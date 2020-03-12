News
Sanusi Lied, We Didn’t Banish Him, Kano Govt Claims
The Kano State Government, yesterday, said it never banished the dethroned Emir, Muhammadu Sanusi II from the state.
Several reports had it that Sanusi was banished from Kano to Nasarawa State amidst tight security.
Sanusi’s legal team had threatened to sue the Kano State Government on the purported banishment.
But the Kano State Attorney General, Ibrahim Muktar, who spoke on Channels Television, yesterday, said there was nowhere the Secretary to the State Government ever mentioned that the dethroned Emir had been banished.
“You see, if you listen to the Secretary to the State Government when he was addressing the press on the issue of the removal of the Emir from office, there was nowhere he said the Emir was even banished from Kano State.
“So, the decision of the government was (that) the Emir … as of Monday was removed from office and a new Emir was appointed. The issue of banishment was not part of the decision of the Kano State Government,” he said.
It would be recalled that Sanusi was removed from office on Monday by the state government.
The Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, after the State Executive Council meeting, last Monday, said Sanusi had been removed as Emir of Kano
“The Kano State Executive Council under the Chairmanship of the Governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has unanimously approved the immediate removal/dethronement of the Emir of Kano Emirate, Muhammad Sunusi II.
“The Emir of Kano is in total disrespect to lawful instructions from the office of the state governor and other lawful authorities, including his persistent refusal to attend official meetings and programmes organized by the government without any lawful justification which amount to total insubordination.
“It is on record and in so many instances, Malam Muhammad Sanusi 11 has been found breaching part 3 Section 13 (a–e) of the Kano State Emirate Law 2019 and which if left unchecked will destroy the good and established image of the Kano Emirate.
“This removal is made after due consultations with the relevant stakeholders and in compliance with part 3 Section 13 of the Kano State Emirate Law 2019 and other reasons stated above,” he had said.
However, the Presidency, yesterday, broke the silence on the dethronement of Muhammadu Sanusi II as Emir of Kano, saying that President Muhammadu Buhari should be left out of Sanusi’s removal.
In a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), Garba Shehu, yesterday, the Presidency, said Buhari has no involvement whatsoever in the dethronement of Sanusi from the position of Emir of Kano.
“All such insinuations are untrue, malicious and politically motivated. The President does not have a history of intervening in the affairs of any state in the country, unless the issue at hand is of national consequence. On such matters which impinge on national security, he has a duty of involvement as the law stipulates,” it said.
According to the Presidency, as outlined in the Constitution, the appointment or removal of emirs and other traditional leaders was strictly within the jurisdiction of state governments.
The Presidency said it was unfair and disingenuous of opposition politicians to try to link the situation in Kano State to the Federal Government and the Nigerian President.
“Although a retired general and former military head of state, Buhari clearly understands that under the current democratic dispensation, the government at the centre cannot read instructions or twist the arms of all or any of the 36 state governments making up the federation. They all have their powers specified under the Constitution.
“President Buhari commends the people of Kano for keeping calm in the past few days of the dethronement announcement. He prays that the will of Allah will be done at all times, and that the emirate/state and its people continue to experience progress irrespective of who is on the throne,” the statement said.
Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari and the Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, yesterday met in Abuja.
The brief meeting, which held at the President’s office, was before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).
Sule came to the Presidential Villa about 10 am.
Though no official reason was given for his visit, it may not be unconnected with the dethroned former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, banished to his state on Monday by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State.
The Kaduna State Government had on Tuesday appointed the deposed Emir of Kano, into the board of the state’s Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA) about 24 hours after his removal.
A statement from the governor’s spokesman, Muyiwa Adekeye, said that “the appointment is part of the reconstitution of the board of KADIPA, which is statutorily chaired by the deputy governor, and has as internal members, other senior officials of the Kaduna State Government.”
The statement added that “Kaduna State hopes to benefit from the profile, experience, intellect and networks of His Highness, Muhammad Sanusi, who before becoming Emir, had built a solid reputation in global financial circles.
News
Insecurity: Reps Member Blasts Amaechi …Says He’s Displaying Lack Of Self-Awareness
The House of Representatives member from Rivers State, Hon Solomon Bob, has taken a swipe at the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, over his recent claim in a television interview that Rivers State was not being considered for federal projects, including the ongoing construction of rail lines across the country, because of insecurity.
In a statement, yesterday, Bob described the minister’s comment as “regrettable and embarrassing,” saying the claim was “untrue and an improbable excuse which is not supported by facts.”
According to him, available statistics on insecurity show that Rivers State is “safer than most states in this country and is certainly safer than Kaduna and Lagos, two states of which the minister is a habitual visitor.
