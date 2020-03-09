RSG To Strengthen Peaceful Co-Existence Amongst Communities, Banigo Affirms

A former Caretaker Committee Chairman of Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area of Rivers State, Datubo Pepple, has berated the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi over his comments that the state is insecure, urging the former governor to stop de-marketing the state.

Amaechi had, during a live television programme, said the Federal Government cannot extend rail projects to Rivers State due to insecurity.

But speaking to newsmen in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, Pepple said it is not a good omen for Amaechi to speak ill of a state where he once served as governor, noting that people are beginning to ask questions if the minister is actually a Rivers man in view of such comments.

He therefore, urged critics of the incumbent administration led by Governor Nyesom WIke to stop de-marketing the state, rather they should showcase the strength of the state to the world.

“Rivers people are beginning to wonder if Rotimi Amaechi is actually a Rivers man. The way and manner he continues to de-market the state begins to bring doubt to the minds of people if actually he is a Rivers man because this is the same man who is constructing a Transport University in Katsina where we understand multitudes are massacred daily.

“This is the same man, it was reported, that literally, ran away from bandits on his way to Kaduna and he has never said anything about security issues in that state (Kaduna). The same man was on African Independent Television (AIT), saying that Rivers State is insecure,” he lamented.

The ex-caretaker committee boss said presently Rivers State is one of the most peaceful states in the country as a result of the investment of Governor Wike on security.

Pepple however, called on the opposition to endeavour to keep politics aside and join hands with the governor to build and develop Rivers State, just as he said Governor Wike was doing well and should be allowed to concentrate.