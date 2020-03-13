Politics
Court Strikes Out Contempt Proceedings Against Secondus, Sen Ben Obi
A Lagos High Court sitting in Igbosere, yesterday dismissed contempt proceedings filed against the national Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus and Senator Ben Obi.
Justice Taofikat Oyekan-Abdullahi had on December 5, 2019 ordered the PDP Chairman, Secondus and a member of NWC of the party, Senator Ben Obi to show cause why an order for committal should not be made against them.
The judge ordered that Secondus and Sen Obi should come and explain before the court why they should not be committed to prison for disobeying its order.
The order was due to alleged disobedience to the court’s order of November 12, 2019 which restrained the contemnors (Secondus and the party’s NWC) from conducting a special election for the vacant offices.
On the last adjourned date on February 10, the contemnors appeared before the court to stop the committal proceedings.
Politics
Rivers APC Is In Tatters, Abe Declares
The immediate past Senator who represented the Rivers South East District at the National Assembly, Magnus Abe has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State is in tatters, urging members to change their attitude in order to save the party.
Abe who spoke in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital explained that with the continued crisis rocking the party, members cannot continue to do the same thing that plunged them into the crunch and be deluded that they were making progress.
According to him, “It is clear that we cannot continue to do the same thing that brought us to where we are and expect that we are making progress. As far as the All Progressives Congress is concerned, we need to live up to our ideals because that is what the Nigerian people expect of us.
“If we make that effort, it would yield benefits and fruits all across the country, including Rivers State,” Senator Abe stated.
He noted that the present state of disunity in the party at the State and the National levels is a disservice to Rivers people and not good for democracy.
“The fact that the main opposition party in the State is merely in tatters, all reasonable people understand that that is not good for democracy. In a democracy you must have viable alternatives, if not it is not a democracy.
“Being the way we are now, we are doing Rivers people a disservice. We need to change our behavior, re-tweak our priorities and try and do things differently in the interest of the state,” he said
Politics
Reps Want Naval Air Base In Calabar
The House of Representatives Committee on Navy has called for the establishment of a Naval Air Base at the headquarters of the Eastern Naval Command in Calabar.
Chairman, House Committee on Navy Rep. Yusuf Adamu-Gagdi, said this, yesterday in an interview with newsmen in Calabar.
Adamu-Gagdi led other members of the committee on an oversight function to Navy formations under the Eastern Naval Command.
He said the call for the establishment of a naval air base in Calabar became necessary to increase maritime security surveillance.
The chairman said that having gone round the eastern naval command with members of the committee, he was satisfied that the Nigerian Navy was doing well.
He lauded the navy for the quality of work done on its projects, saying that the service was known for standard and quality.
“We will make sure that the navy, in all the three commands, just like the western naval command has a naval air base; I think there is a need for the eastern naval command to have that base established in order to increase maritime security surveillance.
“There is need for them to have platform like helicopters in order to ensure quick interception of ships and vessels on illegal activities within the maritime corridor.
“If you have things like helicopters and trained navy personnel to go round and ensure that they got those things, be rest assured that the navy will function beyond our imaginations. “In the eastern naval command, they have gone digital, the flag officer commanding has done well with his own tactical commanders for establishing e-administration; we have not seen files in their offices.
Politics
South-East To Get Dev Commission, Bill Scales Second Reading
The 9th Senate, yesterday endorsed the South East Development Commission Bill which has just scaled the second reading.
The bill sponsored by Senator Oduah, Stella Adaeze (Anambra North) titled “A bill for an act to establish the South East Development Commission in the Federal Republic of Nigeria to act as a catalyst to develop the commercial potentials of the South East and other connected matters, 2020 (SB. 161)” scaled its second reading.
During her lead debate Oduah explained to her colleagues that the establishment of the commission would promote national unity and boost the nation’s revenue.
She explained further that the bill would harness the potential of the South East in the aspect of managerial, entrepreneurship, science and technology thus increasing the revenue allocation to the federation account. She also noted that the commission would address the development challenges in the region as well as address the agitations witnessed in the region due to marginalisation.
Speaking in support of the bill, Senator Kabiru Gaya (Kano South) commended Oduah for coming up with the bill. He also suggested the increment in the financial content of the bill, stating that the proposed amount was meagre. Gaya also pointed out that the establishment of the commission would address the environmental challenges like erosion witnessed in the region.
