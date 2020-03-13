Entertainment
Burna Boy Earns Gold Plaque
Grammy Awards nominee Burna Boy was honoured with a gold plaque in France for his 2018 single, ‘On The Low’, last Sunday. The gold plaque is selling 100,000(or more) copies of the single.
Thus 15 million streams of a single in France equivalent to 100,000 pure sales. The song had 50 million spotify streams 12 days after it hit over 100 million YouTube viewers.
The singer was accompanied by his mother and manager, Bose Ogulu, also known as Mama Burna.
In an Instagram post to celebrate the win, Burner Boy wrote: “On The Low went gold in France without any radio push or promo. Love every single one of you that streamed it over 15 million times.
Entertainment
Pete Edochie Returns As Okonkwo In Stage Play Of Things Fall Apart
Nollywood icon, Pete Edochie will once again take up his famous role as Okonkwo in Chinisa Achebe’s all time best selling novel, Things Fall Apart as his acting abilities have been called upon again by Mosaic Theatre Production and Play Network Africa to a stage play of the award winning novel.
The play, which is scheduled to hold in Abuja on March 21 and March 22, will be directed by Agozie Ugwu.Edochie and be joined on stage by Nneka, the pretty serpent star, Ndidi Obi,Patience Ozokwor and Chiwetalu Agu, among others.
Globally renowned for his lead role as Okonkwo in the National Television Authority (NTA) adaptation of Things Fall Apart, Edochie came into lime light in1986 when Adiele Onyedibia adapted the novel to a series that was broadcasted in the NTA.
The Septuagenarian was honoured across the country and even got a brief interview with BBC for his outstanding role as Okonkwo, also known as Ebubedike.
Entertainment
Amachree Canvasses Aquatic Tourism Dev In Rivers
The Father of Tourism in Nigeria and President of Center for Promotion of Peace Tourism Arts and Culture in Nigeria (CEPTAC) Chief Mike Amachree has urged the promotion of Aquatic Tourism in Rivers State.
This was contained in a statement made available to news men in Port Harcourt.
Amachree said the development of aquatic tourism will boost the economy of Rivers State as well as create employment opportunities for the masses.
According to him the idea was based on the knowledge and exposure he acquired while on a fact finding visits to some famous aquatic tourism destinations in the world such as, Waikiki Beach and Pearl Harbour in Honolulu, Hawaii, Miami Beach and Orlando Park in Florida, New York Aquarium, all in the United State of America (U.S.A), Cancun and Acapulco Beaches in Mexico, Alexandria Beach in Egypt and Banjul Beach in Gambia, West Africa.
According to the tourism mogul, Lagos Bar Beach, recorded more tourists than any other site in Nigeria between the late 80’s and early 90’s because of its aquatic Tourism Potentials.
Amachree who regretted that both the Lagos Bar Beach and Argungu Fishing Festival in Kebbi State had gone extinct, however, he got informed that the Kebbi State Government is in the process of reviving the Argungu Fishing Festival.
The Elder Statesman enumerated frantic efforts made by him to revive aquatic tourism in Rivers State to include; the establishment of the Port Harcourt Tourist Beach in 1990, adding that the beach was planned to have provision for fishing festivals, boat regatta Festivals,boat cruise, swimming and diving competitions and other aquatic entertainments.
According to him the beach was commissioned for business in three phases, first, by the then military Governor-Group Capt. Ernest Adeleye, just one year after land was allocated, the second phase was by Her Excellency Dr. (Mrs)Ipalibo Harry Banigo one time Secretary to the State Government, now Deputy Governor, under Governor Wike Administration, while the third phase was commissioned by Late Major Gen. Patrick Aziza one time Minister for trade, and some other dignitaries in attendance among whom were, the then Minister of Commerce and Tourism Chief Senas Ukpanah, Alabo Tonye Graham Douglas also a serving Minister, Late Professor Tam David West – former petroleum minister, Late MKO Abiola represented by his Editor-in-Chief of Concord Newspapers, Engr. Tele Ikuru – Former Deputy Governor of Rivers State and King Edward Inatimi.
Also in attendance were Chief Ebenezer Isokariari, then Permanent Secretary Rivers State Ministry of land and Housing, the Oba of Ikeja, Oba Momodu Illo, and his Ikeja Council of Chiefs a close associate of Chief Amachree amongst others.
The award winning tourism expert who is a proud awardee of the Justice of the Peace (JP) and the Distinguished Service Star of Rivers State (DSSRS) awards, commended the first military Governor of Old Rivers State, Lt. Commander Alfred Papamieye Diete-Spiff (now His Majesty, king Alfred Diete Spiff Amanyanabo of Twon-Brass) and the current Governor of the State Chief Nyesom Wike for their contributions to the promotion of aquatic tourism in Rivers State in particular and Nigeria as a whole.
Chief Amachree also commended the present Governor Wike for constructing a beautiful road to the Port Harcourt Tourist Beach to enhance accessibility to the foremost aquatic tourism facility in the state.
Entertainment
Prof Edis Set For Album Launch, Fund Raising
Uprising music star and Nollywood actor, Soberekon Datubo Ekine, popularly known as Prof Edis, has left no stone unturned as he prepares to take Buguma City by storm to celebrate the launch of his debut promo album titled, Living God and the fund raising of N13 million for the procurement of musical instruments and video equipment in Buguma City, Asari-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State.
The wave making entertainer who spoke with The Tide Entertainment in Port Harcourt said: The launch of his track album scheduled to hold on Saturday, March 20th at the Asalga Council Hall, Buguma City is expected to feature seasoned musicians like Oba Omega, Daibs, Buguma City Entertainment, guest artistes and comedians as well as side attractions.
According to the singer, “The album consists of six hit tracks namely: Living God, Inye Asati, I don tey, Professional and Ebelebe which are all hit songs with life saving philosophical lyrics and quality production.
Prof. Edis disclosed that he started his music career at a tender age as a chorister in one of the churches in his community and later developed his inborn talent in his secondary school days at Kalabari National College (KNC) Buguma where he participated in singing, dancing and stage acting.
According to the singer and actor, his first song was released in 2010,he also made his Nollywood debut that same year in a movie titled “Stingy Friends”, later joined the Association of Movie Practioners(AMP). Rivers State chapter.
He is currently the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Prof Edis Entertainment Association (PEEA.com.ng) and Chairman, Buguma City Entertainment.
The Kalabari-born singer from Telema in Minima Community, appealed to well meaning sons and daughters of Kalabari Kingdom, government and organisations to assist in the fund raising programme to assist the band to move to the next level of growth.
Jacob Obinna
Trending
-
News4 days ago
Berger Begins Placement Of Beams At Flyover Bridge
-
Niger Delta4 days ago
Delta Community Sends SOS To Buhari Over Herdsmen Attacks
-
News4 days ago
RSG To Construct Five-Star Hotel At Pleasure Park
-
Featured4 days ago
FG Hunts Ex-Govs, Ministers On Double Pay, Life Pensions …Demands Full List From SERAP To Invoke Court Order On Defaulters …Kwankwaso, Akpabio, Akume, Egwu, Others Named …Amaechi, Ngige, Fashola, Fayemi, Deny Involvement
-
Featured4 days ago
For South-South Regional Integration
-
News4 days ago
Rivers Police Kill ‘Small Witch’
-
News3 days ago
APC Crisis: Acting National Secretary Resumes Duty Amid Tight Security
-
Featured4 days ago
350 Christians Killed In 2020 In Nigeria -Rights Group