panic …Increases Surveillance At Land Borders …Sets Up Awareness C’ttee On COVID-19 Prevention
The Rivers State Government has insisted that there is no case of Coronavirus in any part of the state, describing claims of the disease in the state as the handiwork of mischief makers.
The state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim stated this at a special live radio programme in Port Harcourt, monitored by The Tide, yesterday.
This is as the Rivers State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Princewill Chike, who was also at the live programme, said it is embarrassing when people carry information and twist it the way it suits them, noting that those behind the false report neither mean well for Rivers State, nor Rivers people or Nigeria.
Both Nsirim and Chike were reacting to report in the social media which went viral recently alluding to the fact that Coronavirus is now in Rivers State, specifically claiming that a patient referred from a private facility called ‘Prime Medical Centre’ to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH) is a confirmed case.
The Tide confirmed, yesterday, that the management of Prime Medical Centre in Eliada Estate, Rumuogba, had dismissed the claim as false, describing the rumuor as the handiwork of mischief makers, and fake news purveyors.
In a statement, yesterday, titled, “Public Information on COVID-19 Rumuors”, signed by the Clinical Director, Dr Gabriel Ominyi, Prime Medical Consultants, said that the rumour was “a gross mis-representation” of the fact, adding that “The said patient presented to us requested to be tested for COVID-19. Since we do not have the required equipment for conducting the test, we referred him to the Public Health Department of UPTH where the test could be arranged for him. It is, therefore, not a case of us making a diagnosis of COVID-19, and sending him to the teaching hospital as purported in that post.
“We have a protocol in place for identifying suspected cases, and what to do if we suspect a case”, the clinical director added.
Further clarifying the issue, Chike said, “That information is wrong and it is not correct. In every profession, there is what we call protocol and ways issues are done. Wherever such information came from, whoever posted it does not mean well for Rivers people, Rivers State and does not mean well for Nigeria.
“If you recall the issue of Coronavirus disease was first reported in January, 2020. But the World Health Organization (WHO) did not declare it a pandemic until yesterday (Wednesday), March 11, 2020. There was a time lag. Certain protocols are followed, certain protocols are observed, certain protocols are put in place before you take certain decisions in every profession. The medical profession is not an exception.
“The medical profession is a very discipline profession. If I hear information, I must confirm before I make the diagnosis. Let us come to think of it, the protocols which we have advised all medical facilities in the state is if you notice and you suspect, the normal teaching is you send to any teaching hospital in the state. Maybe, the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital or Rivers State University Teaching Hospital.
“From that spot, the Rapid Response Team of Rivers State Ministry of Health, the Emergency Operation Centre is on alert 24hours, and they will come and take off from there. There are certain things we look at before we make such diagnosis, there are certain things we look at before we say ‘yes’ this is this.
“Let us take the index case that came to Nigeria in Lagos. Up till now, have you seen Lagos State Government going from bed to bed and showing the face of the man? There are certain discipline, until you prove that it is positive, you cannot say it is positive because the communication Rivers State Ministry of Health has with emergency operation and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, we have information 24hours and our personnel are 24hours receiving and sending information because it is key to what we are doing.
“So, when a patient is suspected in any private or public sector hospital, that protocol must be followed, and then, from there, you take over. From that time the Ministry of Health was informed, we went in and everything has been done. This patient they are making noise and saying stories about may even be healthier than some of us here.
“But we did not keep our oars down because the state we are in Rivers State we are at alert phase. In alert phase, it is like you suspect armed robbers are coming into your territory. The people at the checkpoint are at more alert to check through everything, to search through before they say anything.
“So, the Ministry of Health has done what it is supposed to do. This so-called star case, we have collected samples, and now, kept them on hold. When the result comes, if it is positive, we will tell the public.
“But for now, I don’t think there is any cause for alarm. We still insist that the preventive measures be put in place. Every school, for example, should have enough water and soap or sanitisers for the children and teachers to wash their hands,” Chike advised.
