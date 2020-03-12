Politics
With Oshiomhole, Apc Can’t Survive Beyond 2023, Amaechi’s Ally Declares
A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and strong ally of the Minister of Transportation, Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has warned embattled National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, not to do anything that will sabotage the party’s National Executive Council meeting (NEC) scheduled for March 17.
Eze, a former National Publicity Secretary of the defunct new Peoples’ Democratic Party (nPDP), handed down the warning in a statement issued in Port Harcourt yesterday and made available to newsmen.
Describing Oshiomhole as ‘outgoing, Eze said under the former the nation’s ruling party, the APC, was under severe threat as a result of the ‘maladministration and crass ineptitude displayed by the former labour leader, noting that the Acting National Secretary of the party, Chief Victor Giadom, is on a rescue mission
The statement reads in part: , “As the Acting National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Victor Giadom, formally takes over the administration and running of the ruling party with the approval of President Mohammadu Buhari, Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress and erstwhile National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New Peoples’ Democratic Party (nPDP) has described the Rivers born politician as a fantastic and intelligent strategist on a divine mission, to rediscover the visions and mission of the founding fathers of the party which are currently under severe threat following the maladministration and crass ineptitude displayed by Comr. Adams Oshiomole.
Eze cautioned Adams Oshiomhole to warn his boys who are threatening to sabotage the 17th March scheduled NEC Meeting, because the period of madness and bravado in politics is gone with his ouster as the national chairman of our great party.
He lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for respecting the general opinion of members of the APC, by approving 17th March NEC meeting which he, Eze, said will usher in a new Ag. National Chairman for the party pending the convocation of a National Congress where a substantive National Chairman will be duly elected to reconcile and unite the members so as to allow for brainstorming on how to recover the States that Oshiomhole’s chairmanship freely gave to the opposition PDP’.
The APC chieftain further warned that on no account should Oshiomhole be retained as Chairman of the APC if the party must survive beyond 2023 and called on Giadom to avoid the ‘unfortunate’ mistakes of Oshiomhole, who thought that a political party is a labour union, where noisemaking is a norm.
The APC chieftain further said Giadom should know that his coming at this point in time of APC’s history is crucial and urgent in view of the crisis rocking the party nationwide, saying the former Rivers State Commissioner for Works is a man with scarce qualities.
By: Dennis Naku
Politics
Kwara APC Members Docked For Attack On Party Leaders
Eleven members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who allegedly attacked the state executive of the party at Shao town, Moro Local Government Area of Kwara, have been docked before a Kwara Magistrates’ Court yesterday.
Those arraigned are Adebayo Jimoh, Salman Amidu, Mahmud Afolabi, Olaofe Oladeji, Toyin Ayinla, Saka Mustapha, Abdulmumini Katibi, David Adebiyi, Salau Saka, Amori Rasaki and Saheed Suleiman.
The prosecutor, Insp. Zacheaus Folorunsho, told the court that the defendants were alleged to have attacked the state officials of the APC during a visit to the area with stones and other dangerous weapons.
He said that the vehicle conveying the party officials was reportedly damaged while one Jimoh Saliu, Akanbi Rufiat and Ogunremi Akinjide also sustained various injuries.
He added that the defendants were arraigned on a six-count charge of criminal conspiracy, force, assault, causing grevious hurt, inciting disturbance and mischief.
He said the alleged offences contravened Sections 97, 266, 243, 114 and 327 of the Penal Code Law.
The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.
The defendants left the issue of bail to the discrection of the court.
Magistrate Ibrahim Dasuki granted the defendants bail in the sum of N200,000 with one surety each in like sum.
Dasuki adjourned the matter till April 22, for further mention.
Politics
Plateau LG Proposes N5bn Budget For 2020
The Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau has proposed a budget of N5 billion for its services in the 2020 fiscal year.
The Chairman of the local government, Mr Lawrence Danat, disclosed this yesterday while presenting the 2020 Appropriation Bill of over N5 billion to the legislative arm of the council for its consideration and approval.
Danat told the lawmakers at the legislative chambers that the budget tagged: “Budget of Hope Phase ll”, was geared toward providing dividends of democracy to citizens of the area within both metropolitan and rural communities.
He explained that the gains recorded in the implementation of the 2019 budget had earned the council lots of accolades and awards from institutions and public spirited organisations.
According to him, “the awards are dedicated to the good people of Mangu local government for giving us the opportunity to serve them in different capacities.
“My administration maintains zero tolerance for corruption and I hope all citizens of Mangu local government will remain patriotic and committed to the yearnings and aspirations to develop the area.
“I urge the legislative arm to ensure the speedy passage of the budget,” the chairman said.
Responding on behalf of the lawmakers, one of them, Mr Emmanuel Daniel, commended the chairman and his management team for putting up a realistic budget for the area.
Daniel said that the chairman gave priority to rural development in the first year of the administration, which he said, put smiles on the faces of the rural dwellers.
He assured the chairman of prompt perusal of the budget for its quick passage. (NAN)
Politics
Sowore: Court Orders Prosecution Counsel To Put House In Order
Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of a Federal High Court, Abuja, yesterday ordered the counsel from the Attorney-General of the Federation’s office to put their house in order in the trial of convener of the #RevolutionNow Movement, Omoyele Sowore,
Sowore, is charged with treason and money laundering. alongside Olawale Bakare.
Justice Ojukwu, gave the order after the prosecution failed to produce detailed witness statement.
The judge questioned why the prosecution just realised the need to protect their witnesses bearing in mind that the witnesses were not new witnesses and people the court did not know.
She however called on the prosecution witness, leaving the witness protection motion on hold.
Justice Ojukwu said that a witness statement ought to contain all the witness was aware of in the case and was expected to give evidence under investigation and not otherwise.
The Justice Ojukwu said :”a witness can’t give four paragraphs in his statement and then give like 10 pages while in court.
“This is a component of fair trial and you want them to cros- examine on evidence not before them.
“The court will not allow that. So serve the defence with all the evidence you want to rely on and I am not saying you should limit the evidence,” she said.
The Judge advised the prosecution to go back and reproduce their evidence, serve on the defence in order to fast track hearing and to use the adjourned duration to do all they have to do because the matter was not going as fast as it ought to.
Justice Ojukwu adjourned for continuation of trial until April 1 and April 2.
