News
PDP Govs, Pillars Of Nigeria, Secondus Boasts
The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus has boasted that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors are the pillars of the country, as they are the only leaders executing key projects.
This is as the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, stated that PDP remains the only hope for the sustenance of development in the country.
They spoke, last Tuesday evening at the Government House, Port Harcourt during a condolence visit by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP to the governor over the passage of his uncle, late Chief Charles Wike and the Chaplain of the Government House, Port Harcourt, Ven Sunday Opara.
The national chairman of PDP noted that without the outstanding performance of PDP governors, there wouldn’t be Nigeria.
He said: “PDP governors are the pillars of our party. They are also the pillars of Nigeria. Without the performance of PDP governors, there will be no nation.
“In the past few weeks, the country has been on a free fall. But the PDP governors continue to perform.”
He said in Rivers State, Wike has turned the entire state into a huge construction site, delivering on his campaign promises to Rivers people.
“Rivers State has been turned into a construction site. We pray God to give you the strength to continue to work for Rivers people,” he said.
He said that the Rivers State governor has been a strong source of support and inspiration to the National Working Committee.
He prayed God to continue to strengthen and embolden the governor to continue to deliver the dividends of democracy.
Secondus said that the leadership of PDP was in Rivers State to share the moment of grief with the governor.
“We are here to share your pain with you. Our prayer to God is that you are not distracted. We believe that only God can comfort you and your family,” he said.
Speaking, the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike assured the National Working Committee that he will continue to support the PDP to grow stronger.
He said that for Nigerians, the PDP represents the only hope for all Nigerians.
The governor said: “For us, PDP is the only hope. We have no other place to go to. This is the only hope for all Nigerians.”
Wike described his late uncle, Chief Charles Wike as an educationist who contributed to the development of his community.
He said that the family finds solace in God who has been with them at this trying time.
The governor described the late chaplain of Government House, Port Harcourt as a committed cleric who provided the needed spiritual support.
He said during the elections, the late cleric provided the prayer support that ensured the victory of Rivers people.
News
Insecurity: Reps Member Blasts Amaechi …Says He’s Displaying Lack Of Self-Awareness
The House of Representatives member from Rivers State, Hon Solomon Bob, has taken a swipe at the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, over his recent claim in a television interview that Rivers State was not being considered for federal projects, including the ongoing construction of rail lines across the country, because of insecurity.
In a statement, yesterday, Bob described the minister’s comment as “regrettable and embarrassing,” saying the claim was “untrue and an improbable excuse which is not supported by facts.”
According to him, available statistics on insecurity show that Rivers State is “safer than most states in this country and is certainly safer than Kaduna and Lagos, two states of which the minister is a habitual visitor.
“Besides, there are other epicentres of mayhem and death to which the Federal Government, in which the minister serves, is allocating projects and committing enormous resources daily.
“All around Amaechi in the federal cabinet is evidence of unpatriotism of the most extreme and unconscionable type.
“But the minister is either too fixated on promoting the binary fissures of retrogressive politics at home to understand or simply lacks the requisite self-awareness to do so.”
The lawmaker expressed regret that a leader of the minister’s status and a former governor, was using his clout to lead a campaign to de-market and impoverish his own state, instead of promoting and selling it to the Federal Government and the investing public.
“The minister’s behaviour has no parallel among his cabinet colleagues, no other minister is consciously selling his or her state short for domestic political reasons,” he added.
News
EFCC Docks 25-Yr-Old UNIPORT Student For Alleged Internet Fraud
The Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, and presided over by Justice E. A. Obile has remanded Sunday Deele Noble, a 25-year-old undergraduate of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), in Port Harcourt Correctional Centre for impersonation and obtaining money by false pretence.
The defendant was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Port Harcourt’s Zonal Office, last Tuesday, on a four count charge.
One of the counts reads: “That you Sunday Deele Noble on or about the 13th day of February, 2019, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did fraudulently obtained an iPhone 7 worth $319.84 with shipping cost of $14.69 through FedeEx Shippers from Julie Fink, and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(2) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act”.
The defendant pleaded “Not guilty” to the charges.
In view of his plea, prosecuting counsel, E.G. Omeje urged the court to fix a date for commencement of trial.