Similarly, Paulinus Nsirim said, “You cannot talk about COVIC-19 as a medical practitioner without evidence, and like the health commissioner explained, the protocol to establish that is known by every medical practitioner.
“So, if a medical practitioner worth his salt will go and make that categorical statement about such a matter, then, we begin to question where the person got his certificate. What has happened now is that some people who want to cause mischief, and then, throw panic into the state are trying to make this case look as if there is a virus that is circulating in Rivers State.
“We want to make it clear to everybody living and doing business in Rivers State that yes, somebody was sent to teaching hospital, but that does not mean that the person has a virus. And until the protocol, like the health commissioner has explained, has been thoroughly established and examined, then, Rivers State Government will not make a categorical statement.
“What has happened in Lagos State is an index case, and we have all been following the trend of what happened there. Lagos did not just come and announced that somebody has contracted the virus until this protocol was followed before even the Federal Government had to also intervene.
“So, the Rivers State Government is in contact with the Federal Ministry of Health and the National Centre for Disease Control, and the Health Ministry here (Rivers State) is prepared to do what it takes to ensure that if something like that happens, Rivers people will know.
“But for now, that information circulating in the social media is not correct. Those living and doing business in Rivers State should discountenance the information from the social media. Somebody who goes to the social media to begin to talk about COVID-19, first does not even understand the protocol.
“He does not also understand the gravity of what he is doing to create panic in the system. Just to let you know, the Rivers State Government is desirous in ensuring preventive measures are kept to the required level,” the state government spokesman said.
Meanwhile, the Rivers State Government said it has increased surveillance at all land borders and entry points into the state as part of measures to prevent the dreaded Coronavirus.
The state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Princewill Chike stated this during a live radio programme in Port Harcourt monitored by The Tide.
Chike said though no case of the COVID-19 has been recorded in the state, the Ministry of Health has alerted its rapid response team and its emergency response centre as part of proactive measures since the first case of the disease was recorded in China.
He also disclosed that the Rivers State Government has already mapped out an ad-hoc treatment centre for any case of COVID-19, noting that the pandemic was not something you fold your hands and watch, saying, “Rivers State has been proactive since the index case in China. We have tried to beef up our activities in corroboration with the Federal Ministry of Health and the Ports Health.”
Chike added, “You know we have the international airport and the sea ports. So, what we have done is try to work hand-in-hand with them. But as par arrangements and preparations for the state, these are what we are doing. Already, you know we have had cases of Ebola, Lassa fever, monkey pox previously, and with that experience, we have already put in place the necessary precautionary measures in case of any incident. First, there are areas of entry point into Rivers State.
“We have the land routes, the sea routes and the airport areas. The land routes: we have through the Bayelsa axis, we have the Imo axis; we have the Abia axis; and the Akwa Ibom axis as well. So, in these areas, what the ministry has done is to arrange and set up our contact men so that we will be able to identify, at least, any case that comes from these directions.
“Then, from the airport area together with the Federal Ministry of Health and the Port Health have been arranged and working together. As the flights come in, we know the high density areas where the pandemic has already come on and the areas where it has not come on.
“So, depending on where the flights are coming from, what we now do is we arrange ourselves and make sure our men are there to ensure that they identify and handle any case that comes up,” he stated.
Chike also said surveillance at the Port Harcourt International Airport was at high alert together with the multiple screening, the in-flight assessment and tarmac cameras aimed at detecting any suspected case early enough.
“There is also secondary screening of selected passengers in line with international protocol. Any symptomatic travellers from impacted areas coming into the country through our international airport, we do first of all place on self-isolation for maximum incubation period in case there is anything we suspect.
“We make contact with the Ports Health Services team in case of anything they suspect and also make contact with the Navy too in case of ships (vessels coming from impacted areas) so that they can intercept them from the sea and prevent them from coming close to the state.
