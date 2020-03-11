Niger Delta
Reject Posting, Get Sacked, HOS Tells Civil Servants
The Cross River State Head of Service, Dr Chris Ekeng Ita, has warned civil servants not to reject posting to new office or face disciplinary actions.
The disciplinary action includes, stopping of salary and outright sack.
Dr Ita stated this when he declared open the first quarter Head of Service meeting with directors, deputy directors and assistant directors in the state civil service for 2020, held at Lamuni Munchis, New Secretariat Complex, Calabar.
He said it is the Civil servants that will make the civil service work for themselves and the public and charged civil servants to put in positive attitude to work such as punctuality and diligent service delivery to the public.
The Head of Service warned those who do not leave their office even after retirement on grounds that there are no capable hands to replace them or perform their functions in the office and seek for contract, adding that, only the governor gives approval for contract service.
He pointed out that no Chief Executive Officer of MDAs has the powers to retain any retiree in the service as according to the Head of Service he has discovered that it is those presumed to protect the service that are destroying it.
Dr Ita emphasized that it is better for civil servants to retire with good health rather than over stay in the service that would even affect his or her terminal benefits and life after service.
Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Public Service Office, in the Head of Service Office, Elder Emmanuel Enene Eke said the choice of the directorate cadre for the meeting was because of their experiences and positions in the service which made them a cadre of good conscience and temperament.
He said that, those who refused to leave the service after retirement had become serious security risk to the service and will be handled accordingly.
Other issues deliberated upon were dressing code in the service and disregard for extant circulars by some civil servants.
By: Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
Niger Delta
Egbema Condemns Attack On Imo Governor
The Ogbako Egbema Alinso (OEA), the apex socio-cultural organisation of Egbema Ethnic Nationality, has condemned in the strongest terms the barbaric attack on the official vehicle of the governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma, during his sympathy visit to Mmahu, headquarters of Ohaji Egbema Local Government Area, in which some hoodlums stoned the governor’s car.
A statement issued by the Gbako Egbema and signed by its President, Mr Igwebuike Francis Ifi dis-associated Egbema people from the unwholesome behaviour to the governor whom Egbema people have great respect for.
Mr Ifi promised that Egbema people will assist security agencies to fish out those behind the dastard act, and regretted that the governor who was in Mmahu Egbema to sympathise with Egbema people over the killing of two Egbema indigenes by the trucks of Sterling Global Oil Resources Limited was rather attacked by some disgruntled elements.
He disclosed that the oil firm had been having issues with Egbema communities following the killing of an indigene of Mgbede who was killed by the firm’s truck in January, 2020 and also damaged Egbema roads in Egbema before the recent tragedy in which the firm’s vehicles knocked down two others at Mmahu Egbema last Friday. Several others according to him, were injured and are receiving treatment in different hospitals.
Also speaking, Dr Linus Ogbalubi explained that Egbema people will ever remain grateful for the governor’s prompt response to the death of Chioma Abel and Imo Franklin occasioned by wreckless drivers of the Indian Oil giant who rather than pipe their crude oil through pipelines resorted to trucking their products through Egbema communities.
Dr Ogbalubi who apologised to the Imo State governor on behalf of Mmahu community and the entire Egbema people blamed the ugly incident on some miscreants who are desirous to rubbish Egbema people.
He urged the Directorate of Petroleum Resources (DPR), the NNPC and Ministry of Petroleum Resources to call the Sterling Global Oil Resources to order and stop the firm from trucking their products through Egbema so as not to cause further harm to the people.
The chartered accountant pledged the support and loyalty of Egbema people to the administration of Senator Hope Uzodimma’s administration, noting that no amount of blackmail or intimidation will distract the people from being supportive of Imo State government led by Senator Uzodimma.
Niger Delta
Late Mechanic: Ikoku Traders Begin Sit-At-Home Over Autopsy Report
Mechanics and traders at the Ikoku Spare Parts Market in Port Harcourt have begun a sit-at-home protest over the alleged refusal of the Rivers State Police Command to release the body of late mechanic, Chima Ikwunado, who died in their custody as well as the police refusal to release the report of the autopsy done on him.
The traders bemoaned what they described as injustice being meted out on them by the police and their continued silence on the autopsy report done on the deceased, saying that their shops and businesses will remain closed until they receive further instructions from their leaders.
Our reporter, who visited the area about 10am, yesterday, reports that about five police patrol vans manned by armed security operatives were stationed at strategic locations at the market, while a barricade earlier mounted along the Ikwerre Road axis of the market was later removed to allow for free flow of traffic.
Though business activities were paralyzed at the market, some of the traders who were seen hanging around in small groups discussing, wondered why the Force Headquarters had kept mum on the issue; even as they complained that they were losing huge amounts of money having locked up their shops.
They said the continued silence by the police and other stakeholders on the death of Chima Ikwunado and the plight of the four other mechanics who were discharged by the court suggest a grand plot to truncate justice, but warned that the traders will not be cowed by the inaction of the police, insisting that they will mouth pressure until their demands are met.
One of the traders, Byron Aneke while speaking to our reporter said, “Our shops are closed because the police killed our colleague (Chima Ikwunado). So, we need justice, and we are in court today (Tuesday) to know what will happen next.”
Similarly, another trader who gave his name simply as Mr. Uzo said, “We were asked to lock up our shops since the court is sitting today. The locking of our shops is indefinite. If the court doesn’t give any positive judgement, we will not give up. For now, we pray our voices will be heard by the government and other stakeholders”.
Speaking earlier, Chairman of the Ikoku Spare Parts Market, Chief Anthony Alaribole reiterated his call on the police to release the autopsy report conducted on late Chima Ikwunado, which he said, the cost the family a fortune to hire the services of a pathologist.
“One of our demands is first and foremost to show us Chima’s body. The court process is ongoing, we are not interfering. We are just pressuring to ensure that the police do the needful. I say the family struggled to pay up to N200, 000 to hire a pathologist.
By: Dennis Naku & Precious Nwiuebari
Niger Delta
N37m Fraud: Court Remands Fake NNPC Staff In PH Prison
A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State has remanded Ebioenang Monday George to prison custody following his arraignment, last Monday by the Port Harcourt Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on 23-counts of forgery and obtaining by false pretence.
George, through his company, Bravem Service Limited, while posing as a staff of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), allegedly obtained N37million from his victim in the guise of helping to supply them with two million barrels of Bonny Light Crude.
He was arraigned before the Federal High Court presided over by Justice E. A. Obile in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.
The defendant, who was docked alongside his company, Bravem Services Limited, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.
One of the counts reads: “That you Ebioenang Monday George being the managing director of Bravem Services Limited on or about the 11th March, 2015 at Port Harcourt, Rivers State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to defraud did obtain the sum of N19million from I. C. S. Energy Limited through your company’s account, Bravem Services Limited domiciled in First Bank Plc with account number 2016700822 by false pretence, when you presented yourself as a staff of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and capable of selling one cargo carrying two million barrels of Bonny Light Crude Oil, a pretence you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(1) b of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act. No 14 of 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act”.
