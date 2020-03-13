Lagos Lawmakers’ Suspension, Measure To Maintain House’s Sanctity -Speaker

The Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, says the removal of two principal officers of the House and suspension of two others was a measure to maintain sanctity.

Obasa made the assertion on Wednesday night in a statement in Lagos.

The speaker said that the state assembly’s action was taken to instill discipline in the lawmakers, and also a measure to ensure the legislature remained strengthened at all times.

He said instilling discipline among members of the house was not tantamount to friction in any form between him and members of the party.

“The legislature must remain strong at all times, especially in relation to Nigeria’s democracy, because it is often the hardest hit where issues in the democratic journey pop up.

“This is why during plenary on Monday, I made this proclamation that the parliament is the heartbeat of every democratic system.

“Its sanctity, integrity and positive reputation should be guided and protected, hence, discipline is key and where it is lacking, the hope of people fizzle,” he said.

Obasa insisted that there was no rift between him and Sen. Adebayo Oshinowo, whom he described as “a friend and mentor” and with whose support he had excelled in legislative activities.

The speaker said he was with Oshinowo on Tuesday, adding that they both drove in his convoy.

“I was the one that dropped Oshinowo off on his way to Abuja yesterday. If there was a rift between us, will that happen?” he said.

Obasa insisted that the political empire of the National Leader of APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in Lagos remained intact and strong.

According to him, Tinubu has gone through a lot in building the party in Lagos and Nigeria, adding nobody in his right senses would do anything to be a clog in the wheel of the party’s progress.

“Tinubu remains everything to the continued success of the party he built from scratch and nurtured up to this moment.

“It is unarguable that his resilience, love for democracy, passion to see his foot-soldiers grow and belief in discipline cannot be measured,” he added.

Obasa maintained that the party in Lagos state remained united.