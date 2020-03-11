Editorial
Fresh Call For National Unity
Fifty years after the Nigerian Civil War, which claimed well over 2.5 million lives, destroyed hundreds of thousands of properties, and rendered millions permanently maimed and traumatised in just about three years, principal actors, survivors, political leaders, historians, activists and other players in the Nigerian Project, last week, converged to provoke a sombre reflection, and warned against utterances and actions capable of triggering the disintegration of the country while advising that the catastrophe of the war years should serve as pivotal driving force for the promotion of peace, national reconciliation, cohesion and unity.
The warning was accentuated by diverse leaders across the nation from different professions, religious and ethnic orientations at the ‘Never Again Conference 2020’ organised by the Igbo think-tank, Nzuko Umunna and Ndigbo Lagos, in collaboration with civil society organisations. At the core of the conference was an x-ray of the major causes and consequences of the ill-fated Civil War and a critical appraisal of the present state of the nation which shows a seemingly dangerous replay of events in virtually all spheres of the Nigerian state.
Consequently, speaker after speaker noted that the complex dynamics, including heavily diverse cultures, tradition, religious affiliations and social backgrounds which have made it difficult for Nigerians to forge a strong, virile, progressive, peaceful and united nation, should be quickly harnessed, coalesced and weaved together in harmony to shut out any tendency to plunge the country into another Civil War. They regretted that the failure of Nigeria to move forward in peace and sustainable progress was because of the brazen disrespect of the majority and crass insistence of a minority group to foist its interests in the workings of the executive, legislative, judicial and even military and security superstructures without regard to the consequential violent implosion which such could unleash on the nation.
The leaders pointed at the various unfolding events of the last few years, including rising cases of abuse of power, outright impunity, looting of national treasury and assets, disregard for the rule of law and constitutionality, nepotism, tribalism, lack of compliance with the federal character principle, and targeted systemic violent attacks, killings and acts of war against people of other ethnic groups, and warned that the situation was capable of forcing the majority to fight back, thereby pushing the country into the brink of another civil war.
The Tide completely agrees that the songs of war, inciting, toxic and inflammatory attacks on people of other ethnic groups are heightening tension. We worry that violent attacks, killings, and kidnapping of people of certain tribes, religion and/or perceived to be of a given social status are taking a dangerous crescendo too. Even the deliberate government strategy to recruit and appoint people from a section of the country into virtually all critical sectors, agencies or departments at the federal level calls for concern.
We, therefore, caution harbingers of discord and war to remember the atrocities of the civil war and realise that so many things have changed and that the result of another potential war may never be the same. We say so because history tells us that no nation has ever survived two civil wars intact.
While we insist that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Nigeria is non-negotiable, we appeal to all players to respect the expressed interests of others, and allow the divergent views to co-exist for the peace and unity of the nation. Indeed, the best way to bring this to life is to key into the urgency to restructure the country with the objective of giving the people a true and acceptable federal structure under which each federating unit would deploy its resources to conquer poverty amongst the people while the rich and the poor cohabit in harmony.
We believe that only a patriotic commitment to peaceful and united Nigeria would lead the present and future generations to a country with tolerant and inclusive political, economic, social and security systems for all. To achieve these, our leaders must entrench the core values of democratic principles and eschew ethnic, religious differences so that the country’s driving force can revert to the ideal: merit, hardwork, creativity and innovation.
For us, there is no better time to raise the alarm than now because the fabric of the Nigerian state has been threatened and weakened by years of degenerate government tactics aimed at marginalising and alienating the majority in governance, repression and deployment of brute force to crush opposition, glorification of injustice and inequality, and other antics that enhance division and incite people to hate.
This is why we urge leaders in various sectors to heed the lesson of the civil war and the clarion call to do everything within their powers to promote peaceful coexistence and national unity. This is a call to duty and a task for all Nigerians.
One Building Collapse Too Many
The death of nine persons with 31 others injured when a seven-storey-building collapsed along Woji Road in the GRA Phase 2 axis of Port Harcourt on Friday, November 23, 2018, has once again called attention to the level of abnormality going on in Nigeria.
