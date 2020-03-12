Business
Ex-Lawmaker Tasks FG On Ailing Economy
Worried by the continuous downward trend in Nigeria’s economy, former lawmaker that represented Ihiala Federal Constituency of Anambra State at the National Assembly, Hon. Vital Okafor, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and his team to go back to the drawing board to revive the ailing economy.
He also urged the Buhari administration not to take the patience of Nigerians who have been suffering various forms of hardships for granted.
Okafor while reacting to the present economic challenges facing the country told the aviation correspondents on Tuesday that vital steps and policies aimed at bringing the nation’s economy back to life must be sincerely pursued.
He noted that the Nigerian economy was visibly going through stagnation, pointing out that every segment of the economy is going through one challenge or the other, “with high cost of goods and services, low productivity and scarcity of funds at the same time”.
According to him, “We have never had it this way in this country, in terms of productivity, security and circulation of money. It looks like the country is going through suffocation for the past few years, yet, we have a government that is in-charge.
“My advice is that the present leaders and policy makers should go back to the drawing table, and sincerely strategise, and implement policies that will bring back the economy to life, instead of looking on what or whom to blame,” “he said.
Okafor, a lawyer by profession, also urged state governments to always embark on projects that would have direct bearing on the citizens, rather than executing projects that are ill-conceived just for cheap political gains.
He advised the governors to always embark on developmental projects that will boost employment and productivity directly or indirectly, so as to improve the economy of their states.
On the various development commission bills before the National Assembly, the former lawmaker frowned at the delay in passing the South East Development Commission Bill, urging those representing the zone at the National Assembly to intensify action on lobbying their colleagues to pass the bill.
By: Corlins Walter
Business
Senate Queries $4m Payment To Lawyer From ECA
The Senate has asked the Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, to supply details of the lawyer who was paid $4 million from the already depleted excess crude account.
The accountant general was in the red chamber on Tuesday to explain the Federal Government’s achievements so far on the revenue projection for 2020. He was also expected to give reasons for the depletion in the ECA.
Idris said the country currently had $71.8 million in the ECA from $2.2 billion which the present administration inherited from the former President Goodluck Jonathan administration in 2015.
The money in the ECA, according to Idris, rose to $2.6 billion in 2016 and reduced to $2.4 billion in 2017.
He added that the money was further depleted in 2018 to $631.4 million; $324.9 million in 2019 and reduced drastically to $71.8 million.
He said the sum of $254 million was paid out this year from the $324.96m balance carried over from 2019.
He explained that $250 million was invested in the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority while a lawyer got $4m.
Idris, however, drew the anger of the Senate Committee on Finance led by the Chairman, Solomon Adeola, when he failed to supply details of the lawyer who was paid $4m as professional fee.
Adeola directed Idris to furnish the panel with details of the beneficiary and what he did to qualify for the amount.
The accountant general pledged to supply details of the information demanded to the committee before the end of the week.
According to Idris, the ECA is an escrow account set up by the Federal Government and into which the difference between the benchmark price of crude and the actual sale price thereof in the world market is paid.
He said, “The money in this account is used to serve as buffer in the event of fluctuation in oil price or reduction in supply to the international market.
“The inflows into the ECA have been fluctuating due to the positive and negative variances in the price of crude.
“The transfer into the account has witnessed downward trend in view of the low oil prices, particularly from year 2015 to date. The balance in the ECA as of 2nd March, 2020 is $71, 813,941.84,” he added.
Idris said the country had realised N10 trillion so far this year for the three tiers of government, even as he said personnel cost had gulped N493 billion; consolidated pension, N59.77bn; overhead, N46.65 and capital supplementation, N20.76 billion.
He, however, said no money had been released so far this year to fund capital projects.
When the committee probed further, he said N340 billion would be released before the end of the first quarter as capital expenditure.
Meanwhile, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has raised the alarm over the dwindling oil revenues in recent days.
