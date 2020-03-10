Sports
‘Ighalo Has Silenced His Critics’
Former Nigeria international Odion Ighalo has silenced his critics according to English Premier League legend, Ian Wright.
The experienced marksman was surprisingly signed by Manchester United from Chinese side, Shanghai Shenhua during the January transfer window.
Ighalo has hit the ground running at the former English champions having scored three goals in his first two competitive starts for the team.
“I’m delighted for him because like he said he could go down to maybe fourth or fifth and the way people really killed the signing like laughing at Manchester United for signing him,” Wright told Tidesports Source.
“It was so last minute because what I was reading is the way they were ridiculing the signing of Ighalo because they were talking about the poor season he had before he left Watford, then going to China and not knowing exactly what he’s been doing out there, how well it’s been going for him, so when you go for somebody that was here at Watford four of five years ago, then people say is that where Manchester United are now.”
Ighalo made a substitute appearance as United secured an impressive 2-0 win over Manchester City in the Manchester Derby on Sunday night.
“I was hoping that Ighalo could just come in, get himself fit to a certain level, score the goals like he’s done in Europe and in the FA Cup then go on to do it in the Premier League,” the Arsenal FC legend added.
“And so far my wishes come true in respect of him scoring because when somebody does something like that the amount of people that are taking encouragement from him being there and doing that is a magnificent thing what’s happening for him.
“So you just hope he can get himself fit, score more goals for Manchester United in the Premier League so people can say yes you can take a chance on someone like that.”
Grandfather Scores On Professional Debut
An Egyptian bidding to become the oldest professional footballer ever scored on his debut, at the age of 75.
Ezzeldin Bahader needs to play two full games to qualify as an entry in the Guinness World Records book.
He started in impressive fashion, playing a full 90 minutes despite injury on Saturday for the October 6 team in the third tier of Egyptian football.
The father of four and grandfather of six scored from the penalty spot, whereupon he was mobbed by team-mates, as October 6 drew 1-1 with rivals Genius.
“I became the oldest professional footballer scoring a goal in an official game,” he said afterwards.
“This is something that was achieved in the last minute of the game that I thought I wouldn’t achieve. I was injured and all what I hoped for was to continue for the full 90 minutes and play the next game.”
After the match, the youthful-looking Bahader posed for pictures with members of the opposition.
He must now play another full 90 minutes in a second game, which is due to take place on 21 March, to be officially recognised as the world’s oldest footballer by Guinness World Records.
The existing record is claimed by Israel’s Isaak Hayik, who was 73 years and 95 days old when he played in goal last year for lower-tier Israeli side Ironi Or Yehuda.
The forward, who has recently been battling a knee injury, used to play amateur football while he conducted his career as a civil engineering consultant and then a land cultivation expert.
In January, the Egyptian FA announced the registration of a septuagenarian player who had never previously appeared in professional football.
Having first started playing football in the streets of the Egyptian capital Cairo as a six-year-old, it was only seven decades later that he started to write to teams in the unlikely dream of joining a club.
Cairo-based October 6 were the club that took him, with an eye on getting their place in the record books.
“It is very good for Egypt to have someone in the Guinness Book of Records and for us to have him in the October 6 club,” said club coach Ahmed Abdel Ghany.
“Honestly, we won’t benefit from him 100% on the technical side but we rehabilitated him in the previous period so that he would be able to play the required 90 or 180 minutes (to qualify for the Guinness World Records book).”
Golf: Hatton Wins Arnold Palmer Event
Tyrrell Hatton sealed the first English win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and his maiden PGA Tour title with an eventful one-shot victory at Bay Hill.
His two-stroke overnight lead had gone in the first five holes after two bogeys on lightning-fast greens.
Hatton, 28, also had a double bogey in a two-over 74 but finished four under, one ahead of 2017 winner Marc Leishman.
Rory McIlroy, joint second at the start of the day, had two double bogeys in a 76 and was four back in fifth.
“It was such a tough day,” said Hatton. “After the double on 11 I thought I’d played my way out of it because I didn’t see the scoreboard.
“That putt at 18 – I have never been so nervous. I won’t ever forget this week.”
There were 44 players under par after Thursday’s first round but only four by the end of the tournament.
Saturday’s scoring average of 75.91 was the highest of any round at Bay Hill since 1983 – with only one player under par – and it was the first non-major not to have a round in the 60’s since 2014.
The conditions were similarly challenging for Sunday’s final round because of more swirling winds and rock-hard putting surfaces and Hatton dropped a shot on his opening hole after finding a fairway bunker.
Playing partner Leishman, two shots back alongside 2018 winner McIlroy overnight, saw his challenge checked by a double bogey at the third after he found water with his drive.
McIlroy holed a fine putt from the edge of the green to drop only one shot at the fifth but then thinned one out of a fairway bunker onto the rocks at the next and ran up a double bogey to drop two shots off the lead.
I Am Still In Contention To Play Again -Enyeama
Former Nigeria captain, Vincent Enyeama has denied reports that he has hung up his playing boots.
According to local media outlets, the 37-year-old, who has not played a competitive fixture since April 2017, has called time on his career, but Enyeama insists that is not the case.
Speaking to newsmen at the weekend, he said that he still wants to play football and that he is not pursuing a career in golf: “I enjoy playing golf so I understand the confusion. I have been staying in shape.”
“It is not secret that I love football and I am still in contention to play again,” the former Super Eagles shot-stopper added.
Enyeama is one of Nigeria’s most decorated players and after winning back-to-back CAF Champions League titles with Enyimba he forged a successful club career in Israel and France.
The 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner was capped 101 times by his country and played in three FIFA World Cup tournaments.
Meanwhile, Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has lifted the lid on the invitation of Heracles Almelo striker Cyriel Dessers and FC Koln right-back Kingsley Ehizibue to the Nigeria national team.
The pair were among the 24-man list released by the coach for their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sierra Leone this month.
Dessers has been turning heads in the Dutch top-flight, scoring 15 goals and providing five assists in 26 appearances amid other dazzling displays.
Ehizibue, meanwhile, has been a consistent performer for FC Koln in Germany, helping his side to 10th spot in the league table, with his solid defensive showings.
Rohr revealed the eye-catching form of the duo ensured they were handed their first call-ups to the Super Eagles and praised his scouting crew for their efforts.
“We try to build a good list and we could approach these two players [Cyriel and Kingsley],” Rohr told Tidesports Source.
“We met them, we spoke to them and explained how the spirit in the team was, how we play and they were okay with it.
