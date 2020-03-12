My Govt Has Saved About N800m Since Assuming Office – Uzodinma

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and strong ally of the Minister of Transportation, Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has warned embattled National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, not to do anything that will sabotage the party’s National Executive Council meeting (NEC) scheduled for March 17.

Eze, a former National Publicity Secretary of the defunct new Peoples’ Democratic Party (nPDP), handed down the warning in a statement issued in Port Harcourt yesterday and made available to newsmen.

Describing Oshiomhole as ‘outgoing, Eze said under the former the nation’s ruling party, the APC, was under severe threat as a result of the ‘maladministration and crass ineptitude displayed by the former labour leader, noting that the Acting National Secretary of the party, Chief Victor Giadom, is on a rescue mission

The statement reads in part: , “As the Acting National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Victor Giadom, formally takes over the administration and running of the ruling party with the approval of President Mohammadu Buhari, Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress and erstwhile National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New Peoples’ Democratic Party (nPDP) has described the Rivers born politician as a fantastic and intelligent strategist on a divine mission, to rediscover the visions and mission of the founding fathers of the party which are currently under severe threat following the maladministration and crass ineptitude displayed by Comr. Adams Oshiomole.

Eze cautioned Adams Oshiomhole to warn his boys who are threatening to sabotage the 17th March scheduled NEC Meeting, because the period of madness and bravado in politics is gone with his ouster as the national chairman of our great party.

He lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for respecting the general opinion of members of the APC, by approving 17th March NEC meeting which he, Eze, said will usher in a new Ag. National Chairman for the party pending the convocation of a National Congress where a substantive National Chairman will be duly elected to reconcile and unite the members so as to allow for brainstorming on how to recover the States that Oshiomhole’s chairmanship freely gave to the opposition PDP’.

The APC chieftain further warned that on no account should Oshiomhole be retained as Chairman of the APC if the party must survive beyond 2023 and called on Giadom to avoid the ‘unfortunate’ mistakes of Oshiomhole, who thought that a political party is a labour union, where noisemaking is a norm.

The APC chieftain further said Giadom should know that his coming at this point in time of APC’s history is crucial and urgent in view of the crisis rocking the party nationwide, saying the former Rivers State Commissioner for Works is a man with scarce qualities.

By: Dennis Naku