Editorial
Against Repentant Insurgents’ Bill
In what looks like a poor imitation of the Amnesty Programme in the Niger Delta, a bill seeking to establish an agency for rehabilitation of repentant Boko Haram members is about to be passed into law by the Senate.
But unlike the Amnesty Programme in the Niger Delta where the ex-agitators were known and reasons for their agitation were well spelt out, the Boko Haram insurgents are terrorists who derive joy in killing innocent people without provocation and justification. The recent bill by the former Governor of Yobe State and Senator representing Yobe East, Ibrahim Geidam, cannot, therefore, be said to have met the criteria for which an Amnesty Programme in the Niger Delta was established.
Among other curious motives, the Geidam bill titled ‘Establishment of the National Agency for the Education, Rehabilitation, Deradicalisation and Integration of Repentant Insurgents in Nigeria and for Other Connected Purposes’, seeks to deradicalise repentant insurgents and equip them with requisite skills.
According to Senator Geidam, the bill “will help rehabilitate and reintegrate the defectors, repentant and forcefully conscripted members of the insurgent group, Boko Haram, to make them useful members of the society and provide an avenue for reconciliation and promote national security.
“It will also encourage other members of the group who are still engaged in the insurgency to abandon the group, especially in the face of the military pressure and enable the government to derive insider-information about the insurgency group for greater understanding of the group and its inner workings”.
The Yobe East Senator also believes that the bill “will enable government to use the defectors to fight the unrepentant insurgents”.
Details of the bill show that the proposed agency will rely majorly on funds from the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), and 0.5 per cent of the allocation of the six North East States.
The Tide finds inexplicable the rationale behind the idea of creating an agency to rehabilitate veritable savages when the victims of their bestialities are languishing in internally displaced persons’ (IDPs) camps.
There is no gainsaying the fact that for the eleventh year running, the Boko Haram terrorist group has remained a raging inferno that costs the country so much in human and material terms. Worst is the apparent helplessness of the Federal Government to contain the monster. The government’s assurance that Boko Haram would soon be history has become trite. The more the government promises to decimate the terrorist group, the more vicious it becomes.
But is the rehabilitation of the lunatic group the solution to insurgency in the country? The answer is No. It is against this backdrop that we frown at the reported release of 1,400 Boko Haram ‘’suspects’’ and a bill currently before the Senate for the establishment of a national agency to educate and rehabilitate repentant insurgents. The bill, which has already passed the first reading in the Red Chamber, is a mockery of the fight against insurgency and the unspeakable tragedy that has been wreacked on the nation by the Boko Haram sect in the last one decade.
It is appalling that members of a terrorist group who should be charged with treason and subjected to condign punishment are being treated with kid’s gloves.
For us, the idea of establishing an agency to take care of the terrorists who gleefully celebrate the decapitation of fellow humans and the casualties resulting from their bestialities is irreconcilable. The bill is curious and raises more questions than answers. Is the rehabilitation of members of the lunatic band the appropriate action to assuage the grief of widows and orphans left behind by those who died fighting against these same fanatics?
If the bill sails through, how do we get justice for so many officers and men of the Nigerian Armed Forces who, in the service to their fatherland, have paid the supreme price fighting Boko Haram? How would the government justify the humongous amount of the nation’s resources, including borrowing, that had been channelled into confronting the terrorists?
It is also unthinkable that the government will have to spend borrowed money to rehabilitate those who have immensely contributed to its financial crisis, should Geidam’s bill become law.
Again, how do we distinguish between pretenders and genuinely-repentant insurgents? What is the guarantee that many, if not most of the supposedly repentant insurgents will not find their way back to the fold of their fellow fanatics after gathering information that will enable them to wreak havoc in greater measure?
Like many other Nigerians, we fear that releasing the ‘repentant’ Boko Haram militants into civilian population could be counter-productive as there is high likelihood of hardened fighters returning to the terror group to commit more atrocities, just as there is the likelihood that the bill, if passed, will breed more insurgents.
The bill is, therefore, not only needless, but also a misplaced priority. This is even so that the nationality of the insurgents may be difficult to ascertain.
We also doubt if the Boko Haram elements who kill for no cause or justification can be rehabilitated. We advise that funds meant to rehabilitate them should be used to correct infrastructural decay in the area of roads, electricity and water supply. Better still, the funds can be used to fund the Army, the police and other security agencies as well as proper equipment to fight the insurgents.
