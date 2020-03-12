Politics
My Govt Has Saved About N800m Since Assuming Office – Uzodinma
Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, says he has halted the misappropriation and embezzlement of funds in Imo State Oil Producing Area Commission, ISOPADEC, which has enabled his government to save over N800million within the shortest possible time.
The Governor, on a visit to Mmahu community in Ohaji/Egbema LGA, said that such funds were meant for the development and growth of the oil communities, regretting that past administrations had fed fat from it to the detriment of the people of the areas.
The governor disclosed this at the palace of the traditional ruler of Mmahu community in Ohaji Egbema local government area while meeting with stakeholders.
He further promised that he will ensure the funds and all the benefits accruing to an oil-producing community including the 13 per cent oil derivation were put to good use.
He urged the people to continue to abide by the government’s policies of developing the state, adding that Ohaji/Egbema and that of Oguta LGA are the fulcra of the state’s economic base.
He reiterated that his administration will continue to ensure that there’s lasting peace in the oil-rich areas of Imo state.
The traditional ruler of Mmahu community, His Royal Highness Eze Austin Iwuogu, in his response, commended the governor for his timely visit to the area, enumerating some of the challenges facing the people of the community.
He appealed for the governor’s quick intervention to ameliorate the sufferings of the people.
With Oshiomhole, Apc Can’t Survive Beyond 2023, Amaechi’s Ally Declares
A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and strong ally of the Minister of Transportation, Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has warned embattled National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, not to do anything that will sabotage the party’s National Executive Council meeting (NEC) scheduled for March 17.
Eze, a former National Publicity Secretary of the defunct new Peoples’ Democratic Party (nPDP), handed down the warning in a statement issued in Port Harcourt yesterday and made available to newsmen.
Describing Oshiomhole as ‘outgoing, Eze said under the former the nation’s ruling party, the APC, was under severe threat as a result of the ‘maladministration and crass ineptitude displayed by the former labour leader, noting that the Acting National Secretary of the party, Chief Victor Giadom, is on a rescue mission
The statement reads in part: , “As the Acting National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Victor Giadom, formally takes over the administration and running of the ruling party with the approval of President Mohammadu Buhari, Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress and erstwhile National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New Peoples’ Democratic Party (nPDP) has described the Rivers born politician as a fantastic and intelligent strategist on a divine mission, to rediscover the visions and mission of the founding fathers of the party which are currently under severe threat following the maladministration and crass ineptitude displayed by Comr. Adams Oshiomole.
Eze cautioned Adams Oshiomhole to warn his boys who are threatening to sabotage the 17th March scheduled NEC Meeting, because the period of madness and bravado in politics is gone with his ouster as the national chairman of our great party.
He lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for respecting the general opinion of members of the APC, by approving 17th March NEC meeting which he, Eze, said will usher in a new Ag. National Chairman for the party pending the convocation of a National Congress where a substantive National Chairman will be duly elected to reconcile and unite the members so as to allow for brainstorming on how to recover the States that Oshiomhole’s chairmanship freely gave to the opposition PDP’.
The APC chieftain further warned that on no account should Oshiomhole be retained as Chairman of the APC if the party must survive beyond 2023 and called on Giadom to avoid the ‘unfortunate’ mistakes of Oshiomhole, who thought that a political party is a labour union, where noisemaking is a norm.
The APC chieftain further said Giadom should know that his coming at this point in time of APC’s history is crucial and urgent in view of the crisis rocking the party nationwide, saying the former Rivers State Commissioner for Works is a man with scarce qualities.
By: Dennis Naku
Kwara APC Members Docked For Attack On Party Leaders
Eleven members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who allegedly attacked the state executive of the party at Shao town, Moro Local Government Area of Kwara, have been docked before a Kwara Magistrates’ Court yesterday.
Those arraigned are Adebayo Jimoh, Salman Amidu, Mahmud Afolabi, Olaofe Oladeji, Toyin Ayinla, Saka Mustapha, Abdulmumini Katibi, David Adebiyi, Salau Saka, Amori Rasaki and Saheed Suleiman.
The prosecutor, Insp. Zacheaus Folorunsho, told the court that the defendants were alleged to have attacked the state officials of the APC during a visit to the area with stones and other dangerous weapons.
He said that the vehicle conveying the party officials was reportedly damaged while one Jimoh Saliu, Akanbi Rufiat and Ogunremi Akinjide also sustained various injuries.
He added that the defendants were arraigned on a six-count charge of criminal conspiracy, force, assault, causing grevious hurt, inciting disturbance and mischief.
He said the alleged offences contravened Sections 97, 266, 243, 114 and 327 of the Penal Code Law.
The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.
The defendants left the issue of bail to the discrection of the court.
Magistrate Ibrahim Dasuki granted the defendants bail in the sum of N200,000 with one surety each in like sum.
Dasuki adjourned the matter till April 22, for further mention.
Plateau LG Proposes N5bn Budget For 2020
The Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau has proposed a budget of N5 billion for its services in the 2020 fiscal year.
The Chairman of the local government, Mr Lawrence Danat, disclosed this yesterday while presenting the 2020 Appropriation Bill of over N5 billion to the legislative arm of the council for its consideration and approval.
Danat told the lawmakers at the legislative chambers that the budget tagged: “Budget of Hope Phase ll”, was geared toward providing dividends of democracy to citizens of the area within both metropolitan and rural communities.
He explained that the gains recorded in the implementation of the 2019 budget had earned the council lots of accolades and awards from institutions and public spirited organisations.
According to him, “the awards are dedicated to the good people of Mangu local government for giving us the opportunity to serve them in different capacities.
“My administration maintains zero tolerance for corruption and I hope all citizens of Mangu local government will remain patriotic and committed to the yearnings and aspirations to develop the area.
“I urge the legislative arm to ensure the speedy passage of the budget,” the chairman said.
Responding on behalf of the lawmakers, one of them, Mr Emmanuel Daniel, commended the chairman and his management team for putting up a realistic budget for the area.
Daniel said that the chairman gave priority to rural development in the first year of the administration, which he said, put smiles on the faces of the rural dwellers.
He assured the chairman of prompt perusal of the budget for its quick passage. (NAN)
