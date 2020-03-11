Sports
Kanu Wants Ighalo In S’Eagles Squad
Nigerian legend Nwankwo Kanu has called for Odion Ighalo to come out of international retirement and feature for the Super Eagles once again.
Ighalo called time on his career with the national team following the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, where he was top scorer with five goals and helped Nigeria claim the bronze medals.
The 30-year-old has since joined Manchester United on loan for the remainder of the 2019/20 season a move which was initially scoffed at, but he has silenced critics with a return of three goals in seven appearances.
And Kanu believes that Ighalo’s form warrants a return to the Nigerian national team, especially with key qualifiers for the 2021 AFCON and 2022 World Cup between now and the end of the year.
“Nigeria needs every good player no matter where they are playing or their age.
“If he performs in Manchester United, we will ask him to come back and tell him to forget what he said.
“This is football and we have to watch and see how the situation would unfold. Not just Ighalo, Nigeria need whoever is in form,” Kanu said.
Ighalo will look to add to his goal tally for the Red Devils when they play Austrian side LASK in their next UEFA Europa League clash on Thursday evening.
Sports
Milo Championship Gets Tip Off Date
The Kwara preliminaries for the 22nd edition of Nestle Milo Basketball Championship has been scheduled to tip off from March 14 to March 21, at the Ilorin stadium complex.
In a letter sent by the state Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development to the state basketball association, it said the championship would last for a week.
Secretary of the Kwara Basketball Association, Bello Azeez, confirmed that registration and submission of entry forms is ongoing, adding that the draw for the event and tip off has been earmarked for March 14.
He also explained that a capacity building workshop for coaches and game masters will feature in this year’s edition between March 18 to March 19.
It would be recalled that during the 2019 edition, University of Ilorin Secondary School came first ahead of St. Anthony in the boys category, while St. Charles defeated Queen Elizabeth School in the female category.
Sports
Edo 2020: Cross River Athletes Ready To Win Laurels – Ayade
As part of the tradition and requirements for the National Sports Festival, the ‘Unity Torch’ which symbolises unity and the symbol of the festival has been received in Calabar,the Cross River State capital by the Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, at the U. J. Esuene Sports Stadium, Calabar.
Speaking during the reception of the unity torch, the state governor, Prof. Ben Ayade said that the state is a major player in the National Sports Festival and is happy to have received the torch, adding that the enthusiasm in the air as conveyed by the athletes indicates that they are ready to storm Edo 2020 and win many laurels.
The Governor who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Prof. Ivara Ejemot Esu, averred that “Cross River State no dey carry last” and that the state athletes have been training very hard and he is sure they will come back with as many gold medals as possible and make the state proud.
He wished the athletes the best as they compete in the festival, calling on Nigerians to watch out for Cross River athletes as they are ready to give them the best competition.
Also speaking, the Cross River State Commissioner for Sports and Cinematography, Chief Offu Aya stated that Athletes from the state have been training and are ready to make Cross River proud and return back her glory days, adding that their rigorous training would pay off as they compete against their opponents from other states.
The Commissioner charged them to be good ambassadors of the State and put in their best to ensure that many laurels in Golds are won for the state.
On his part, the Zonal Coordinator, South South Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports, Mr Sylvester Essiet, explained that every festival, the torch of unity goes round the federation, informing that the significance is that it promotes peace, unity and friendship, which is the hallmark of sports.
He further explained that the unity torch relay was flagged off on the 30th of January, 2020 by the President and has gone round the states in the Noth East, North Central, North West and South East while Calabar marks the beginning of the South South states tour, noting that after the South South states, the torch would move to the South West and finally to Edo State on the 22nd of March for the official opening ceremony of the 20th National Sports Festival.
Mr Essiet also informed that the host state is more than 90% ready for the festival and all the athletes and sports enthusiasts are looking forward to a fantastic and robust festival come 22nd March to April 1, 2020 in Edo State.
He therefore, called on all stakeholders irrespective of their state of origin to support and make sure it succeeds, noting that the National Sports Festival is an opportunity and a platform for the country to identify and produce athletes that will represent the country continentally.
By: Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
Sports
NPFL: First Goal Excites Rivers United’s Striker
Rivers United Football Club of Port Harcourt striker, Ogbonna Onuoha has expressed joy, as he scored his first goal in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) 2019/2020 season, against IfeanyiUba, on Sunday.
According to him, he has been working hard to make sure he score goals for his club.
Onuoha, said this in an exclusive interview with Tidesports last Sunday after he scored the only goal that gave United the victory over IfeanyUba ,at Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt.
“Actually I feel very excited because I have been working so hard to score a goal and today God has opened my way to get a goal for my club,” Onuoha said.
He explained that as a striker if you did not score goals you feel disappointed, adding that fans and supporters will lost confidence in you.
“ As a striker, your job is to score goals and when you are not scoring, your supporters will lost confidence in you, from today goal scoring has started,” he explained.
The former Nigeria Under 17 international, further said that for scoring the first goal, God has opened door for more goals, saying that he will continue to work hard to give his team the best support to win matches.
By: Kiadum Edookor
Trending
-
News2 days ago
Berger Begins Placement Of Beams At Flyover Bridge
-
Featured2 days ago
For South-South Regional Integration
-
Niger Delta2 days ago
Delta Community Sends SOS To Buhari Over Herdsmen Attacks
-
Featured2 days ago
FG Hunts Ex-Govs, Ministers On Double Pay, Life Pensions …Demands Full List From SERAP To Invoke Court Order On Defaulters …Kwankwaso, Akpabio, Akume, Egwu, Others Named …Amaechi, Ngige, Fashola, Fayemi, Deny Involvement
-
Niger Delta2 days ago
Ex-Agitators Want Presidency To Supervise Amnesty Programme
-
News2 days ago
RSG To Construct Five-Star Hotel At Pleasure Park
-
Featured2 days ago
350 Christians Killed In 2020 In Nigeria -Rights Group
-
Law/Judiciary2 days ago
Improved Security Excites Rivers Residents