“Besides, there are other epicentres of mayhem and death to which the Federal Government, in which the minister serves, is allocating projects and committing enormous resources daily.
“All around Amaechi in the federal cabinet is evidence of unpatriotism of the most extreme and unconscionable type.
“But the minister is either too fixated on promoting the binary fissures of retrogressive politics at home to understand or simply lacks the requisite self-awareness to do so.”
The lawmaker expressed regret that a leader of the minister’s status and a former governor, was using his clout to lead a campaign to de-market and impoverish his own state, instead of promoting and selling it to the Federal Government and the investing public.
“The minister’s behaviour has no parallel among his cabinet colleagues, no other minister is consciously selling his or her state short for domestic political reasons,” he added.
News
EFCC Docks 25-Yr-Old UNIPORT Student For Alleged Internet Fraud
The Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, and presided over by Justice E. A. Obile has remanded Sunday Deele Noble, a 25-year-old undergraduate of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), in Port Harcourt Correctional Centre for impersonation and obtaining money by false pretence.
The defendant was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Port Harcourt’s Zonal Office, last Tuesday, on a four count charge.
One of the counts reads: “That you Sunday Deele Noble on or about the 13th day of February, 2019, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did fraudulently obtained an iPhone 7 worth $319.84 with shipping cost of $14.69 through FedeEx Shippers from Julie Fink, and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(2) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act”.
The defendant pleaded “Not guilty” to the charges.
In view of his plea, prosecuting counsel, E.G. Omeje urged the court to fix a date for commencement of trial.
However, defense counsel, F. E. Enigwe orally moved an application for the bail of the defendant which was opposed by the prosecution.
In his ruling, Justice Obile ordered that the defendant be remanded in the Port Harcourt Correctional Centre pending the determination of the bail application while the matter was adjourned till April 6, 2020.
It would be recalled that Noble was arrested in a raid based on actionable intelligence on his alleged fraudulent activities.
Investigation shows that the defendant presented himself as Ryan Murray, a Florida, United States–based contractor on Facebook, and used the false identity to defraud his victims – Julie Fink and Mary Real.
Apart from the iPhone 7, Fink sent a total sum of $5,886.91 to the defendant at his request to enable him facilitate undisclosed business activity.
By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
News
Foundation Tasks School Owners On Teachers’ Training … As Pupils Thrill Parents In Spelling
A Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), Kaodili Cares Foundation, has charged school owners to engage the services of qualified teachers and also expose them to training in order to properly equip them to impart knowledge to their pupils and students.
Chief Executive Officer of the foundation, Ifeoma Egbuonu, stated this at the 7th Annual Spelling Bee Competition for primary schools in Port Harcourt, organized by the Garden City Amusement Park in collaboration with the Kaodili Cares Foundation in the Rivers State capital yesterday.
Egbuonu further said school owners should also take advantage of modern technology, saying “Today there is e-Library, e-training which they can tap from and impart same on their students. You can’t give what you don’t have. The world is moving very fast and so we need to upgrade to meet up with international standard.”
She, however, said finance was the major challenge facing the foundation, pointing out that despite reaching out to individuals and corporate concerns to support the foundation to stimulate the interest of children in education, the response was poor and called for a change of attitude.
“It is sad that people don’t really support education in this part of the world. We wrote to people and also did advertorials for people to come and support what we are doing. We want Shell, Total E&P and even the Government to come, even if it means giving scholarship to them (pupils) because this is where you can catch them young and check certain societal problems and vices in the future.
“This spelling competition is part of our own contribution to build our future leaders,” the CEO said, just as she expressed satisfaction with the performance of the students, noting that of the participating schools, 25 pupils would be selected to compete in the grand finale tomorrow where mouth-watering prizes awaits them.
In a chat with the Tide, The Bee Master and English Teacher at the Bayelsa Medical University, Yenagoa, Ikiemoye Inamagha said he was impressed at the performance of the students and lauded their teachers, while urging them to do more in helping them pronounce words correctly.
Inamagha described the competition as one of the best in Rivers State that people should look forward to and bring their children to participate, saying aside the education, it helps the pupils to comport themselves when they come before people and called on government and companies to support what the NGO is doing and take it to another level.
One of the parents, Chioma Aninwe who was selected as one of the judges said “It is something that is gratifying to sit up there and watch children become champions. I did this (judge) last year too and I brought my daughter.
“One of the things I noticed this year is that the children have imbibed the spirit of sportsmanship because even when they don’t get it, they will say thank you. They are so courteous. It means that if we are raising a generation that will learn that failure is not the end, but it means let me go and try again. It is rewarding experience for me that children are becoming their own cheerleaders so when they fall they get up immediately knowing that there is something ahead for me,” she stated with excitement.
By: Dennis Naku
