Stakeholders Laud Wike Over Support To Eleme

The authorities of the Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board (RSUBEB), yesterday, directed the Principal of Igwuruta Community Junior Secondary School (ICSS) in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state (name withheld) to report to the board tomorrow over an allegation that she was collecting N2,000 unapproved levy from the students.

The board also warned junior secondary school principals, head masters and head mistresses, who were hiding under the cover of Parents/Teachers Association (PTA) to defraud parents in the state to stop such unwholesome act or be prepared to face disciplinary measures from the board as it would no longer condone such act.

The Executive Chairman of the state Universal Basic Education Board (RSUBEB), Ven Fyneface Akah, gave the directive while addressing some selected principals and supervisors drawn from the 23 local government areas of the state at a one-day train-the-trainer training of facilitators on Public Service Rules at the board’s Conference Hall, yesterday.

Akah said the invitation of the affected principal in Igwuruta community was occasioned by various complaints and text messages received from parents and members of the public on the reported cases of illegal collection of unapproved levies by the principal, adding that the move will serve as a deterrent to other heads of government-owned public schools who were in the habit of collecting illegal fees from students and pupils.

He disclosed that some principals connive with the leadership of Parents/Teachers Associations (PTAs) to defraud parents arbitrarily without the consent of the board, saying that no PTA is authorised to embark on any projects in any government-owned public school without first securing the approval from the board.

According to him, the leadership of the PTAs have become a window to circumvent state government efforts to rid the schools of corruption through its free education policy, and warned school principals and heads of primary schools to distance themselves from PTA projects.

“No leadership of PTA is allowed to collect money from students. If they have any project to embark upon, they must bring it to the board for discussion, and they must show proof of how to raise the fund for such projects”, he stated.

The RSUBEB boss told the gathering that while promotion was not going on was largely because of corruption that has characterised the sector.

“Reasons why staff are not receiving promotion is because of massive fraud and manipulations that have become difficult to check here.

“Manipulation of the nominal roll is rife as people will die but their relatives in collaboration with LGAs account officers will still be collecting the salary of their dead ones.

“We shall soon review the retirement policy that is currently domiciled in the office of the Director of Finance”, he stated.

By: Akujobi Amadi