According to reports, the building which was under construction, collapsed after an additional floor was added to it. The government has sympathised with those who lost their loved ones. The Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, who visited the site also ordered the arrest of the owner and all those involved in the construction of the ill-fated building.
Experts have said that some factors responsible for such occurrences include dominance of quacks in the construction industry, design error, poor construction supervision, conversion of residential buildings to commercial houses, abandoned structures, civil commotion; natural disasters, code of practice, effect of high temperature, developers interference, poor building materials and lack of building maintenance culture, among others.
But basic requirement for approval of building plans is that planning and design should be executed by persons with current licences from the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), Architects Registration Council of Nigeria (ARCON) and the Council of Registered Planners. There have been cases where building plans of a one-storey building are approved without being certified, and sealed by COREN registered engineers.
It is against this backdrop that The Tide welcomes the swift action taken by the Rivers State Government in setting up a five-man judicial commission of inquiry headed by Hon. Justice Adolphus Enebeli to look into the circumstances surrounding the collapsed building in Port Harcourt. We expect the panel to do the needful and come out with measures that will lead to a permanent solution to the menace and check the re-occurrence of such ugly incident.
We equally urge all stakeholders to place emphasis on use of right materials for construction of buildings and other infrastructure, periodic testing of building materials and concretes during construction, employment of the right calibre of professionals and artisans in the design and construction of buildings, ensure that designs are checked, cross-checked by the right professionals, sealed and approved before construction can commence.
We also suggest that Nigerians should imbibe the practice of adopting preventive, corrective and condition-based maintenance culture and reporting cases of buildings showing signs of failure to the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) and Prevention Investigation and Failure Analysis Committee. By so doing, lives may be saved. Also, there should be a review and enforcement of urban planning laws to regulate building products and processes.
The professional bodies should come together and set up a development control resource centre as it has become obvious that development control in the public sector is not working. Government must come up with specific legislations and set up specific standards on building construction.
We reckon that as long as artisans are left to manage construction processes, and until defaulters are convicted and jailed, building collapse would persist in the country.
Therefore, to avert a repeat of this sad development, the prevailing disregard for professionalism must stop henceforth. Professionals engaged in building projects should be sanctioned if found culpable. Professional bodies in the built sector should as a matter of urgency demand the immediate reconciliation of all the urban and physical planning laws as well as the immediate domestication of the National Building Code.
While we commiserate with the families of victims, an improved level of compliance to constructive principles by construction industry stakeholders is required to check building collapse.
Rivers And FG Projects’ Refund
After almost two decades of dilly-dallying, the Federal Government has finally given assurances that it would refund money expended by the Rivers State Government on the execution of federal projects, particularly road infrastructure development projects across the state. The pledge came following satisfactory verification inspection of specific federal road projects, which had apparently been in dispute between the Federal Government and the Rivers State Government since the administration of Dr Peter Odili in the state.
Speaking shortly after a tour of no fewer than six projects in the state, the Chairman, Federal Executive Council Projects Verification Team, Minister of State for Education, Hon Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, said that, “The Federal Government has always cooperated with the people of Rivers State. Rivers State is the strongest economic base of the country, and anything that the Federal Government will do for the Government and people of Rivers State, the Federal Government will respond accordingly. The President is a stickler for the rules. We have addressed this everywhere, except for five states that we are now verifying. No state has had an issue”.
Admitting that over the years, the Rivers State Government had done splendid work in the construction of key projects in the state, Nwajiuba stressed that, “Terrific work has been done by the Government and people of Rivers State on behalf of the Federal Government. The governor has taken us on extensive review of more than six projects that we came to inspect. I am glad we took time out to go and see all of them and verify them physically. We are really sure that the state government has done what is right”.
