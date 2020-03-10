Business
Tumbling Oil Prices: NECA Calls For Urgent Action To Prevent Recession
The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has expressed concern over the tumbling global oil price below the $57 on which the 2020 national budget was premised.
Its Director-General, Mr Timothy Olawale, who raised the concern, yesterday called on the federal government to ensure that the economy did not recede back into recession.
According to him, if the price stays this low for a long while, it can plunge the economy into a negative growth rate, which when sustained for three consecutive quarters, pushes us into a recession.
“The fluctuation of the oil price is already threatening the national budget benchmark and overall revenue of the government for 2020, with consequential negative implication for the proposed capital projects and other critical expense heads.
“Further concern is the implication for the naira, because oil revenue is the major source of our foreign currency earning.
“The implication is that a lower oil price will affect the FOREX supply to the country and stability of the naira.
“That also has implications for the ability of the Central Bank to meet FX demands in the long term, “ he said.
The director-general, in a statement, called on government to deliberately create a roadmap for a rapid diversification of the economy away from oil.
According to him, the government needs to create avenues for more economic activities to happen like diversifying the tax revenue of the government beyond oil.
“The government should show clear fiscal discipline by cutting down costs and executing projects that will impact the economy positively as a result of plunging oil price in the international market.
“The shortfall in oil prices should not be a licence to further mortgage the future of the nation with borrowing as the budget is already struggling under the weight of debt service.
“Government should resist the temptation to further tax the already over-taxed private sector.
“This will only further incapacitate the Organised Private Sector and worsen the already precarious unemployment situation in the country.
“Deliberate efforts should be made by government to seek ways to finance some of its infrastructure projects through private sector investments through Public Private Partnerships (PPP), “ Olawale said.
The Tide reports that global oil prices plummeted to levels not seen since mid-2017 on March 6.
This was after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) oil cartel failed to strike a deal to steady the market against the impact of the coronavirus by reining in production.
In 2020 alone, the oil price has collapsed by a third. It reached almost $69 per barrel in January, before the COVID-19 outbreak, before plummeting to one-year lows around $50 a barrel and just over $46 on March 6.
Business
Coronavirus: FG To Cut Budget, Seeks New Oil Benchmark
Amid tumbling prices of crude oil, the Federal Government is set to cut the country’s 2020 budget.
President Muhammadu Buhari was expected to get a report, yesterday on what the government can do to salvage the N10.59tn budget.
The budget review committee, which was set up by Buhari on Monday, is chaired by the Minister of Finance, Budget and Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, with a mandate to review the $57 oil benchmark for the budget and ultimately recommend an appropriate size, down from the current N10.59tn.
Other members of the committee include Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Mr Timipre Sylva; Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele and the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Mr Mele Kyari.
The President had handed the assignment to the committee on Monday after he held a meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, with the government officials.
Speaking with State House correspondents after the meeting, Ahmed said the committee would determine the new benchmark for the budget.
She said, “Our mandate is to make a very quick assessment of the impact of this coronavirus on the economy, especially as it affects the crude oil price.
“We will be writing a report and briefing Mr President tomorrow (Tuesday) or Wednesday morning. After that, we will also have more substantial information for the press.
“It is very clear that we will have to revisit the crude oil benchmark price that we have of $57 per barrel. We have to revisit it and lower the price.”
She added, “Where it will be lowered (benchmark) is the subject of this committee. What the impact will be on that is that there will be reduced revenue to the budget as it will cut the size of the budget.
“The quantum of the cut is what we are supposed to assess as a committee.”
The Federal Governement gave its first hint on a possible cut of the budget after last week’s Federal Executive Council meeting.
Sylva spoke on the reported disagreement between the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and OPEC+ member states on how both sides would respond to the impact of coronavirus on oil prices.
He said it was not a matter Nigeria could handle unilaterally, but would be handled at the level of OPEC versus OPEC+ bodies.
Global oil prices have been unstable since January, worsening with the outbreak of coronavirus in China and its rapid spread to many countries.
In December, 2019 when Buhari signed the 2020 budget, Nigeria’s Brent crude was well above $60 per barrel. But, it soon began a free fall since January, dropping below the budgeted $57.
Recall that in 2015, oil price crashed to as low as $27 per barrel, forcing the economy into recession. The economy later exited recession as oil prices climbed again.
The steep fall in crude oil prices on Monday stoked fears of fresh economic recession that Nigeria suffered in 2016 and has yet to recover from more than two years after a shaky exit.
The global oil benchmark, Brent crude, plummeted by as much as 31 per cent to $31.02 on Monday, its lowest since mid-February 2016, but recovered slightly to $36.29 per barrel as of 6.15pm Nigerian time.
