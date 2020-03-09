Politics
Wike Inaugurates More Commissioners, Perm Secs
Last week, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike expanded the state Executive Council as he swore in nine new Commissioners. The Commissioners who were earlier screened by the state House of Assembly were on Wednesday sworn in and also given their portfolios during the State Executive Council meeting.
The new Commissioners and their portfolios included: Barr Eloka Tasie-Amadi, Chieftaincy Affairs; Hon Boma Iyaye, Sports; Hon Diameter Herbert-Miller, Power; Tonye Oniyinde, Culture and Tourism; and Dr Tamunosisi Gogo, Gaja, Water Resources.
Others were: Dr Igbiks Tamuno, Environment; Hon Emeka Onowu, Special Duties, Governor’s Office; Prof Chike Princewill, Health, and Mr Ohia Prince, Ministry of Youth Development.During the swearing ceremony in Government House, Port Harcourt, Governor Wike warned them to shun ethnic jingoism, saying they were appointed to serve the state and not their ethnic nationalities.
“Don’t use my administration to be an ethnic superstar. You are appointed to serve the people of Rivers State, not a particular ethnic group”, he said.
In similar vein, the state Chief Executive, last Tuesday, swore in 17 new Permanent Secretaries to invigorate the Rivers State Civil Service. The newly appointed Permanent Secretaries were yet to be drafted to specific ministries.
In response to the dreaded Coronavirus epidemic ravaging the world, the Rivers State Government, last week, took drastic measures to protect the state. At the state Executive Council Meeting held last Wednesday, the Council directed the Honourable Commissioner for Health, Prof Chike Princewill to cast a wholistic look at the development and work out a comprehensive plan for tackling the virus in Rivers State.
The International Sports Press Association (AIPS) World Executive Committee Meeting and the AIPS Africa Meeting billed for Port Harcourt, the Garden City, in October this year, was another issue at the front burner, last week.
In a bid to organise a world class event, the state Government, last week inaugurated a thirteen- man committee to organise the event.
Swearing in the Committee which is headed by the the National President of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Honour Sirawoo, the Governor emphasised that everything needed to make it a successful event that would leave an indelible impression, should be done.
“ This is the first time that Nigeria is hosting the event and it is happening in Rivers State. Committee members must work together to place Rivers State on the global map.
“ We are hosting international sports journalists. This is an opportunity to promote Rivers State. After the meeting, the international journalists should be our global ambassadors”, Wike said.
Rivers State Government House was in a mourning mood last week, following the sudden demise of the Chaplain of the Government House, Port Harcourt Chapel of Everlasting Grace, Venerable Sunday Opara.
Governor Wike led a delegation of the state Government on a condolence visit to the family of the deceased on Friday. He expressed shock at the development, saying he had no knowledge that the late cleric was even ill.
The Governor who condoled the family assured that the state Government would identify with the family during the burial and also take care of the family he left behind.
He described the late Opara as a committed official who served God and the state passionately, and promised that the positive roles he played in the development of the state would not be forgotten.
Responding on behalf of the family, the former Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt Hon Austin Opara, thanked the Governor and the State Executive Council for identifying with the family at their moment of grief.
Last week, Governor Wike announced the plan by the state Government to construct a five- star hotel at the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park to make it a comprehensive package for leisure and tourism.
He announced this last Friday during the official opening of the Ultra-modern Michael Garden Restaurant at the Pleasure Park.
Chris Oluoh
Politics
Social Media Bill: CSOs Tackle Senate At Public Hearing
Coordinator, Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room, Clement Nwankwo has called for the jettisoning of a bill that will regulate the use of social media in Nigeria, entitled, Protection from Internet Falsehood and Manipulations Bill.
Speaking at the Public Hearing on the Social Media Bill, Nwankwo said that the Bill was completely unnecessary against the backdrop that Nigeria has existing laws that should be used instead of a new one.
The Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters chaired by Senator Opeyemi Bamidele is in charge of the public hearing on a “A Bill for an Act to Make Provisions for the Protection from Internet Falsehood and Manipulations and for related matters, 2019( SB.132)”
In his remarks, Sponsor of the Bill and Chairman, Committee on Senate Services, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, ( APC, Niger East) said that the Bill was not designed to muddle up the freedom of speech of Nigerians, adding that nobody would block the social media of any Nigerian.
According to him, the Bill is not out to stop Nigerians from criticising the government.
Declaring open the Public Hearing, President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan who noted that the Senate had never assumed the position of knowing it all, said, “this hearing is a crucial one because the Bill has generated a lot of passion. The passion is not unexpected because the Bill relates to the Internet.
The Internet has become central to our lives, as it has reshaped how we live, work and how we interact.
“Like every other innovation, it has had its positive and negative sides. While it has somewhat made communication easier, faster and even cheaper, it has also affected our ability to easily trust some information.
“When this kind of situation arises, we should interrogate all the sides in the divides on a continuous basis.
