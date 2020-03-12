News
Senate Stops State, FCT High Courts From Hearing Pre-Election Cases
The Senate, yesterday, introduced a bill to amend the 1999 Constitution to the effect that State High Court’s would no longer be entertaining pre-election cases.
The bill, which was sponsored by the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege said, “pre-election disputes emanating from congresses, primaries, conferences, conventions or other meetings” should no longer be the business of the State High Courts.
More so, the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory which has coordinate jurisdiction with State High Courts was also affected in the bill.
Both bills to alter the affected provisions in the Constitution passed second reading on the floor of the Senate.
There were referred to the Ad-hoc Senate Committee on Constitutional Review for a detailed consideration at the public hearings.
The Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan urged the committee to expedite action, saying that there was a need to tidy the judicial system in the handling of election issues.
Similarly, a bill for an act to immune lawmakers from prosecution on words spoken during legislative proceedings passed second reading in the Senate, yesterday.
The bill, which was sponsored by Senator Bamidele Opeyemi, representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District, will constitutionalize immunity of lawmakers instead of the provision of Ethics and Privileges Act.
It was “A bill for an Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to provide immunity for members of the Legislature in respect of words spoken or written during plenary sessions or committee proceedings and institutionalize legislative bureaucracy in Constitution and other related matters bill.”
The President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan referred the bill to the Senate Ad-hoc Committee on Constitutional Review.
The committee is expected to report back to the Committee of the Whole House in four weeks after a public hearing.
News
Insecurity: Reps Member Blasts Amaechi …Says He’s Displaying Lack Of Self-Awareness
The House of Representatives member from Rivers State, Hon Solomon Bob, has taken a swipe at the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, over his recent claim in a television interview that Rivers State was not being considered for federal projects, including the ongoing construction of rail lines across the country, because of insecurity.
In a statement, yesterday, Bob described the minister’s comment as “regrettable and embarrassing,” saying the claim was “untrue and an improbable excuse which is not supported by facts.”
According to him, available statistics on insecurity show that Rivers State is “safer than most states in this country and is certainly safer than Kaduna and Lagos, two states of which the minister is a habitual visitor.
“Besides, there are other epicentres of mayhem and death to which the Federal Government, in which the minister serves, is allocating projects and committing enormous resources daily.
“All around Amaechi in the federal cabinet is evidence of unpatriotism of the most extreme and unconscionable type.
“But the minister is either too fixated on promoting the binary fissures of retrogressive politics at home to understand or simply lacks the requisite self-awareness to do so.”
The lawmaker expressed regret that a leader of the minister’s status and a former governor, was using his clout to lead a campaign to de-market and impoverish his own state, instead of promoting and selling it to the Federal Government and the investing public.
“The minister’s behaviour has no parallel among his cabinet colleagues, no other minister is consciously selling his or her state short for domestic political reasons,” he added.
News
EFCC Docks 25-Yr-Old UNIPORT Student For Alleged Internet Fraud
The Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, and presided over by Justice E. A. Obile has remanded Sunday Deele Noble, a 25-year-old undergraduate of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), in Port Harcourt Correctional Centre for impersonation and obtaining money by false pretence.
The defendant was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Port Harcourt’s Zonal Office, last Tuesday, on a four count charge.
One of the counts reads: “That you Sunday Deele Noble on or about the 13th day of February, 2019, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did fraudulently obtained an iPhone 7 worth $319.84 with shipping cost of $14.69 through FedeEx Shippers from Julie Fink, and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(2) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act”.
The defendant pleaded “Not guilty” to the charges.
In view of his plea, prosecuting counsel, E.G. Omeje urged the court to fix a date for commencement of trial.
However, defense counsel, F. E. Enigwe orally moved an application for the bail of the defendant which was opposed by the prosecution.
In his ruling, Justice Obile ordered that the defendant be remanded in the Port Harcourt Correctional Centre pending the determination of the bail application while the matter was adjourned till April 6, 2020.