Meanwhile, we believe that the situation in the North-East has been properly taken care of with the establishment of the North East Development Commission (NEDC). That commission should be well-funded and well-equipped to tackle all the socio-economic malaise which breed insurgents in that geo-political zone.
It will amount to a waste of resources to channel resources that are supposed to be used to bring an end to terrorism and the orgy of violence into setting up an agency in the name of rehabilitating a terrorist group that does not care a hoot about human lives.
We believe that the country is currently at war with insurgents, and the war must be fought to its logical conclusion. Deradicalisation can only come after the terrorist group has been defeated. Therefore, Geidam’s bill at this moment when the war is on amounts to putting the cart before the horse.
The bill, if passed into law, will not only offend the sensibilities of all the victims of Boko Haram’s insanity, it will also be an indication of appeasement if not outright capitulation. If this happens, both the sponsor and the Senate that passed the bill into law will be as quilty as the Boko Haram lunatics that have made the country a theatre of needless war for the past 11 years. Nigerians are watching.
Editorial
Fresh Call For National Unity
Fifty years after the Nigerian Civil War, which claimed well over 2.5 million lives, destroyed hundreds of thousands of properties, and rendered millions permanently maimed and traumatised in just about three years, principal actors, survivors, political leaders, historians, activists and other players in the Nigerian Project, last week, converged to provoke a sombre reflection, and warned against utterances and actions capable of triggering the disintegration of the country while advising that the catastrophe of the war years should serve as pivotal driving force for the promotion of peace, national reconciliation, cohesion and unity.
The warning was accentuated by diverse leaders across the nation from different professions, religious and ethnic orientations at the ‘Never Again Conference 2020’ organised by the Igbo think-tank, Nzuko Umunna and Ndigbo Lagos, in collaboration with civil society organisations. At the core of the conference was an x-ray of the major causes and consequences of the ill-fated Civil War and a critical appraisal of the present state of the nation which shows a seemingly dangerous replay of events in virtually all spheres of the Nigerian state.
Consequently, speaker after speaker noted that the complex dynamics, including heavily diverse cultures, tradition, religious affiliations and social backgrounds which have made it difficult for Nigerians to forge a strong, virile, progressive, peaceful and united nation, should be quickly harnessed, coalesced and weaved together in harmony to shut out any tendency to plunge the country into another Civil War. They regretted that the failure of Nigeria to move forward in peace and sustainable progress was because of the brazen disrespect of the majority and crass insistence of a minority group to foist its interests in the workings of the executive, legislative, judicial and even military and security superstructures without regard to the consequential violent implosion which such could unleash on the nation.
The leaders pointed at the various unfolding events of the last few years, including rising cases of abuse of power, outright impunity, looting of national treasury and assets, disregard for the rule of law and constitutionality, nepotism, tribalism, lack of compliance with the federal character principle, and targeted systemic violent attacks, killings and acts of war against people of other ethnic groups, and warned that the situation was capable of forcing the majority to fight back, thereby pushing the country into the brink of another civil war.
The Tide completely agrees that the songs of war, inciting, toxic and inflammatory attacks on people of other ethnic groups are heightening tension. We worry that violent attacks, killings, and kidnapping of people of certain tribes, religion and/or perceived to be of a given social status are taking a dangerous crescendo too. Even the deliberate government strategy to recruit and appoint people from a section of the country into virtually all critical sectors, agencies or departments at the federal level calls for concern.
We, therefore, caution harbingers of discord and war to remember the atrocities of the civil war and realise that so many things have changed and that the result of another potential war may never be the same. We say so because history tells us that no nation has ever survived two civil wars intact.
While we insist that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Nigeria is non-negotiable, we appeal to all players to respect the expressed interests of others, and allow the divergent views to co-exist for the peace and unity of the nation. Indeed, the best way to bring this to life is to key into the urgency to restructure the country with the objective of giving the people a true and acceptable federal structure under which each federating unit would deploy its resources to conquer poverty amongst the people while the rich and the poor cohabit in harmony.
We believe that only a patriotic commitment to peaceful and united Nigeria would lead the present and future generations to a country with tolerant and inclusive political, economic, social and security systems for all. To achieve these, our leaders must entrench the core values of democratic principles and eschew ethnic, religious differences so that the country’s driving force can revert to the ideal: merit, hardwork, creativity and innovation.
