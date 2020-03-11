Italian FA Moves To Save Troost-Ekong, Aina

Nigerian Duo William Troost-Ekong and Ola Aina could avoid been sucked into the relegation battle in Serie A as the Italian FA, FIGC, is considering halting the current season due to the rising spate of Coronavirus cases.

After a meeting on Tuesday, the FIGC admits it faces a tough decision which may see the current season totally suspended.

Tidesports source confirmed that Serie A would stop until 3 April following a government decree issued on Monday.

FIGC President Gabriele Gravina also put forward alternative options if the season can not be concluded.

Currently, Udinese and Torino FC are 14th and 15th in the table respectively but could avoid relegation based on the options tabled.

They are also three points and two points above the relegation zone and both have failed to win a league game in the last five matches.

The options include staging play-offs, not having a champion for 2019-20 or declaring the current standings final.

Play-offs would take place to determine the champions, European qualification and the three clubs to be relegated to Serie B.

But if the title winner is decided by the current standings then Juventus would be Italian champions for a ninth straight season, having gone back above Lazio with a 2-0 win over third-placed Inter Milan on Sunday.

As it stands, there are 12 full rounds of matches still to be played, plus another four fixtures which have been postponed, and the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-finals.

The alternatives are due to be discussed at a meeting of the federal council on 23 March.

Should the season resume, it was also proposed at Tuesday’s meeting that clubs take advantage of all available dates until 31 May.