He, therefore, asked four of its standing committees to immediately start discussing with relevant government agencies and experts on economy with a view to addressing the negative effects of the dwindling oil revenues.
Business
CRSG To Host International Trade Exhibition, April
The Cross River State Government has concluded arrangements to host International Trade Fair after three years of abandonment.
Briefing newsmen in Calabar, the Cross River State capital, the Managing Director of Summit Hills, Mr Joseph Ede, said the fair with a theme ‘Market Square’ will have business clinic, business mentorship and business innovations.
“We’ll be hosting a business clinic as part of the trade fair to keep participants in the know about best business practices, business innovations and the role of technology. Pitch contest and business mentorship for small businesses among others will be the core focus of the business clinic,” he said.
“Summit Hills is a state owned agency and is organising the fair in collaboration with the state Ministry of Commerce and Calabar Chamber of Commerce. The fair will take place in Calabar between April 15 and April 20, 2020.
“The Summit International Trade Fair tagged ‘Market Square’ is not just a trade fair for only physical goods and services but an opportunity for providers of digital/virtual goods and services to market their products and services,” Edet stated.
He said both big local manufacturers such as Innoson Motors and international companies which had been contacted by the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) were expected to showcase their products at the fair which will have 1,000 stands.
Edet also disclosed that traders in Ariaria market in Aba as well as owners of medium, small and micro scale enterprises had been contacted to come and showcase their goods and services at the fair.
He said products from the newly established industries in the state will be on display, adding that some of the highlights of the trade fair are business clinic, entertainment and summit marathon.
Edet regretted the inability of the Federal Government to provide security and power (electricity) in the country which will drive businesses.
“Basically, our country is a vast one and we have a lot of problems, to be very frank. I think, leadership is one of the real cause of poor business environment.
“Our leaders are supposed to provide and proffer solutions for business to thrive. If the environment is good, if leadership is good, if leaders provide conducive environment, businesses will grow. “With these, adequate security and power made available, the country will have a lot of businesses spread across board but when the environment is hash, for example, the cost of starting a business will be too much”, he said.
By: Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
Business
Capital Importation Increases By 42.69% In 2019 – NBS
The total value of capital importation in 2019 was 23.990 billion dollars, compared to 16.812 billion dollars in 2018, representing a growth of 42.69 per cent, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said.
The NBS in its “Nigerian Capital Importation, Quarter Four, 2019” report released and obtained from its website in Abuja, yesterday noted that capital imports are mostly in the hands of the public sector, driven by a demand created by immigration and other factors.
It is divided into three main investment types Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI), and Other Investments, each comprising various sub-categories.
A breakdown showed that the total value of capital importation into Nigeria in the fourth quarter of 2019 was 3.8 billion dollars, representing a decrease of 32.42 per cent compared to the third quarter which had 2.2 billion dollars.
The bureau, however, said in the same period in 2018, there was an increase of 77. 67 per cent.
The NBS added that the largest amount of capital importation by type investment was received through Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI), followed by Other Investments and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).
The NBS said that the UK emerged as the country of origin with the highest amount of capital imported with 1.2 billion dollars, while Singapore emerged second with 610.89 million dollars.
This was followed closely by the U. S. with 584.52 million dollars and South Africa with 564.99 million dollars.
For full year, the UK topped the chart with capital importation of 11 billion dollars, while USA imported 4.7 billion dollars and South Africa 2.4 billion dollars, while Singapore had 1.02 billion dollar capital imported.
The NBS said that Lagos with 3.231 billion dollars was the destination with the highest amount of capital importation in the fourth quarter of 2019 and for the full year with 17.7 billion dollars.
This was followed by Abuja with 566.8 million dollars in the fourth quarter and 6.208 billion dollars for full year 2019.
“By Bank, Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc emerged as the bank with the highest amount of capital imported into Nigeria in quarter four with 1.225 billion dollars and 8.625 billion by full year 2019,” it said.