Doing this will lead to a better understanding of the dimensions and provide an agreeable way forward.
Politics
Ijaw Youth To FG: Stop Playing Politics With East-West Road
An aspirant in the forthcoming Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide election, Bright Igrubia, yesterday accused the federal government of playing politics with its promise to complete the East-West road.
He said the project which remained the economic live wire of the people of the South-South region and the nation’s oil and gas industry must not be abandoned.
The former leader of National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYC) who is contesting for the position of National Spokesman of IYC, urged the Federal Government to expedite action on completing the troubled road which according to him, has become a death trap, causing loss of lives and impacting negatively on economic activities in the region.
Igrubia in an interview shortly after his campaign council, Peace House, visited the IYC Elders Forum in Yenagoa, said IYC which represents the “resolutionary and revolutionary” movement of the Ijaw people must rise up and demand for rights of the people to have good roads, qualitative education, quality healthcare and sustainable means of livelihood.
He said: “Since our son, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, left office as president in 2015, not one shovel of asphalt has been poured on the East-West road which remains the economic live wire of the Ijaw and people of the Niger Delta region. That road is not Goodluck Jonathan’s road, it is Ijaw people’s road. That is why some of us expected the Federal Government to take that project seriously.
“While we all travelled from our various communities to Sagbama for the IYC convention, we all saw how deplorable that road is now. We all felt how the task of driving on that road was like.
“That goes to show that the Federal Government is playing politics with that road because they have not given the road the attention it needs”.
Politics
APC Crisis: Pro-Oshiomhole Govs Declare War Against Fayemi, Others
The travail of the embattled National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has split the APC Progressive Governors Forum (PGF).
A reliable source close to the pro-Oshiomhole governors’ camp told The Tide source that as a result of the crack, about 13 APC governors have declared support for the former Edo governor.
The source said the pro-Oshiomhole governors have declared war on Governors Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti) and Abubakar Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), vowing to remove them both as helmsman of Nigeria’s Governors Forum and chairman of Progressive Governors Forum, respectively.
Oshiomhole has consistently maintained that some governors and a minister were behind his ordeal.
According to our source, “after all these days, the other faction of the NWC have been parading a letter they claimed was approved by Mr President to convene NEC meeting, all the Progressive Governors loyal to Oshiomhole have gone to meet Mr President who denied authorising such letter.
“The President assured them that he is fully with Oshiomhole and not part of any plot to remove him. He also told them that he believes in him.
“Some of the governors that were previously anti-Oshiomhole decamped because they initially thought the governor of Kebbi, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, meant well in his schemes. They realised that the plot against Oshiomhole is not good for the party and an unnecessary distraction for Mr President.
“They essentially noted that these governors fighting Oshiomhole are working for their selfish personal interest against the interest of the party. They said the forces against Oshiomhole were based on flimsy excuses of the claim that he is a dictator and highhanded. Most of them realised that those against him were pursuing narrow interests.
“That was how the pro-Oshiomhole governors resolved to support him and will not be part of any antics to remove him. They have constituted themselves into a camp to battle the anti-Oshiomhole governors.
“They said having tried everything to make the other governors understand and failed largely because they think that they are more PGF than them, they are going to prove to them that they don’t have monopoly of anything.
“Let me confirm to you that 13 governors are now backing and fully in support of Oshiomhole. They are not only going to fight them but I can confirm to you that they have resolved to move against Bagudu who has been using the PGF DG to embarrass Oshiomhole. They want to show them that Mohammed Badaru and Kayode Fayemi of Jigawa and Ekiti states respectively and Bagudu are not the only governors. They have resolved to put machinery in motion to remove Bagudu as chairman of PGF and Fayemi as Governors Forum chairman. They now see them as agents of destabilisation,” the source noted.
Similarly, the embattled APC national chairman has replied his detractors that resigning his office is the last option he is considering.
Apparently replying his detractors through a source in his camp he said: “Quitting is the last thing Oshiomhole will do. On the contrary, he is more prepared to battle his detractors more aggressively now than before.”
The camp of the APC boss has failed to confirm if he would report to office on Monday after securing the court order in Kano State to vacate his suspension.
But reacting to the plot by the pro-Oshiomhole governors against Fayemi, a top politician close to the NGF chairman who did not want his name in print said the whole story was concocted.
He told our source that Fayemi is the chairman of the 36 state governors and not of the APC alone, hence, plotting against Oshiuomhole would not confer any advantages on those planning, if any.
Meanwhile, fresh crisis is looming over who replaces Oshiomhole. While the governors are backing the former governor of Cross River State, Clement Ebri, the legislators are considering former Senate leader, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba.
Ebri who was a governor in 1991 stepped down for Oshiomhole at the last convention while Ndoma-Egba was secretary of the convention.
However, some party members are also rooting for the acting National Secretary to be considered for the position of acting National Chairman.