For us, there is no better time to raise the alarm than now because the fabric of the Nigerian state has been threatened and weakened by years of degenerate government tactics aimed at marginalising and alienating the majority in governance, repression and deployment of brute force to crush opposition, glorification of injustice and inequality, and other antics that enhance division and incite people to hate.
This is why we urge leaders in various sectors to heed the lesson of the civil war and the clarion call to do everything within their powers to promote peaceful coexistence and national unity. This is a call to duty and a task for all Nigerians.
Editorial
One Building Collapse Too Many
The death of nine persons with 31 others injured when a seven-storey-building collapsed along Woji Road in the GRA Phase 2 axis of Port Harcourt on Friday, November 23, 2018, has once again called attention to the level of abnormality going on in Nigeria.
According to reports, the building which was under construction, collapsed after an additional floor was added to it. The government has sympathised with those who lost their loved ones. The Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, who visited the site also ordered the arrest of the owner and all those involved in the construction of the ill-fated building.
Experts have said that some factors responsible for such occurrences include dominance of quacks in the construction industry, design error, poor construction supervision, conversion of residential buildings to commercial houses, abandoned structures, civil commotion; natural disasters, code of practice, effect of high temperature, developers interference, poor building materials and lack of building maintenance culture, among others.
But basic requirement for approval of building plans is that planning and design should be executed by persons with current licences from the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), Architects Registration Council of Nigeria (ARCON) and the Council of Registered Planners. There have been cases where building plans of a one-storey building are approved without being certified, and sealed by COREN registered engineers.
It is against this backdrop that The Tide welcomes the swift action taken by the Rivers State Government in setting up a five-man judicial commission of inquiry headed by Hon. Justice Adolphus Enebeli to look into the circumstances surrounding the collapsed building in Port Harcourt. We expect the panel to do the needful and come out with measures that will lead to a permanent solution to the menace and check the re-occurrence of such ugly incident.
We equally urge all stakeholders to place emphasis on use of right materials for construction of buildings and other infrastructure, periodic testing of building materials and concretes during construction, employment of the right calibre of professionals and artisans in the design and construction of buildings, ensure that designs are checked, cross-checked by the right professionals, sealed and approved before construction can commence.
We also suggest that Nigerians should imbibe the practice of adopting preventive, corrective and condition-based maintenance culture and reporting cases of buildings showing signs of failure to the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) and Prevention Investigation and Failure Analysis Committee. By so doing, lives may be saved. Also, there should be a review and enforcement of urban planning laws to regulate building products and processes.
The professional bodies should come together and set up a development control resource centre as it has become obvious that development control in the public sector is not working. Government must come up with specific legislations and set up specific standards on building construction.
We reckon that as long as artisans are left to manage construction processes, and until defaulters are convicted and jailed, building collapse would persist in the country.
Therefore, to avert a repeat of this sad development, the prevailing disregard for professionalism must stop henceforth. Professionals engaged in building projects should be sanctioned if found culpable. Professional bodies in the built sector should as a matter of urgency demand the immediate reconciliation of all the urban and physical planning laws as well as the immediate domestication of the National Building Code.
While we commiserate with the families of victims, an improved level of compliance to constructive principles by construction industry stakeholders is required to check building collapse.
Editorial
Rivers And FG Projects’ Refund
After almost two decades of dilly-dallying, the Federal Government has finally given assurances that it would refund money expended by the Rivers State Government on the execution of federal projects, particularly road infrastructure development projects across the state. The pledge came following satisfactory verification inspection of specific federal road projects, which had apparently been in dispute between the Federal Government and the Rivers State Government since the administration of Dr Peter Odili in the state.
Speaking shortly after a tour of no fewer than six projects in the state, the Chairman, Federal Executive Council Projects Verification Team, Minister of State for Education, Hon Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, said that, “The Federal Government has always cooperated with the people of Rivers State. Rivers State is the strongest economic base of the country, and anything that the Federal Government will do for the Government and people of Rivers State, the Federal Government will respond accordingly. The President is a stickler for the rules. We have addressed this everywhere, except for five states that we are now verifying. No state has had an issue”.