“Together with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), our surveillance team is at high alert in all entry points because of this COVID-19. We have already made contacts with the teaching hospitals in the state. I can tell you authoritatively that the Rivers State Government has already mapped out an ad-hoc treatment centre for COVID-19 and the State Response Mechanism.
“We are working with the NCDC, and the State Response Team has already prepared. The Rivers State Government has provided sufficient amount of commodities, especially Protective Personal Equipment (PPE) and supportive drugs for therapeutic intervention in case of any challenge, and making same available to areas at risk and needs,” he stated.
In related development, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has declares Coronavirus a pandemic, the Rivers State Government has set up a five-man Executive Council Committee to carry out aggressive public enlightenment and awareness measures to prevent the dreaded virus from infecting anybody in the state.
The state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, disclosed this while briefing newsmen after the State Executive Council meeting, in Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday.
Nsirim said: “As a responsive government, the Rivers State Executive Council, chaired by the Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, today (yesterday), in a meeting, reviewed this global problem and set up a five-man Executive Committee to carry out an aggressive public enlightenment and awareness on preventive measures”.
“Members of the committee include, Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, who is the chairman; Commissioner for Health, Prof Chike Princewill; Commississioner for Environment, Dr Igbiks Tamuno; Commissioner for Chieftaincy Affairs, Barrister Eloka Tasie-Amadi; and Commissioner for Youth Development, Mr Ohia Prince.
“This committee is to ensure that citizens of the state in the 23 local government areas get adequate information that will stop them from contracting the virus.”
The commissioner added: “We also use this opportunity to inform members of the public that they need to practice elementary hygiene. They should use hand sanitizers to prevent contracting the virus.”
Nsirim, therefore, used the opportunity to call on members of the public, especially those living and doing businesses in Rivers State to begin to practice elementary hygiene.
He urged them to use hand sanitizers that are very good to prevent people from contacting the virus.
APC Crisis Worsens, Party Prepares For Post-Oshiomhole Era
The All Progressives Congress (APC) appears to have begun preparations for life after the chairmanship of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.
Staff and visitors to the party’s National Secretariat were taken aback when they noticed a change in the atmosphere at the party’s secretariat, yesterday.
For the first time since 2018 when Oshiomhole became the APC national chairman, the billboard welcoming people to the secretariat which used to have the portraits of President Muhammadu Buhari, and that of Oshimohole, now carries only Buhari’s portrait.
A staff of the party told newsmen in Abuja that “the changes were effected at 1:00 am today (Thursday). I don’t know who gave the orders or who paid for the changes but as you can see, only Buhari’s picture is on our welcome signpost”.
However, a Federal High Court in Lagos, yesterday, ordered that the meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC) of All Progressives Congress (APC), scheduled for next Tuesday must not go on without former Oyo State governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, Waziri Bulama and Paul Chukwuma in attendance.
The court, presided over by Justice Mohammed Liman, made the order in a ruling which restrained APC and its officials from “disturbing, preventing or obstructing Waziri Bulama, Senator Abiola Ajimobi and Paul Chukwuma from carrying out their duties as acting National Secretary, acting National Deputy Chairman (South) and acting National Auditor of APC, respectively”.
Justice Liman made the order sequel to an ex parte application filed by the Lagos State Chairman of APC, Tunde Balogun, which was argued by his lawyer, Gani Bello.
Balogun, in the application, prayed the court to compel APC to recognise Bulama as the party’s acting National Secretary; Ajimobi, as the acting National Deputy Chairman (South); and Chukwuma, as the acting National Auditor of the party.
He told the court that after the three offices became vacant and were zoned to different geopolitical zones, Bulama was nominated by the North-East; Ajimobi, by the South-West; and Chukwuma, South-East.
The petitioner said the nomination of Bulama was ratified at the meeting of APC’s National Working Committee (NWC), on January 14, while those of Ajimobi and Chukwuma were ratified at the NWC meeting of March 4.
