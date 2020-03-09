Tension As 15,000 Traders Get Three-Day Notice To Quit Kaduna Market

There was tension in Kasuwar Barchi Market of Kaduna yesterday, as Kaduna State Government issued a notice to traders in the market to vacate their shops in three days.

Kasuwar Barchi is a famous market in Northern Nigeria, which gained popularity due to its large concentration on foreign used textile materials.

The market according to its union leaders has over 15,000 traders, including those who own shops and others who do business within the market premises.

The three-day notice signed by the Director-General of the Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Authority (KASUPDA), Ismail Umar-Dikko was met pasted on the shops doors Saturday morning.

Reason for the quit notice as stated by the government, is to allow for upgrade of the market.

The notice read that: “In view of the Urban Renewal Projects by the Kaduna State Government (Upgrading of Kusuwar Barci market) you are hereby given three (3) days from the date of receipt of this notice to remove all your valuables and vacate the site.

“Failure to comply with the above directive will leave the authority with no option than to demolish/remove your stall at your expense in accordance to Section 60 of the Kaduna State Urban and Regional Planning Law of 2018.” It read.

Meanwhile, when our Correspondent visited the market Sunday afternoon, traders were seen moving the wares, equipment and furnitures among others out of the market.

The market union leaders who spoke to The Nation however appealed to Kaduna state government to wait for court rulings before demolishing shot in the market.

Secretary of the market union, Muhammad Kabiru, said the notice came within a short period and all occupants are under duress.

“We are in a terrible situation here. We elected this government from our blood and sweat, for our own good.

“They came with notice in the night on Friday that we the occupants of Kaduwar Barchi should vacate. We were not even told, only for us to see the notice on Saturday morning.