During the projects review visit, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, had taken the team on verification tour of the 42km dualisation of Airport-Isiokpo-Elele-Omerelu Road, which cost the government about N37billion; the reconstructed and dualised Ikwerre Road from Education to Agip flyover junction; the flyover at Agip-Rumueme-Abacha roundabout, which cost some N3.9billion; the flyover on East-West Road at Obiri-Ikwerre with rotary turning and service lanes, which cost N5.3billion; the Eleme Junction flyover and interchange which cost N7.2billion; and the phases one and two of the dualised Ada-George Road which took over N6.3billion off Rivers Government coffers, as well as additional inspection of the ongoing three flyover projects at Rebisi, Rumuogba and Okoro-Nu-Odu, which collectively are costing the state N21billion. Put together in financial terms, the first six projects cost the state government an estimated N59.7billion without any cost attached to the second project while the inclusion of the ongoing three flyover projects increases the debt owed Rivers State Government to over N80.7billion.
Without conceding that the above projects are the only ones for which the Federal Government has yet to refund the Rivers State Government the cost of its expenses, The Tide thinks that taunting the refund of a paltry N40billion at this time, though may sound good to some, is completely far lower than expected. Yes, if true, N40billion may be a good start for Federal Government that had refused to reimburse Rivers State Government its expenses on federal projects for about two decades, it is critical to remind the Federal Government that whatever amount it is considering ought to be paid with accruable interest because the value of the Naira at the time of execution of those projects makes its payment now almost worthless.
Besides, we recall that the former governors, Dr Peter Odili and Chibuike Amaechi, had during their tenures, pleaded with the Federal Government to refund the state government the amounts spent on federal projects executed on behalf of the former to no avail. We specifically note Amaechi’s appeal in February, 2013, to the Federal Government to refund the state government a whooping N105billion spent on 405km of federal roads across the state between 2007 and 2013 alone. We are also aware that Governor Nyesom Wike, has since 2015 made several appeals to the Federal Government to refund the state government money it spent on federal road projects across the state without any positive moves to reciprocate the gesture of the people and government of the state.
While we applaud the present administration for consistently pressuring the Federal Government to refund the huge debt owed the state in this respect, we specially believe that the Federal Government’s assurances of positive response at this time is due mainly to the fact that the state government took meticulous time to pay attention to details, and do the right thing by following due process as a great respecter of the cherished democratic norm of basic rule of law in governance. We particularly feel this sense of protection and belonging now because the present administration has succeeded in restoring lost confidence in the average Rivers man, who had over the years, bore the burden of the oppressive policies of the Federal Government designed and deliberately implemented to deny the state its due in spite of the enormous contributions it has made in the socio-economic and industrial development of Nigeria. We, therefore, urge the Wike-led government not to relent in fighting for the interest of Rivers State and its people.
Even so, we insist that the Rivers State Government should not be intimidated by anything and anybody in demanding for its due from the Federal Government. In this regard, we advise that the Rivers State Government should not shirk its responsibility to demand for the refund of all Rivers money spent on other projects executed in the state on behalf of the Federal Government. Indeed, the government’s demand should not be limited to the full refund of over N80.7billion spent on the above nine projects, but must include the Etche-Chokocho Road, repeated investments in the rehabilitation and maintenance of Port Harcourt-Aba Road; East-West Road, particularly Mbiama-Emohua and Eleme Junction – Onne sections; Port Harcourt – Owerre Road; construction of Trans Kalabari Road; Ogoni-Opobo-Andoni Road; Omoku-Owerre Road; Air Force Junction and Eliozu flyover projects, Prof Tam David-West Road; Trans Amadi-Slaughter-Woji-Elelenwo Road; Peter Odili-Woji-Akpajo Road, Rumuokurusi-Eneka-Igwuruta Road; and Rumuokwuta-Mgbuoba-Ozuoba-Choba Road; among others. These projects cost the state a fortune, and ought to be refunded by the Federal Government for reinvestment in other areas to consolidate the development of the state for the benefit of posterity. This is not asking for too much!
Oil Marketers And Incessant Strikes
Recently, residents of Rivers State had their social and economic lives disrupted as petroleum tanker drivers and others under the auspices of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), and the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, (IPMAN) embarked on an industrial action that shut down the distribution and sale of petroleum products in the state for two days.
