156,000 Applicants Jostle For 10,600 Jobs In Oyo

A total of 156,000 applicants are currently jostling for 10,600 vacancies recently advertised by the Oyo State Post Primary Schools’ Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) for the recruitment of teaching and non-teaching jobs for public secondary schools in the state.

Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr. Olasunkanmi Olaleye, disclosed this when he briefed journalists at the end of the meeting of the Executive Council of the state, presided over by Governor Seyi Makinde, yesterday. Commissioner for Health, Dr. Bashir Bello, and Attorney-General/Commissioner for Justice, Prof Oyelowo Oyewo, also briefed journalists during the same encounter.

The executive chairman of TESCOM, Pastor Akinade Alama, had told newsmen at the commencement of the opening of the application forms on Tuesday February 11, this year, that Governor Makinde had approved the recruitment of 7,000 teachers, 2,000 non-teaching staff, and 1,600-night guards for all the secondary schools in the state.

Giving the breakdown of the applicants, Olaleye, stated that a total of 91,000 people applied for teaching jobs and 65,000 for non-teaching jobs, adding that the application had closed on February 24 and the shortlisted candidates for teaching and non-teaching jobs would sit for Computer Based Test (CBT) by next month – April.

“As of today, we have received about 156,000 applications and we are already sorting them out – those who are qualified and those who are not. Those who have the qualifications that we advertised will have to sit for the CBT, which will hold next month. Some of the centres we want to use are preparing for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). So, we have to wait until April.

“However, I want to tell members of the public that they should not give money to anybody with respect to this recruitment. If anybody tells you he is going to help you if you bring money, don’t give money to him or her because they cannot help you. What will help you are your competence, qualifications, and ability to do this job. So, don’t give money to anybody. If anybody comes to you, asking for money, please report the person to us at the Ministry of Education or the police,” Olaleye said.