However, defense counsel, F. E. Enigwe orally moved an application for the bail of the defendant which was opposed by the prosecution.
In his ruling, Justice Obile ordered that the defendant be remanded in the Port Harcourt Correctional Centre pending the determination of the bail application while the matter was adjourned till April 6, 2020.
It would be recalled that Noble was arrested in a raid based on actionable intelligence on his alleged fraudulent activities.
Investigation shows that the defendant presented himself as Ryan Murray, a Florida, United States–based contractor on Facebook, and used the false identity to defraud his victims – Julie Fink and Mary Real.
Apart from the iPhone 7, Fink sent a total sum of $5,886.91 to the defendant at his request to enable him facilitate undisclosed business activity.
By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
News
Foundation Tasks School Owners On Teachers’ Training … As Pupils Thrill Parents In Spelling
A Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), Kaodili Cares Foundation, has charged school owners to engage the services of qualified teachers and also expose them to training in order to properly equip them to impart knowledge to their pupils and students.
Chief Executive Officer of the foundation, Ifeoma Egbuonu, stated this at the 7th Annual Spelling Bee Competition for primary schools in Port Harcourt, organized by the Garden City Amusement Park in collaboration with the Kaodili Cares Foundation in the Rivers State capital yesterday.
Egbuonu further said school owners should also take advantage of modern technology, saying “Today there is e-Library, e-training which they can tap from and impart same on their students. You can’t give what you don’t have. The world is moving very fast and so we need to upgrade to meet up with international standard.”
She, however, said finance was the major challenge facing the foundation, pointing out that despite reaching out to individuals and corporate concerns to support the foundation to stimulate the interest of children in education, the response was poor and called for a change of attitude.
“It is sad that people don’t really support education in this part of the world. We wrote to people and also did advertorials for people to come and support what we are doing. We want Shell, Total E&P and even the Government to come, even if it means giving scholarship to them (pupils) because this is where you can catch them young and check certain societal problems and vices in the future.
“This spelling competition is part of our own contribution to build our future leaders,” the CEO said, just as she expressed satisfaction with the performance of the students, noting that of the participating schools, 25 pupils would be selected to compete in the grand finale tomorrow where mouth-watering prizes awaits them.
In a chat with the Tide, The Bee Master and English Teacher at the Bayelsa Medical University, Yenagoa, Ikiemoye Inamagha said he was impressed at the performance of the students and lauded their teachers, while urging them to do more in helping them pronounce words correctly.
Inamagha described the competition as one of the best in Rivers State that people should look forward to and bring their children to participate, saying aside the education, it helps the pupils to comport themselves when they come before people and called on government and companies to support what the NGO is doing and take it to another level.
One of the parents, Chioma Aninwe who was selected as one of the judges said “It is something that is gratifying to sit up there and watch children become champions. I did this (judge) last year too and I brought my daughter.
“One of the things I noticed this year is that the children have imbibed the spirit of sportsmanship because even when they don’t get it, they will say thank you. They are so courteous. It means that if we are raising a generation that will learn that failure is not the end, but it means let me go and try again. It is rewarding experience for me that children are becoming their own cheerleaders so when they fall they get up immediately knowing that there is something ahead for me,” she stated with excitement.
By: Dennis Naku
Trending
-
News3 days ago
Berger Begins Placement Of Beams At Flyover Bridge
-
Niger Delta3 days ago
Delta Community Sends SOS To Buhari Over Herdsmen Attacks
-
Featured3 days ago
FG Hunts Ex-Govs, Ministers On Double Pay, Life Pensions …Demands Full List From SERAP To Invoke Court Order On Defaulters …Kwankwaso, Akpabio, Akume, Egwu, Others Named …Amaechi, Ngige, Fashola, Fayemi, Deny Involvement
-
News3 days ago
RSG To Construct Five-Star Hotel At Pleasure Park
-
Featured3 days ago
For South-South Regional Integration
-
News3 days ago
Rivers Police Kill ‘Small Witch’
-
Featured3 days ago
350 Christians Killed In 2020 In Nigeria -Rights Group
-
Niger Delta3 days ago
Ex-Agitators Want Presidency To Supervise Amnesty Programme