Business
High Unemployment: ITF Fingers Poor Policies On Technical Skills
The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) says poor perception and absence of clear policies on technical skills acquisition are responsible for the high rate of unemployment in the country.
ITF Director-General, Sir Joseph Ari, who made this known in Abuja, yesterday, at its first National Skills Summit in Nigeria, expressed worry over the challenges facing the organisation.
The skills summit was organised by ITF to provide a forum for a broad spectrum of stakeholders to collectively deliberate on ways and solutions to tackle unemployment and skills acquisition problems in Nigeria.
“Till date, many Nigerians still believe that hands-on skills are a preserve of the poor and disadvantaged in the society as they are viewed as dirty, dreaded and dangerous.
“This perception and other challenges have led to skills shortages in trades and vocational areas that Nigerians should be well equipped to perform,’’ he said.
Ari also decried lack of synergy and co-operation between agencies with mandate for skills development for job creation leading to desperate efforts that were yielding little results.
According to him, he formed his views from a Skills Gap Survey in six priority sectors of the Nigerian economy that was conducted by ITF in liaison with the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO).
Ari said that the survey showed that in spite of rising unemployment, vacancies still existed in several sectors of the economy that were still reliant on foreign labour to be filled.
According to him, “if more than 20 million Nigerians are not employed and yet technicians are imported, the answer can only be that Nigerians have not fully embraced skills acquisition as a sustainable alternative to white collar jobs.
Business
COVID-19: Okowa Expresses Fears On Budget Implementation
Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, has expressed fears over the economic implications of the recent crash in global oil price occasioned by the outbreak of the Coronavirus scourge.
The governor who expressed the fear, yesterday in Asaba during his quarterly interaction with the media, said the state government was likely to cut down its 2020 budget if the situation persisted.
He noted that there was no doubt that the recent slump in oil price would pose a major challenge in the economy of the states and nation at large.
“Events of the last few weeks with regards to the recent crash in global oil price poses a major threat to the source of government revenue.
“Definitely, this development will no doubt affect the successful implementation of the 2020 budgets of states and the nation at large.
“We are however, being very cautious and don’t want to rush into decisions on this. We will slow down on capital budget. But we will encourage contractors to stay on sites.
“There is no doubt that COVID-19 is currently affecting national economy negatively. Because as I speak, many industries are not in full production at the moment.
“And if the threat is not checked, it is going to create more negative impact on the economy, especially, the internally generated revenue,” Okowa said.
The governor, however, said that his administration had continued to invest in manpower development through engagement and empowerment of youths.
“This is why here in Delta, we have continued to explore and see how best we can diversify our economy so that we don’t depend solemnly on oil,” he said.
According to him, the acquisition of technical skills and investment in agriculture will go a long way in propelling economic growth and development.
“We will continue to strengthen technical education in our state to develop technical manpower to grow and develop our state economy.
“It is in view of this that only recently, we awarded contracts for the establishment of nine technical colleges in the state.
“We will also continue to finance the agriculture sector to make it lucrative so that more and more people can go into farming,” the governor said.
Business
Nigeria Loses N6.75bn To Bribery …As Police, FRSC Top List Of Bribe Collectors
Nigeria lost the sum of N6.75 billion to bribery in 2019, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) have said.
This declaration is contained in a report jointly signed by the two bodies, at a one-day anti-corruption training in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.
The National Consultant, UNODC, Dr. Issac Adeniran, who spoke to The Tide from the sidelines of the anti-corruption training, organised by the Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA), noted that Nigerians paid the sum of N6.75 billion as bribe to public officers in 2019.
The UNODC consultant said the police and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) were the public sectors that mostly collected bribes.
Adeniran observed that the amount paid as bribe by Nigerians to the public sector officials was almost the country’s budget for the health sector in 2018 and 0.52 percent of the country’s GDP.
He pointed out however, that despite the disturbing figures in bribe taking by public officials in 2019, the rate of crime reduced from the figures in 2016.
The summit, which had over 100 young persons from the South South region in attendance, was aimed at mapping out effective strategies in dealing with corruption by young people in the country.
Tonye Nria-Dappa
Business
China Ups Credit Support For Small Businesses Amid Pandemic
The Chinese banking sector, has beefed up financial support for small businesses to withstand the COVID-19 outbreak.
According to the China Banking Association, as of Tuesday noon, China’s city commercial banks and private banks have offered credit support of 298.3 billion yuan (42.8 billion U.S. dollars).
The association said that all 134 city commercial banks and 18 private banks nationwide had unveiled detailed measures of financial services to help enterprises resume production and fight against the epidemic.
“The credit support has been mainly used to finance micro, small and medium-sized firms that are greatly affected by the epidemic, as many banks issued special financial bonds for small and micro-sized enterprises.
“To help small and medium-sized enterprises, the country’s central bank has increased the re-lending and re-discount quota by 500 billion yuan, with the bulk channelled to small and medium-sized banks to increase their credit support to smaller businesses,” the association said.
Meanwhile the Central Bank of China says it will accelerate reforms of the bond market to better support the real economy.
According to the bank, bond financing of private enterprises will be strengthened with a better policy environment.
“The central bank will continue to support commercial banks and other financial institutions in issuing capital bonds, improve the capital adequacy of the banking industry and boost their capacity to provide credit, in a bid to facilitate the financial institutions to serve the real economy.
“The central bank will strengthen monitoring and early warnings of default risks, improve the bond default disposal mechanism, and enrich market-oriented default disposal methods,’’ it said.
It noted that at the end of January, China’s total outstanding bonds reached 100.4 trillion yuan (about 14.43 trillion U.S. dollars), ranking second in the world in terms of market size.
It said: “in 2019, the net financing of corporate sector bonds accounted for nearly 13 per cent of the total scale of social financing, becoming the second-largest channel for enterprises to obtain funds besides loans.
“The yield on 10-year treasury bonds was 2.61 per cent on Tuesday, down 52 basis points from the end of last year, which can help drive the financing costs of enterprises to further decline.’’