This happened inspite of the spirited effort of the Rivers State Government to avert the action as some parties in conflict reneged in keeping faith with the understanding reached with government. The parties in dispute were the petroleum sector workers and security agencies, the military authorities of 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, in particular.
In a joint statement issued by IPMAN Chairman in Rivers State, Obele Ngei Chu, and Chairman of Licensed Petrol Station Owners (LIPSO) in Rivers State, Sunny Nkpe, the members of the unions had raised an alarm over what they described as incessant seizure of their trucks by operatives of the Nigerian Army.
They accused the soldiers of illegally impounding and keeping in their (Army) custody, no fewer than 14 trucks loaded with petroleum products and insisted on embarking on the industrial action unless the trucks were released to them.
The union leaders eventually made good their threat, notwithstanding the intervention of the state government through the Commissioner for Energy and Natural Resources, Dr Peter Medee, as the release of the trucks was not effected within the time frame envisaged by the angry petroleum products dealers.
Within only 48 hours that the strike held, Premium Motor Spirit or petrol sold for as high as N350 per litre in Port Harcourt; commuters got stranded on the roads while many had to trek long distances as transport fares went up to as high as 100 per cent in some routes within the city. This is just to mention only a few of the several concomitant disruptions, dislocations and crippling inconveniences the people endured.
Normalcy may have since returned with the calling off of the strike and resumption of business by the petroleum marketers, thanks to the robust intervention and demonstration of the highest level of responsibility and responsiveness demonstrated by the Rivers State Government in the quick resolution of the crisis, but The Tide thinks that the time is now for all stakeholders to engage in order to forestall the recurrent highly costly incident that hurts not only residents but the economy of the state as well.
Against this backdrop, we urge the state government to initiate a multi-sectoral stakeholders standing committee comprising the petroleum sector unions, the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), the security agencies, the state government and any other relevant bodies to deal with all issues pertaining to petroleum products distribution in the state. The thinking is that such a committee, when functional and effective, will be able to address and reduce to the barest minimum, if not eliminate, all misunderstandings, misgivings and misrepresentations between the dealers and law enforcement agencies before they snowball into conflicts.
That said, The Tide is also of the opinion that the leaderships of the petroleum sector unions need to do more to educate and enlighten their members to be better disciplined and law abiding. So far, it’s been obvious that their tendency to be indisciplined and lawless because of their capacity to cause socio-economic upheaval easily is very high.
Surely, the frequency of their altercation with the security agencies and other law enforcement personnel will be minimized if they are enlightened to understand that their right to operate does not supersede the rights of others to exist and operate their businesses as well without undue interference.
Members of IPMAN and LIPSO must also rein in their appetite for inordinate profits that lures them into engaging in sharp practices. While we concede to the dealers their obligation to protect their members, they must exhibit greater obligation to demonstrate patriotism to their fatherland by the sanctions they impose on saboteurs among them who indulge in products’ diversion, hoarding, inaccurate dispensing of products, selling above regulated price and sundry unwholesome activities.
Without undermining the brave, gallant, patriotic and sacrificial efforts of security agencies in undertaking the daunting challenge of enforcement of law and order in our society, it is very disturbing to note that most of the criminal elements in the distribution chain of petroleum products are aided, abetted, encouraged and given security cover by law enforcement agents of the state.
We believe that the level of economic sabotage experienced in the petroleum sector will be tolerable if some security personnel do not engage actively in the illegal business and refuse to be compromised. It is common knowledge that while those who are able to pay are allowed and aided to burst pipelines, steal crude oil, illegally refine and convey same to the market, others who attempt to play smart are usually caught in the dragnet and made a public show of. It is as well a common sight to behold security escorts accompanying products that are being diverted while impediments are placed on genuine and lawful endeavours for failure to grease their palms.
Our clarion call is for our security agents to exercise strict patriotism motivated discipline and professionalism in the discharge of their duties to the state, and that is to ensure that no criminal goes scot-free while the law abiding is not hindered or made to suffer unjustly under any guise. It is, indeed, every stakeholder’s responsibility to ensure a seamless availability of petroleum products to Nigerians at all times. The economy of the country and state will be the better for it as well.