It would be recalled that Noble was arrested in a raid based on actionable intelligence on his alleged fraudulent activities.
Investigation shows that the defendant presented himself as Ryan Murray, a Florida, United States–based contractor on Facebook, and used the false identity to defraud his victims – Julie Fink and Mary Real.
Apart from the iPhone 7, Fink sent a total sum of $5,886.91 to the defendant at his request to enable him facilitate undisclosed business activity.
By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
News
Foundation Tasks School Owners On Teachers’ Training … As Pupils Thrill Parents In Spelling
A Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), Kaodili Cares Foundation, has charged school owners to engage the services of qualified teachers and also expose them to training in order to properly equip them to impart knowledge to their pupils and students.
Chief Executive Officer of the foundation, Ifeoma Egbuonu, stated this at the 7th Annual Spelling Bee Competition for primary schools in Port Harcourt, organized by the Garden City Amusement Park in collaboration with the Kaodili Cares Foundation in the Rivers State capital yesterday.
Egbuonu further said school owners should also take advantage of modern technology, saying “Today there is e-Library, e-training which they can tap from and impart same on their students. You can’t give what you don’t have. The world is moving very fast and so we need to upgrade to meet up with international standard.”
She, however, said finance was the major challenge facing the foundation, pointing out that despite reaching out to individuals and corporate concerns to support the foundation to stimulate the interest of children in education, the response was poor and called for a change of attitude.
“It is sad that people don’t really support education in this part of the world. We wrote to people and also did advertorials for people to come and support what we are doing. We want Shell, Total E&P and even the Government to come, even if it means giving scholarship to them (pupils) because this is where you can catch them young and check certain societal problems and vices in the future.
“This spelling competition is part of our own contribution to build our future leaders,” the CEO said, just as she expressed satisfaction with the performance of the students, noting that of the participating schools, 25 pupils would be selected to compete in the grand finale tomorrow where mouth-watering prizes awaits them.
In a chat with the Tide, The Bee Master and English Teacher at the Bayelsa Medical University, Yenagoa, Ikiemoye Inamagha said he was impressed at the performance of the students and lauded their teachers, while urging them to do more in helping them pronounce words correctly.
Inamagha described the competition as one of the best in Rivers State that people should look forward to and bring their children to participate, saying aside the education, it helps the pupils to comport themselves when they come before people and called on government and companies to support what the NGO is doing and take it to another level.
One of the parents, Chioma Aninwe who was selected as one of the judges said “It is something that is gratifying to sit up there and watch children become champions. I did this (judge) last year too and I brought my daughter.
“One of the things I noticed this year is that the children have imbibed the spirit of sportsmanship because even when they don’t get it, they will say thank you. They are so courteous. It means that if we are raising a generation that will learn that failure is not the end, but it means let me go and try again. It is rewarding experience for me that children are becoming their own cheerleaders so when they fall they get up immediately knowing that there is something ahead for me,” she stated with excitement.
By: Dennis Naku
Trending
-
News3 days ago
Berger Begins Placement Of Beams At Flyover Bridge
-
Niger Delta3 days ago
Delta Community Sends SOS To Buhari Over Herdsmen Attacks
-
Featured3 days ago
FG Hunts Ex-Govs, Ministers On Double Pay, Life Pensions …Demands Full List From SERAP To Invoke Court Order On Defaulters …Kwankwaso, Akpabio, Akume, Egwu, Others Named …Amaechi, Ngige, Fashola, Fayemi, Deny Involvement
-
News3 days ago
RSG To Construct Five-Star Hotel At Pleasure Park
-
Featured3 days ago
For South-South Regional Integration
-
News3 days ago
Rivers Police Kill ‘Small Witch’
-
Featured3 days ago
350 Christians Killed In 2020 In Nigeria -Rights Group
-
Niger Delta3 days ago
Ex-Agitators Want Presidency To Supervise Amnesty Programme