Brent, against which Nigeria’s oil is priced, fell by over $4 to $45.72 per barrel last Friday following the failure of OPEC and its 10 allies, led by Russia, to broker a deal.
Business
Don Tasks FG On SMEs’ Growth
A university teacher, Dr Gonna Wafure has urged the Federal Government to formulate policies that would promote the growth of Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and develop the nation’s economy.
Wafuru, an economics lecturer at the University of Abuja, while speaking to aviation correspondents, yesterday said that government has a role to play in the growth of SMEs through soft loans and reasonable lending rate.
According to him, SMEs can create abundant jobs, as well as encourage youths to be self employed, if entrepreneurs have access to funds.
He noted that SMEs contributed significantly to the growth and development of the nation’s economy, saying it however, requires government policies that would enhance its growth backed by adequate financial assistance.
“If entrepreneurs can have access to funds, it would bring about job creation and encourage Nigerian youths to be self employed.
“Some entrepreneurs are not always given the chance to showcase their products during trade fairs because of some stringent policies in the country”, he said.
The university don said that the Nigerian economy which depends on crude oil exports for 98% of its revenue was vulnerable to the multiplier effect of unstable crude oil prices at the global market.
“For a developing country like Nigeria, which depends on crude oil exports for 98% of its annual revenue, the economy is bound to suffer, and there is bound to be a multiplier effect on all sectors.
“There will be inflation, job cuts causing unemployment and crime, budget deficits due to lack of funds to finance government expenditure based on expected revenue and inability to finance key sectors like agriculture among others.
“The nation’s foreign exchange earnings will also drop, because we buy foreign goods with the proceeds of the oil sold”, he said.
Wafuru, therefore, urged the government to diversify the nation’s economy from being mainly a mono-economy or oil- dependent economy, by investing in other key sectors to generate income for the nation.
By: Corlins Walter
Business
CBN Gives 15 Microfinance Banks New Licences
No fewer than 15 microfinance banks commenced operations in the country after getting new licences from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) between February 13, 2019 and December 2019, findings have revealed.
The CBN had earlier disclosed that the number of microfinance banks licensed in the country stood at 898 as of February 13, 2019.
In its newly released list on the recognised microfinance banks, the apex bank disclosed that the figure had risen to 913 as of the end of December, 2019.
The MFBs had, however, been making moves to meet the recapitalisation requirements of the CBN.
In a circular in March, 2019, the CBN had stated that the Tier 2-unit microfinance banks must have a minimum capital of N50m, while Tier 1 would maintain the N200m minimum capital introduced for unit microfinance banks in October, 2018.
It stated that Tier-1 unit microfinance banks must meet a N100m capital threshold by April, 2020 and N200m by April, 2021.
Tier-2 unit microfinance banks, it added, must meet a N35m capital threshold by April, 2020 and N50m by April, 2021.
The CBN stated that state microfinance banks must increase their capital to N500m by April, 2020 and N1bn by April, 2021.
The CBN recently issued the revised supervisory and regulatory guidelines for micro finance banks in Nigeria to support the development and sustainability of the sector.
The regulation said, “The need to reposition and strengthen the MFB towards improved performance had become apparent as revealed from the report of a recent review of the subsector.”
The CBN stated that an MFB would be allowed to engage in acceptance of various types of deposits including savings, time, target and demand deposits from individuals, groups and associations, provision of credit to its customers and provision of housing micro loans.
It stated that they could provide ancillary services such as capacity building on record keeping and small business management and safe custody and issuance of debentures to interested parties to raise funds from members of the public with the prior approval of the CBN.
Trending
-
News2 days ago
Berger Begins Placement Of Beams At Flyover Bridge
-
Featured2 days ago
For South-South Regional Integration
-
Niger Delta2 days ago
Delta Community Sends SOS To Buhari Over Herdsmen Attacks
-
Featured2 days ago
FG Hunts Ex-Govs, Ministers On Double Pay, Life Pensions …Demands Full List From SERAP To Invoke Court Order On Defaulters …Kwankwaso, Akpabio, Akume, Egwu, Others Named …Amaechi, Ngige, Fashola, Fayemi, Deny Involvement
-
Niger Delta2 days ago
Ex-Agitators Want Presidency To Supervise Amnesty Programme
-
News2 days ago
RSG To Construct Five-Star Hotel At Pleasure Park
-
Featured2 days ago
350 Christians Killed In 2020 In Nigeria -Rights Group
-
Law/Judiciary2 days ago
Improved Security Excites Rivers Residents