Admitting that over the years, the Rivers State Government had done splendid work in the construction of key projects in the state, Nwajiuba stressed that, “Terrific work has been done by the Government and people of Rivers State on behalf of the Federal Government. The governor has taken us on extensive review of more than six projects that we came to inspect. I am glad we took time out to go and see all of them and verify them physically. We are really sure that the state government has done what is right”.
During the projects review visit, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, had taken the team on verification tour of the 42km dualisation of Airport-Isiokpo-Elele-Omerelu Road, which cost the government about N37billion; the reconstructed and dualised Ikwerre Road from Education to Agip flyover junction; the flyover at Agip-Rumueme-Abacha roundabout, which cost some N3.9billion; the flyover on East-West Road at Obiri-Ikwerre with rotary turning and service lanes, which cost N5.3billion; the Eleme Junction flyover and interchange which cost N7.2billion; and the phases one and two of the dualised Ada-George Road which took over N6.3billion off Rivers Government coffers, as well as additional inspection of the ongoing three flyover projects at Rebisi, Rumuogba and Okoro-Nu-Odu, which collectively are costing the state N21billion. Put together in financial terms, the first six projects cost the state government an estimated N59.7billion without any cost attached to the second project while the inclusion of the ongoing three flyover projects increases the debt owed Rivers State Government to over N80.7billion.
Without conceding that the above projects are the only ones for which the Federal Government has yet to refund the Rivers State Government the cost of its expenses, The Tide thinks that taunting the refund of a paltry N40billion at this time, though may sound good to some, is completely far lower than expected. Yes, if true, N40billion may be a good start for Federal Government that had refused to reimburse Rivers State Government its expenses on federal projects for about two decades, it is critical to remind the Federal Government that whatever amount it is considering ought to be paid with accruable interest because the value of the Naira at the time of execution of those projects makes its payment now almost worthless.
Besides, we recall that the former governors, Dr Peter Odili and Chibuike Amaechi, had during their tenures, pleaded with the Federal Government to refund the state government the amounts spent on federal projects executed on behalf of the former to no avail. We specifically note Amaechi’s appeal in February, 2013, to the Federal Government to refund the state government a whooping N105billion spent on 405km of federal roads across the state between 2007 and 2013 alone. We are also aware that Governor Nyesom Wike, has since 2015 made several appeals to the Federal Government to refund the state government money it spent on federal road projects across the state without any positive moves to reciprocate the gesture of the people and government of the state.
While we applaud the present administration for consistently pressuring the Federal Government to refund the huge debt owed the state in this respect, we specially believe that the Federal Government’s assurances of positive response at this time is due mainly to the fact that the state government took meticulous time to pay attention to details, and do the right thing by following due process as a great respecter of the cherished democratic norm of basic rule of law in governance. We particularly feel this sense of protection and belonging now because the present administration has succeeded in restoring lost confidence in the average Rivers man, who had over the years, bore the burden of the oppressive policies of the Federal Government designed and deliberately implemented to deny the state its due in spite of the enormous contributions it has made in the socio-economic and industrial development of Nigeria. We, therefore, urge the Wike-led government not to relent in fighting for the interest of Rivers State and its people.
Even so, we insist that the Rivers State Government should not be intimidated by anything and anybody in demanding for its due from the Federal Government. In this regard, we advise that the Rivers State Government should not shirk its responsibility to demand for the refund of all Rivers money spent on other projects executed in the state on behalf of the Federal Government. Indeed, the government’s demand should not be limited to the full refund of over N80.7billion spent on the above nine projects, but must include the Etche-Chokocho Road, repeated investments in the rehabilitation and maintenance of Port Harcourt-Aba Road; East-West Road, particularly Mbiama-Emohua and Eleme Junction – Onne sections; Port Harcourt – Owerre Road; construction of Trans Kalabari Road; Ogoni-Opobo-Andoni Road; Omoku-Owerre Road; Air Force Junction and Eliozu flyover projects, Prof Tam David-West Road; Trans Amadi-Slaughter-Woji-Elelenwo Road; Peter Odili-Woji-Akpajo Road, Rumuokurusi-Eneka-Igwuruta Road; and Rumuokwuta-Mgbuoba-Ozuoba-Choba Road; among others. These projects cost the state a fortune, and ought to be refunded by the Federal Government for reinvestment in other areas to consolidate the development of the state for the benefit of posterity. This is not asking for too much!
