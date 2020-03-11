PDP Youths Move Against Alaibe

The Rivers State Government says the issue of artisanal refining and crude oil theft has become a serious menace with glaring impact on the environment and inhabitants.

The state Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo stated this during a stake holder’s consultative engagement on Modular Refineries at the Government House in Port Harcourt, yesterday.

According to Banigo, the situation at hand is multifaceted and requires a multidimensional approach, noting that the state government under the watch of Governor Nyesom Wike initiated various measures to curtail the menace.

This, she said, includes the inauguration of a high powered technical committee of technocrats saddled with the responsibility of carrying out scientific investigation and proffer necessary abatement measures.

Banigo said government in alliance with security apparatus also deployed necessary actions against the operators, with laudable campaign programmes put in place.

The deputy governor, however, regretted that, the effect of these approaches was relatively slow due to the huge scale of diverse interest.

Banigo stressed that the state government have refused to relent but to explore more avenues in ending this crisis and save our environment because government was deeply concerned about the wellbeing of the Rivers people.

“To this end, based on the Federal Government pronouncement in 2016 on the establishment of the modular refining process and its readiness to encourage and support equity participation of the state government and registered local cooperatives.

“His Excellency, Chief Nyesom Wike considered the vast benefits of this scheme and has approved its implementation in the state. He also directed the commencement of necessary actions for the realization of this scheme in the state”, Banigo further stressed.

The deputy governor, who expressed the hope that the meeting would robustly explore possible areas of strategies on how to put in place a well-coordinated and feasible process on the implementation of the scheme disclosed that the scheme is designed to be entrepreneurial driven.

In his remarks, the state Commissioner for Environment, Dr. Igbiks Tamuno, said the project would address the root of the Port Harcourt soot problem.

The meeting had chairmen and members of the state House of Assembly Committee on Environment, Energy, Commissioners as well as local government chairmen in attendance.