He said: “By virtue of the ratification stated above, the nominees have become members of the National Executive Council and are entitled by the constitution of the defendant (APC) to work and operate in acting capacities in their respective offices, pending their swearing-in at the National Convention of the party.
“In spite of the foregoing, the defendant (APC), acting through its officials and officers, particularly the Deputy National Secretary, has not allowed the nominees to perform their duties as members of the National Executive Council.”
He told the court that APC NEC could not effectively function unless Bulama, Ajimobi and Chukwuma were allowed to perform their duties.
He, therefore, urged the court to compel the APC to recognise trio.
After listening to the applicant’s lawyer, Justice Liman granted the prayers and adjourned till March 25 to entertain the plaintiff’s Motion on Notice.
But reacting, the Acting National Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Victor Giadom insisted that the March 17 National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting would go on as planned, disclosing that the party was not in receipt of any court order directing it to allow some persons attend the said meeting.
Giadom, who spoke briefly with journalists, yesterday, after a meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC), however, said the party would refer to its constitution anytime it receives the court order.
He said; “As NWC, we just had our meeting and this is just to inform the public that the NEC meeting scheduled for the 17th March will still hold and every preparation towards that meeting is in top gear. I want to use this opportunity to invite all NEC members to attend the meeting”.
According to him, “every member of NEC is prepared to attend the meeting”.
Asked if he was aware of any court order to the effect that certain persons must be part of the NEC meeting, otherwise it becomes irrelevant, Giadom said; “Not to my knowledge. We will like to see the court order and if that happens we refer back to our Constitution. We will take it up from that point.”
A Federal High Court in Lagos had earlier, yesterday, ordered that the APC NEC meeting slated for next Tuesday must not hold except a former governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi; Waziri Bulama and Paul Chukwuma were allowed to attend.
The court, in a ruling by Justice Mohammed Liman, restrained the APC and its officials from “disturbing, preventing or obstructing Waziri Bulama, Abiola Ajimobi, and Paul Chukwuma from carrying out their duties as acting National Secretary, acting National Deputy Chairman (South) and acting National Auditor of the APC, respectively”.
Buhari Has Killed Economy, Destroyed Constitution -HURIWA …Advocates Emergency Actions By Citizens To Halt Systematic Destruction …Decries Existence Of Alleged Pliant, Inept National Assembly Leadership
A prominent civil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has accused the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration of serial defecation and disrespect of the constitution of Nigeria.
According to the organisation, the government under Buhari’s watch was willfully demolishing the national economy of the country.
HURIWA, therefore, advocated emergency actions by citizens to compel the Nigerian government to halt the systematic destruction of the country.
The rights group also decried the existence of the National Assembly’s leadership that is allegedly pliant, inept, cash-driven, unpatriotic and hedonistic, asking Nigerians to play their civic oversight role of demanding accountability and transparency in governance or use civil resistance strategy to protest the rot.
In a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, and made available to newsmen, yesterday, HURIWA said, “The damage unleashed on the domestic economy of Nigeria since 2015 by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration-led administration is horrendous. It may take a lifetime for the nation to recover.
“But the drive to rebuild the devastated economy must start immediately by the collective decision of the citizenry to halt the deterioration.
“Speak out and demand that President Muhammadu Buhari and his cabinet stop depleting the resources of Nigeria and to open up the books for forensic auditing because as it is the Nigerian economy has collapsed.
“The speedy collapse of the economy will adversely affect the social peace of Nigeria because of the fact that the wider implication of the massive scale of poverty that has already been unleashed on the nation could instigate social discontent.
“This is the right time for all patriots to rally round and rescue Nigeria from the mismanagers at the central governmental positions.”
HURIWA said President Buhari-led Federal Government had also serially violated the constitution and had looked the other way whilst some governors like the Kano State Chief Executive, Abdullahi Ganduje, defecates on the Nigerian Constitution by expelling a citizen of Nigeria in the person of the deposed Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi.
